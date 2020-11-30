Tharisa : Annual Results for the year ended 30 September 2020 (131 Kb)

Enriching lives through innovating the resources company of the future
Tharisa plc
(Incorporated in the Republic of Cyprus with limited liability) (Registration number HE223412)
JSE share code: THA
LSE share code: THS
A2X share code: THA
ISIN: CY0103562118
LEI: 213800WW4YWMVVZIJM90 ('Tharisa' or the 'Company')
ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2020
Tharisa plc, an integrated resources group incorporating exploration, mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sales and logistics of platinum group metals ('PGMs') and chrome concentrates, which owns and operates the large scale open pit Tharisa Minerals PGM and chrome mine situated in the North West province of South Africa, has released its annual results for the financial year ended 30 September 2020.
REEF MINED 4.97 Mt (2019: 4.62 Mt) +7.6%
PGM PRODUCTION (5PGE + AU) 142.1 koz
(2019: 139.7 koz) +1.7%
CHROME CONCENTRATE PRODUCTION 1.34 Mt
(2019: 1.29 Mt) +3.9%
REVENUE US$406.0 m (2019: US$342.9 m) +18.4%
OPERATING PROFIT US$87.6 m (2019: US$24.2 m) +262.0%
EBITDA
US$113.4 m (2019: US$51.6 m) +119.8%
Enriching lives through innovating the resources company of the future
PROFIT BEFORE TAX
US$75.8 m
2019: US$11.2 m) +576.8%
OPERATING CASH FLOW
US$73.0 m
(2019: US$69.9 m) +4.4%
PROPOSED DIVIDEND US 3.50 cents (2019: US 0.75 cents) 366.7%
EARNINGS PER SHARE US 16.2 cents (2019: US 4.0 cents) +305.0%
HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE
US 16.9 cents
(2019: US 4.9 cents) +244.9%
This short form announcement is the responsibility of the directors and is only a summary of the information in the full announcement. The full announcement was released on SENS and RNS on
30 November 2020, and can be found on the Company's website at www.tharisa.comband can also be viewed here, https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2020/jse/isse/THA/FYresults.pdf. Copies of the announcement may also be requested at the Company's registered office, at no charge, during office hours.
Any investment decision should be based on the full announcement published on SENS and RNS.
Ernst & Young Cyprus Limited has expressed an unmodified audit opinion in the Independent Auditor's Report dated 27 November 2020 on the audited consolidated financial statements. That report also includes the communication of key audit matters and is available on the Company's website: www.tharisa.com.
|
By order of the Board
|
|
P Pouroulis Chief Executive Officer
|
MG Jones Chief Finance Officer
|
30 November 2020
|
DIRECTORS
Loucas Pouroulis (Executive Chairman)
Phoevos Pouroulis (Chief Executive Officer)
Michael Jones (Chief Finance Officer)
David Salter (Lead independent non-executive director)
Antonios Djakouris (Independent non-executive director)
Omar Kamal (Independent non-executive director)
Carol Bell (Independent non-executive director)
Roger Davey (Independent non-executive director)
Enriching lives through innovating the resources company of the future
Vaneese Chu (Non-executive director)
Zhong Liang Hong (Non-executive director)
REGISTERED ADDRESS
Office 108 - 110
S. Pittokopitis Business Centre
17 Neophytou Nicolaides and Kilkis Streets, 8011 Paphos, Cyprus www.tharisa.com
GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY
Sanet Findlay
The Crossing, 372 Main Road,
Bryanston, Johannesburg, 2021
South Africa
Email: secretarial@tharisa.com
ASSISTANT COMPANY SECRETARY
Lysandros Lysandrides
26 Vyronos Avenue
1096 Nicosia
Cyprus
TRANSFER SECRETARIES
Computershare Investor Services Proprietary Limited, Cymain Registrars Limited
SPONSOR
Investec Bank Limited
INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:
Ilja Graulich (Head of Investor Relations and Communications) +27 11 996 3500 +27 83 604 0820
igraulich@tharisa.com
FINANCIAL PR CONTACTS:
Bobby Morse / Augustine Chipungu +44 020 7466 5000 tharisa@buchanan.uk.com
BROKER CONTACTS:
Peel Hunt LLP (UK Joint Broker)
Ross Allister / James Bavister / David McKeown +44 207 7418 8900
BMO Capital Markets Limited (UK Joint Broker) Thomas Rider / Neil Elliot / Michael Rechsteiner +44 020 7236 1010
Enriching lives through innovating the resources company of the future
Berenberg (UK Joint Broker) Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi +44 20 3207 7800
Nedbank Limited (acting through its Corporate and Investment Banking division) (RSA Broker)
Shabbir Norath +27 11 295 6575
DISCOVER DEVELOP DELIVER DIVERSIFY
Enriching lives through innovating the resources company of the future www.tharisa.com
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Tharisa plc published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 05:26:06 UTC