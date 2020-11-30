Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Tharisa plc    THA   CY0103562118

THARISA PLC

(THA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tharisa : Annual Results for the year ended 30 September 2020 (131 Kb)

11/30/2020 | 12:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Enriching lives through innovating the resources company of the future

Tharisa plc

(Incorporated in the Republic of Cyprus with limited liability) (Registration number HE223412)

JSE share code: THA

LSE share code: THS

A2X share code: THA

ISIN: CY0103562118

LEI: 213800WW4YWMVVZIJM90 ('Tharisa' or the 'Company')

ANNUAL RESULTS FOR THE YEAR ENDED 30 SEPTEMBER 2020

Tharisa plc, an integrated resources group incorporating exploration, mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sales and logistics of platinum group metals ('PGMs') and chrome concentrates, which owns and operates the large scale open pit Tharisa Minerals PGM and chrome mine situated in the North West province of South Africa, has released its annual results for the financial year ended 30 September 2020.

REEF MINED 4.97 Mt (2019: 4.62 Mt) +7.6%

PGM PRODUCTION (5PGE + AU) 142.1 koz

(2019: 139.7 koz) +1.7%

CHROME CONCENTRATE PRODUCTION 1.34 Mt

(2019: 1.29 Mt) +3.9%

REVENUE US$406.0 m (2019: US$342.9 m) +18.4%

OPERATING PROFIT US$87.6 m (2019: US$24.2 m) +262.0%

EBITDA

US$113.4 m (2019: US$51.6 m) +119.8%

Enriching lives through innovating the resources company of the future

PROFIT BEFORE TAX

US$75.8 m

2019: US$11.2 m) +576.8%

OPERATING CASH FLOW

US$73.0 m

(2019: US$69.9 m) +4.4%

PROPOSED DIVIDEND US 3.50 cents (2019: US 0.75 cents) 366.7%

EARNINGS PER SHARE US 16.2 cents (2019: US 4.0 cents) +305.0%

HEADLINE EARNINGS PER SHARE

US 16.9 cents

(2019: US 4.9 cents) +244.9%

This short form announcement is the responsibility of the directors and is only a summary of the information in the full announcement. The full announcement was released on SENS and RNS on

30 November 2020, and can be found on the Company's website at www.tharisa.comband can also be viewed here, https://senspdf.jse.co.za/documents/2020/jse/isse/THA/FYresults.pdf. Copies of the announcement may also be requested at the Company's registered office, at no charge, during office hours.

Any investment decision should be based on the full announcement published on SENS and RNS.

Ernst & Young Cyprus Limited has expressed an unmodified audit opinion in the Independent Auditor's Report dated 27 November 2020 on the audited consolidated financial statements. That report also includes the communication of key audit matters and is available on the Company's website: www.tharisa.com.

By order of the Board

P Pouroulis Chief Executive Officer

MG Jones Chief Finance Officer

30 November 2020

DIRECTORS

Loucas Pouroulis (Executive Chairman)

Phoevos Pouroulis (Chief Executive Officer)

Michael Jones (Chief Finance Officer)

David Salter (Lead independent non-executive director)

Antonios Djakouris (Independent non-executive director)

Omar Kamal (Independent non-executive director)

Carol Bell (Independent non-executive director)

Roger Davey (Independent non-executive director)

Enriching lives through innovating the resources company of the future

Vaneese Chu (Non-executive director)

Zhong Liang Hong (Non-executive director)

REGISTERED ADDRESS

Office 108 - 110

S. Pittokopitis Business Centre

17 Neophytou Nicolaides and Kilkis Streets, 8011 Paphos, Cyprus www.tharisa.com

GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY

Sanet Findlay

The Crossing, 372 Main Road,

Bryanston, Johannesburg, 2021

South Africa

Email: secretarial@tharisa.com

ASSISTANT COMPANY SECRETARY

Lysandros Lysandrides

26 Vyronos Avenue

1096 Nicosia

Cyprus

TRANSFER SECRETARIES

Computershare Investor Services Proprietary Limited, Cymain Registrars Limited

SPONSOR

Investec Bank Limited

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACTS:

Ilja Graulich (Head of Investor Relations and Communications) +27 11 996 3500 +27 83 604 0820

igraulich@tharisa.com

FINANCIAL PR CONTACTS:

Bobby Morse / Augustine Chipungu +44 020 7466 5000 tharisa@buchanan.uk.com

BROKER CONTACTS:

Peel Hunt LLP (UK Joint Broker)

Ross Allister / James Bavister / David McKeown +44 207 7418 8900

BMO Capital Markets Limited (UK Joint Broker) Thomas Rider / Neil Elliot / Michael Rechsteiner +44 020 7236 1010

Enriching lives through innovating the resources company of the future

Berenberg (UK Joint Broker) Matthew Armitt / Detlir Elezi +44 20 3207 7800

Nedbank Limited (acting through its Corporate and Investment Banking division) (RSA Broker)

Shabbir Norath +27 11 295 6575

DISCOVER DEVELOP DELIVER DIVERSIFY

Enriching lives through innovating the resources company of the future www.tharisa.com

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tharisa plc published this content on 30 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 November 2020 05:26:06 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about THARISA PLC
12:27aTHARISA : Annual Results for the year ended 30 September 2020 (131 Kb)
PU
11/27THARISA : Karo Resources Venture Raises Eyebrows
AQ
11/26THARISA : Annual results announcement for the year ended 30 September 2020 (137 ..
PU
11/25THARISA : Trading statement, results for the year ended 30 September 2020
AQ
11/24THARISA : Trading statement – results for the year ended 30 September 2020..
PU
10/23THARISA : Mine Abandons Attempt to Silence Community Activists!
AQ
10/22Chrome ore producers criticize S. Africa's proposed export tax
RE
10/13THARISA : Notification of major holdings (182 Kb)
PU
10/08THARISA : Production report for the fourth quarter and full year ended 30 Septem..
PU
09/30THARISA PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 409 M - -
Net income 2020 48,9 M - -
Net Debt 2020 8,53 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,87x
Yield 2020 1,86%
Capitalization 313 M 313 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 1 889
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart THARISA PLC
Duration : Period :
Tharisa plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THARISA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,58 $
Last Close Price 1,17 $
Spread / Highest target 80,1%
Spread / Average Target 35,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,40%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Phoevos Pouroulis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Loucas Christos Pouroulis Executive Chairman
Michelle Taylor Chief Operating Officer
Michael Gifford Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John David Salter Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THARISA PLC10.76%313
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED13.60%8 292
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.-8.24%6 217
HECLA MINING COMPANY41.30%2 544
CHINA KINGS RESOURCES GROUP CO.,LTD.33.33%1 002
MATADOR MINING LIMITED33.33%42
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ