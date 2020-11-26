Tharisa : Annual results announcement for the year ended 30 September 2020 (137 Kb)

Enriching lives through innovating the resources company of the future
Tharisa plc
(Incorporated in the Republic of Cyprus with limited liability) (Registration number HE223412)
JSE share code: THA
LSE share code: THS
A2X share code: THA
ISIN: CY0103562118
LEI: 213800WW4YWMVVZIJM90 ('Tharisa' or the 'Company')
Annual results announcement for the year ended 30 September 2020
Tharisa will be announcing its results for the year ended 30 September 2020 on Monday, 30 November 2020. The announcement will be released on SENS at 07:05 (Johannesburg UTC +2) and RNS at 07:00 (London UTC). The audited annual financial statements, including the audit report, will be available for download on the Tharisa website at www.tharisa.com.
The results will be presented at 10:30 (Johannesburg UTC +2) (08:30 London UTC) via conference call.
Please see details below for the results conference call:
Web dial-in:
https://mm.closir.com/slides?id=553426
Phone:
-
South Africa +27 87 2500 455
-
United Kingdom +44 203 984 9844
-
USA +1 718 866 4614
-
Germany +49 30 25 555 323
-
France +33 1758 50 878
-
Sweden +46 10 551 30 20
Participant code: 553426
Paphos, Cyprus
26 November 2020
JSE Sponsor
Investec Bank Limited
Investor relations contacts:
Ilja Graulich (Head of Investor Relations and Communications) +27 11 996 3500 +27 83 604 0820
igraulich@tharisa.com
Financial PR contacts:
Bobby Morse / Augustine Chipungu / James Husband +44 207 466 5000
tharisa@buchanan.uk.com
Broker contacts:
Peel Hunt LLP (UK Joint Broker)
Ross Allister / David McKeown / Alexander Allen +44 207 7418 8900
BMO Capital Markets Limited (UK Joint Broker) Thomas Rider / Neil Elliot / Michael Rechsteiner +44 207 236 1010
Berenberg (UK Joint Broker)
Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Detlir Elezi +44 203 207 7800
Nedbank Limited (acting through its Corporate and Investment Banking division) (RSA Broker) Shabbir Norath
+27 11 295 6575
