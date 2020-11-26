Tharisa : Annual results announcement for the year ended 30 September 2020 (137 Kb)

Enriching lives through innovating the resources company of the future

Tharisa plc

(Incorporated in the Republic of Cyprus with limited liability) (Registration number HE223412)

JSE share code: THA

LSE share code: THS

A2X share code: THA

ISIN: CY0103562118

LEI: 213800WW4YWMVVZIJM90 ('Tharisa' or the 'Company')

Annual results announcement for the year ended 30 September 2020

Tharisa will be announcing its results for the year ended 30 September 2020 on Monday, 30 November 2020. The announcement will be released on SENS at 07:05 (Johannesburg UTC +2) and RNS at 07:00 (London UTC). The audited annual financial statements, including the audit report, will be available for download on the Tharisa website at www.tharisa.com.

The results will be presented at 10:30 (Johannesburg UTC +2) (08:30 London UTC) via conference call.

Please see details below for the results conference call:

Web dial-in:

https://mm.closir.com/slides?id=553426

Phone:

South Africa +27 87 2500 455

United Kingdom +44 203 984 9844

USA +1 718 866 4614

Germany +49 30 25 555 323

France +33 1758 50 878

Sweden +46 10 551 30 20

Participant code: 553426

Paphos, Cyprus

26 November 2020

Page 1 of 2