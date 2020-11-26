Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Johannesburg Stock Exchange  >  Tharisa plc    THA   CY0103562118

THARISA PLC

(THA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tharisa : Annual results announcement for the year ended 30 September 2020 (137 Kb)

11/26/2020 | 01:07am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Enriching lives through innovating the resources company of the future

Tharisa plc

(Incorporated in the Republic of Cyprus with limited liability) (Registration number HE223412)

JSE share code: THA

LSE share code: THS

A2X share code: THA

ISIN: CY0103562118

LEI: 213800WW4YWMVVZIJM90 ('Tharisa' or the 'Company')

Annual results announcement for the year ended 30 September 2020

Tharisa will be announcing its results for the year ended 30 September 2020 on Monday, 30 November 2020. The announcement will be released on SENS at 07:05 (Johannesburg UTC +2) and RNS at 07:00 (London UTC). The audited annual financial statements, including the audit report, will be available for download on the Tharisa website at www.tharisa.com.

The results will be presented at 10:30 (Johannesburg UTC +2) (08:30 London UTC) via conference call.

Please see details below for the results conference call:

Web dial-in:

https://mm.closir.com/slides?id=553426

Phone:

  • South Africa +27 87 2500 455
  • United Kingdom +44 203 984 9844
  • USA +1 718 866 4614
  • Germany +49 30 25 555 323
  • France +33 1758 50 878
  • Sweden +46 10 551 30 20

Participant code: 553426

Paphos, Cyprus

26 November 2020

Page 1 of 2

JSE Sponsor

Investec Bank Limited

Connect with us on LinkedInand Twitterto get further news and updates about our business.

Investor relations contacts:

Ilja Graulich (Head of Investor Relations and Communications) +27 11 996 3500 +27 83 604 0820

igraulich@tharisa.com

Financial PR contacts:

Bobby Morse / Augustine Chipungu / James Husband +44 207 466 5000

tharisa@buchanan.uk.com

Broker contacts:

Peel Hunt LLP (UK Joint Broker)

Ross Allister / David McKeown / Alexander Allen +44 207 7418 8900

BMO Capital Markets Limited (UK Joint Broker) Thomas Rider / Neil Elliot / Michael Rechsteiner +44 207 236 1010

Berenberg (UK Joint Broker)

Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Detlir Elezi +44 203 207 7800

Nedbank Limited (acting through its Corporate and Investment Banking division) (RSA Broker) Shabbir Norath

+27 11 295 6575

Page 2 of 2

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tharisa plc published this content on 26 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 November 2020 06:06:00 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
All news about THARISA PLC
01:07aTHARISA : Annual results announcement for the year ended 30 September 2020 (137 ..
PU
11/25THARISA : Trading statement, results for the year ended 30 September 2020
AQ
11/24THARISA : Trading statement – results for the year ended 30 September 2020..
PU
10/23THARISA : Mine Abandons Attempt to Silence Community Activists!
AQ
10/22Chrome ore producers criticize S. Africa's proposed export tax
RE
10/13THARISA : Notification of major holdings (182 Kb)
PU
10/08THARISA : Production report for the fourth quarter and full year ended 30 Septem..
PU
09/30THARISA PLC : Monthly statement on outstanding equity shares and voting rights
CO
09/18THARISA : Dealings in securities by directors, company secretary and persons dis..
PU
09/17THARISA : Resignation and appointment of a non-executive directors (93 Kb)
PU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 403 M - -
Net income 2020 50,0 M - -
Net Debt 2020 9,02 M - -
P/E ratio 2020 6,81x
Yield 2020 1,88%
Capitalization 310 M 308 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
EV / Sales 2021 0,59x
Nbr of Employees 1 889
Free-Float 29,7%
Chart THARISA PLC
Duration : Period :
Tharisa plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THARISA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 1,58 $
Last Close Price 1,16 $
Spread / Highest target 81,6%
Spread / Average Target 37,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 2,28%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Phoevos Pouroulis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Loucas Christos Pouroulis Executive Chairman
Michelle Taylor Chief Operating Officer
Michael Gifford Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
John David Salter Lead Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THARISA PLC10.70%308
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED-15.53%18 822
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED39.65%9 355
ALROSA3.75%8 104
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED8.14%7 550
KOREA ZINC COMPANY, LTD.-7.65%6 275
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ