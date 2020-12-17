Tharisa : Dealings in securities by director of a major subsidiary (137 Kb)

Tharisa plc
(Incorporated in the Republic of Cyprus with limited liability) (Registration number HE223412)
JSE share code: THA
LSE share code: THS
A2X share code: THA
ISIN: CY0103562118
LEI: 213800WW4YWMVVZIJM90 ('Tharisa' or the 'Company')
Dealings in securities by director of a major subsidiary
In compliance with paragraph 3.63 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information relating to dealings in securities by a director of a major subsidiary, is disclosed:
|
Total number of shares sold in the market:
|
110 147
|
|
|
Period of sales:
|
10 December 2020 to 14 December 2020
|
Lowest traded price per share:
|
ZAR18.00
|
|
Weighted average price per share:
|
ZAR18.3981
|
|
Highest traded price per share:
|
ZAR19.35
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
1.
|
|
Details of director/PDMR
|
|
|
|
|
|
a.
|
Name:
|
|
Marios Tavros
|
|
2.
|
Reason for notification
|
|
|
|
|
|
a.
|
Position/status:
|
|
Executive director - Arxo Resources Limited
|
|
b.
|
Initial notification/amendment:
|
|
Initial notification
|
|
3.
|
Details of issuer
|
|
|
|
|
|
a.
|
Company name:
|
|
Tharisa plc
|
|
|
b.
|
LEI:
|
|
213800WW4YWMVVZIJM90
|
4.
|
Details of transaction
|
|
|
|
|
|
a.
|
Description of instrument:
|
|
Ordinary shares of US$0.001
|
|
|
Identification code:
|
|
CY0103562118
|
|
|
b.
|
Nature of transaction
|
|
On-market sale of shares
|
|
|
c.
|
Weighted average price and volume:
|
|
Price:
|
|
Volume:
|
|
|
|
|
ZAR18.3981
|
|
110 147
|
|
d.
|
Aggregated information:
|
|
Total
|
|
Volume:
|
|
|
|
|
ZAR2 026 495.52
|
|
110 147
|
|
e.
|
Final transaction date:
|
|
14 December 2020
|
|
|
|
f.
|
Place of transaction:
|
|
Johannesburg Stock Exchange
|
|
|
|
Information disclosed in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements
|
|
Nature of interest:
|
|
Direct, beneficial
|
|
Clearance to deal:
|
|
Yes
|
Paphos, Cyprus
17 December 2020
JSE Sponsor
Investec Bank Limited
Connect with us on LinkedInand Twitterto get further news and updates about our business.
Investor relations contacts:
Ilja Graulich (Head of Investor Relations and Communications) +27 11 996 3500 +27 83 604 0820
igraulich@tharisa.com
Financial PR contacts:
Bobby Morse / Augustine Chipungu / James Husband +44 207 466 5000 tharisa@buc2hanan.uk.com
Broker contacts:
Peel Hunt LLP (UK Joint Broker)
Ross Allister / David McKeown / Alexander Allen +44 207 7418 8900
BMO Capital Markets Limited (UK Joint Broker) Thomas Rider / Neil Elliot / Michael Rechsteiner +44 207 236 1010
Berenberg (UK Joint Broker)
Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Detlir Elezi +44 203 207 7800
Nedbank Limited (acting through its Corporate and Investment Banking division) (RSA Broker) Shabbir Norath
+27 11 295 6575
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Disclaimer
Tharisa plc published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 06:18:02 UTC