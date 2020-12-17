Log in
THARISA PLC (THA)

THARISA PLC

(THA)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange - 12/15
19.65 ZAR   +0.77%
Tharisa : Dealings in securities by director of a major subsidiary (137 Kb)

12/17/2020 | 01:19am EST
Tharisa plc

(Incorporated in the Republic of Cyprus with limited liability) (Registration number HE223412)

JSE share code: THA

LSE share code: THS

A2X share code: THA

ISIN: CY0103562118

LEI: 213800WW4YWMVVZIJM90 ('Tharisa' or the 'Company')

Dealings in securities by director of a major subsidiary

In compliance with paragraph 3.63 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information relating to dealings in securities by a director of a major subsidiary, is disclosed:

Total number of shares sold in the market:

110 147

Period of sales:

10 December 2020 to 14 December 2020

Lowest traded price per share:

ZAR18.00

Weighted average price per share:

ZAR18.3981

Highest traded price per share:

ZAR19.35

1.

Details of director/PDMR

a.

Name:

Marios Tavros

2.

Reason for notification

a.

Position/status:

Executive director - Arxo Resources Limited

b.

Initial notification/amendment:

Initial notification

3.

Details of issuer

a.

Company name:

Tharisa plc

b.

LEI:

213800WW4YWMVVZIJM90

4.

Details of transaction

a.

Description of instrument:

Ordinary shares of US$0.001

Identification code:

CY0103562118

b.

Nature of transaction

On-market sale of shares

c.

Weighted average price and volume:

Price:

Volume:

ZAR18.3981

110 147

d.

Aggregated information:

Total

Volume:

ZAR2 026 495.52

110 147

e.

Final transaction date:

14 December 2020

f.

Place of transaction:

Johannesburg Stock Exchange

Information disclosed in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements

Nature of interest:

Direct, beneficial

Clearance to deal:

Yes

Paphos, Cyprus

17 December 2020

JSE Sponsor

Investec Bank Limited

Connect with us on LinkedInand Twitterto get further news and updates about our business.

Investor relations contacts:

Ilja Graulich (Head of Investor Relations and Communications) +27 11 996 3500 +27 83 604 0820

igraulich@tharisa.com

Financial PR contacts:

Bobby Morse / Augustine Chipungu / James Husband +44 207 466 5000 tharisa@buc2hanan.uk.com

Broker contacts:

Peel Hunt LLP (UK Joint Broker)

Ross Allister / David McKeown / Alexander Allen +44 207 7418 8900

BMO Capital Markets Limited (UK Joint Broker) Thomas Rider / Neil Elliot / Michael Rechsteiner +44 207 236 1010

Berenberg (UK Joint Broker)

Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Detlir Elezi +44 203 207 7800

Nedbank Limited (acting through its Corporate and Investment Banking division) (RSA Broker) Shabbir Norath

+27 11 295 6575

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Tharisa plc published this content on 17 December 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 December 2020 06:18:02 UTC

© Publicnow 2020
