Tharisa : Dealings in securities by director of a major subsidiary (137 Kb)

Tharisa plc (Incorporated in the Republic of Cyprus with limited liability) (Registration number HE223412) JSE share code: THA LSE share code: THS A2X share code: THA ISIN: CY0103562118 LEI: 213800WW4YWMVVZIJM90 ('Tharisa' or the 'Company') Dealings in securities by director of a major subsidiary In compliance with paragraph 3.63 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information relating to dealings in securities by a director of a major subsidiary, is disclosed: Total number of shares sold in the market: 110 147 Period of sales: 10 December 2020 to 14 December 2020 Lowest traded price per share: ZAR18.00 Weighted average price per share: ZAR18.3981 Highest traded price per share: ZAR19.35 1. Details of director/PDMR a. Name: Marios Tavros 2. Reason for notification a. Position/status: Executive director - Arxo Resources Limited b. Initial notification/amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of issuer a. Company name: Tharisa plc b. LEI: 213800WW4YWMVVZIJM90 4. Details of transaction a. Description of instrument: Ordinary shares of US$0.001 Identification code: CY0103562118 b. Nature of transaction On-market sale of shares c. Weighted average price and volume: Price: Volume: ZAR18.3981 110 147 d. Aggregated information: Total Volume: ZAR2 026 495.52 110 147 e. Final transaction date: 14 December 2020 f. Place of transaction: Johannesburg Stock Exchange Information disclosed in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements Nature of interest: Direct, beneficial Clearance to deal: Yes Paphos, Cyprus 17 December 2020

JSE Sponsor Investec Bank Limited Connect with us on LinkedInand Twitterto get further news and updates about our business. Investor relations contacts: Ilja Graulich (Head of Investor Relations and Communications) +27 11 996 3500 +27 83 604 0820 igraulich@tharisa.com Financial PR contacts: Bobby Morse / Augustine Chipungu / James Husband +44 207 466 5000 tharisa@buc2hanan.uk.com Broker contacts: Peel Hunt LLP (UK Joint Broker) Ross Allister / David McKeown / Alexander Allen +44 207 7418 8900 BMO Capital Markets Limited (UK Joint Broker) Thomas Rider / Neil Elliot / Michael Rechsteiner +44 207 236 1010 Berenberg (UK Joint Broker) Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Detlir Elezi +44 203 207 7800 Nedbank Limited (acting through its Corporate and Investment Banking division) (RSA Broker) Shabbir Norath +27 11 295 6575

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.