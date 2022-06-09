Tharisa : Dealings in securities by directors, company secretary and persons discharging managerial responsibility of Tharisa

Dealings in securities by directors, company secretary and persons discharging managerial responsibility of Tharisa Tharisa plc (Incorporated in the Republic of Cyprus with limited liability) (Registration number HE223412) JSE share code: THA LSE share code: THS A2X share code: THA ISIN: CY0103562118 LEI: 213800WW4YWMVVZIJM90 ('Tharisa plc' or the 'Company') Dealings in securities by directors, company secretary and persons discharging managerial responsibility (PMDRs) of Tharisa and major subsidiary In compliance with paragraph 3.63 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information relating to dealings in securities attributable to the directors and company secretary of Tharisa and a major subsidiary, is disclosed: Exercise of Appreciation Rights granted on 30 June 2017 (Expiration date 30 June 2022) In terms of the rules of the TSAP, participants are entitled to receive such number of Tharisa shares equal to the increase in the market value (being the 30 day volume weighted average share price) of such shares between the date of grant and the date of exercise of vested Appreciation Rights, which may at the election of Tharisa be either cash or share settled. The following directors and/or officers have elected to exercise vested Appreciation Rights, which Tharisa elected to settle from treasury shares already in issue. Tax obligations arising as a consequence of Appreciation Rights being exercised are for the account of the participant and provision is made for the sale of sufficient shares in the open market to fund the tax obligations, if required. 1. Details of director/PDMR a. Name: Loucas Pouroulis 2. Reason for notification a. Position/status: Executive Chairman b. Initial notification/amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of issuer a. Company name: Tharisa plc b. LEI: 213800WW4YWMVVZIJM90 4. Details of transaction a. Description of instrument: Ordinary shares of US$0.001 Identification code: CY0103562118 b. Nature of transaction Off-market exercise and settlement of vested Appreciation Rights c. Price and volume: Price: Volume: ZAR27.00# 118 437 d. Aggregated information: Total: Volume: ZAR3 197 799.00 118 437 e. Transaction date: 7 June 2022 f. Place of transaction: Johannesburg Stock Exchange Information disclosed in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements Date of award: 30 June 2017 Market value at date of award: ZAR17.53 per share Vesting date: 30 June 2018 and 30 June 2019 Number of Appreciation Rights exercised: 321 588 Number of securities issued: 118 437 Nature of interest: Direct, beneficial Clearance to deal: Yes 1. Details of director/PDMR a. Name: Phoevos Pouroulis 2. Reason for notification a. Position/status: Chief Executive Officer b. Initial notification/amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of issuer a. Company name: Tharisa plc b. LEI: 213800WW4YWMVVZIJM90 4. Details of transaction a. Description of instrument: Ordinary shares of US$0.001 Identification code: CY0103562118 b. Nature of transaction Off-market exercise and settlement of vested Appreciation Rights c. Price and volume: Price: Volume: ZAR27.00# 104 182 d. Aggregated information: Total: Volume: ZAR2 812 914.00 104 182 e. Transaction date: 7 June 2022 f. Place of transaction: Johannesburg Stock Exchange Information disclosed in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements Date of award: 30 June 2017 Market value at date of award: ZAR17.53 per share Vesting date: 30 June 2018 and 30 June 2019 Number of Appreciation Rights exercised: 282 882 Number of securities issued: 104 182 Nature of interest: Direct, beneficial Clearance to deal: Yes 1. Details of director/PDMR a. Name: Michael Gifford Jones 2. Reason for notification a. Position/status: Chief Finance Officer b. Initial notification/amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of issuer a. Company name: Tharisa plc b. LEI: 213800WW4YWMVVZIJM90 4. Details of transaction a. Description of instrument: Ordinary shares of US$0.001 Identification code: CY0103562118 b. Nature of transaction Off-market exercise and settlement of vested Appreciation Rights c. Price and volume: Price: Volume: ZAR27.00# 87 731 d. Aggregated information: Total: Volume: ZAR2 368 737.00 87 731 e. Transaction date: 7 June 2022 f. Place of transaction: Johannesburg Stock Exchange Information disclosed in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements Date of award: 30 June 2017 Market value at date of award: ZAR17.53 per share Vesting date: 30 June 2018 and 30 June 2019 Number of Appreciation Rights exercised: 238 212 Number of securities issued: 87 731 Nature of interest: Direct, beneficial Clearance to deal: Yes 1. Details of director/PDMR a. Name: Sanet Findlay 2. Reason for notification a. Position/status: Group Company Secretary b. Initial notification/amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of issuer a. Company name: Tharisa plc b. LEI: 213800WW4YWMVVZIJM90 4. Details of transaction a. Description of instrument: Ordinary shares of US$0.001 Identification code: CY0103562118 b. Nature of transaction Off-market exercise and settlement of vested Appreciation Rights c. Price and volume: Price: Volume: ZAR27.00# 24 241 d. Aggregated information: Total: Volume: ZAR654 507.00 24 241 e. Transaction date: 7 June 2022 f. Place of transaction: Johannesburg Stock Exchange Information disclosed in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements Date of award: 30 June 2017 Market value at date of award: ZAR17.53 per share Vesting date: 30 June 2018 and 30 June 2019 Number of Appreciation Rights exercised: 65 820 Number of securities issued: 24 241 Nature of interest: Direct, beneficial Clearance to deal: Yes 1. Details of director/PDMR a. Name: Michelle Louise Taylor 2. Reason for notification a. Position/status: Executive Director: Tharisa Minerals (Pty) Ltd b. Initial notification/amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of issuer a. Company name: Tharisa plc b. LEI: 213800WW4YWMVVZIJM90 4. Details of transaction a. Description of instrument: Ordinary shares of US$0.001 Identification code: CY0103562118 b. Nature of transaction Off-market exercise and settlement of vested Appreciation Rights c. Price and volume: Price: Volume: ZAR27.00# 82 281 d. Aggregated information: Total: Volume: ZAR2 221 587.00 82 281 e. Transaction date: 7 June 2022 f. Place of transaction: Johannesburg Stock Exchange Information disclosed in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements Date of award: 30 June 2017 Market value at date of award: ZAR17.53 per share Vesting date: 30 June 2018 and 30 June 2019 Number of Appreciation Rights exercised: 223 416 Number of securities issued: 82 281 Nature of interest: Direct, beneficial Clearance to deal: Yes 1. Details of director/PDMR a. Name: Alston Bratton Smith 2. Reason for notification a. Position/status: Executive director: Tharisa Minerals (Pty) Ltd b. Initial notification/amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of issuer a. Company name: Tharisa plc b. LEI: 213800WW4YWMVVZIJM90 4. Details of transaction a. Description of instrument: Ordinary shares of US$0.001 8TH Identification code: CY0103562118 b. Nature of transaction Off-market exercise and settlement of vested Appreciation Rights c. Price and volume: Price: Volume: ZAR27.00# 11 736 d. Aggregated information: Total: Volume: ZAR316 872.00 11 736 e. Transaction date: 7 June 2022 f. Place of transaction: Johannesburg Stock Exchange Information disclosed in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements Date of award: 30 June 2017 Market value at date of award: ZAR17.53 per share Vesting date: 30 June 2018 and 30 June 2019 Number of Appreciation Rights exercised: 31 866 Number of securities issued: 11 736 Nature of interest: Direct, beneficial Clearance to deal: Yes # Market price on exercise date - Using the price at close of business on 6 June 2022 1. Details of director/PDMR a. Name: Thabang Gabriel Maluke 2. Reason for notification a. Position/status: Executive director: Tharisa Minerals (Pty) Ltd b. Initial notification/amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of issuer a. Company name: Tharisa plc b. LEI: 213800WW4YWMVVZIJM90 4. Details of transaction a. Description of instrument: Ordinary shares of US$0.001 11PM Identification code: CY0103562118 b. Nature of transaction Off-market exercise and settlement of vested Appreciation Rights c. Price and volume: Price: Volume: ZAR26.53^ 32 963 d. Aggregated information: Total: Volume: ZAR874 508.39 32 963 e. Transaction date: 8 June 2022 f. Place of transaction: Johannesburg Stock Exchange Information disclosed in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements Date of award: 30 June 2017 Market value at date of award: ZAR17.53 per share Vesting date: 30 June 2018 and 30 June 2019 Number of Appreciation Rights exercised: 89 502 Number of securities issued: 32 963 Nature of interest: Direct, beneficial Clearance to deal: Yes ^ Market price on exercise date - Using the price at close of business on 7 June 2022 Paphos, Cyprus 9 June 2022 JSE Sponsor Investec Bank Limited Connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter to get further news and updates about our business. Investor relations contacts: Ilja Graulich (Head of Investor Relations and Communications) +27 11 996 3500 +27 83 604 0820 igraulich@tharisa.com Financial PRcontacts: Bobby Morse / Ariadna Peretz / James Husband +44 207 466 5000 tharisa@buchanan.uk.com Broker contacts: Peel Hunt LLP (UK Joint Broker) Ross Allister / David McKeown / Alexander Allen +44 207 7418 8900 BMO Capital Markets Limited (UK Joint Broker) Thomas Rider / Pascal Lussier Duquette / Nick Macann +44 207 236 1010 Berenberg (UK Joint Broker) Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Lee / Detlir Elezi +44 203 207 7800 Nedbank Limited (acting through its Corporate and Investment Banking division) (RSA Broker) Carlyle Whittaker +27 11 294 0061 About Tharisa Tharisa is an integrated resource group critical to the energy transition and decarbonisation of economies. It incorporates mining, processing, exploration, and the beneficiation, marketing, sales, and logistics of PGMs and chrome concentrates, using innovation and technology as enablers. Its principal operating asset is the Tharisa Mine located in the south-western limb of the Bushveld Complex, South Africa. The mechanised mine has a 20-year open-pit life and the ability to extend operations underground by at least an additional 40 years. Tharisa also owns Karo Mining Holdings and Salene Chrome, development stage, low-cost, open-pit PGM and chrome assets respectively, located on the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe. The Company is committed to reducing its carbon emissions by 30% by 2030 and the development of a roadmap is continuing to be net carbon neutral by 2050. Tharisa plc is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: THA) and the Main Board of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: THS). Date: 09-06-2022 09:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. 