Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Tharisa plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    THA   CY0103562118

THARISA PLC

(THA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-05
27.00 ZAR   +3.01%
03:12aTHARISA : Dealings in securities by directors, company secretary and persons discharging managerial responsibility of Tharisa
PU
05/26THARISA : Reviewed Interim Results for the six months ended 31 March 2022 and dividend timetable and conversion rates
PU
05/26TRANSCRIPT : Tharisa plc, H1 2022 Earnings Call, May 26, 2022
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tharisa : Dealings in securities by directors, company secretary and persons discharging managerial responsibility of Tharisa

06/09/2022 | 03:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 

Dealings in securities by directors, company secretary and persons discharging managerial responsibility of Tharisa

Tharisa plc
(Incorporated in the Republic of Cyprus with limited liability)
(Registration number HE223412)
JSE share code: THA
LSE share code: THS
A2X share code: THA
ISIN: CY0103562118
LEI: 213800WW4YWMVVZIJM90
('Tharisa plc' or the 'Company')


Dealings in securities by directors, company secretary and persons discharging managerial
responsibility (PMDRs) of Tharisa and major subsidiary


In compliance with paragraph 3.63 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following
information relating to dealings in securities attributable to the directors and company secretary of
Tharisa and a major subsidiary, is disclosed:


Exercise of Appreciation Rights granted on 30 June 2017 (Expiration date 30 June 2022)
In terms of the rules of the TSAP, participants are entitled to receive such number of Tharisa shares
equal to the increase in the market value (being the 30 day volume weighted average share price) of
such shares between the date of grant and the date of exercise of vested Appreciation Rights, which
may at the election of Tharisa be either cash or share settled. The following directors and/or officers
have elected to exercise vested Appreciation Rights, which Tharisa elected to settle from treasury
shares already in issue. Tax obligations arising as a consequence of Appreciation Rights being
exercised are for the account of the participant and provision is made for the sale of sufficient shares
in the open market to fund the tax obligations, if required.


    1. Details of director/PDMR
       a.   Name:                               Loucas Pouroulis
    2. Reason for notification
         a. Position/status:                    Executive Chairman
         b. Initial notification/amendment:     Initial notification
    3. Details of issuer
         a. Company name:                       Tharisa plc
         b. LEI:                                213800WW4YWMVVZIJM90
    4. Details of transaction
         a. Description of instrument:          Ordinary shares of US$0.001
            Identification code:                CY0103562118
      b. Nature of transaction                  Off-market exercise and settlement of vested
                                                Appreciation Rights
      c. Price and volume:                      Price:                    Volume:
                                                ZAR27.00#                 118 437
      d. Aggregated information:                Total:                    Volume:
                                                ZAR3 197 799.00           118 437
      e. Transaction date:                      7 June 2022
      f.   Place of transaction:                Johannesburg Stock Exchange
Information disclosed in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements
Date of award:                                  30 June 2017
Market value at date of award:                  ZAR17.53 per share
Vesting date:                                   30 June 2018 and 30 June 2019
Number of Appreciation Rights exercised:        321 588
Number of securities issued:                    118 437
Nature of interest:                             Direct, beneficial
Clearance to deal:                              Yes


 1. Details of director/PDMR
     a.    Name:                                Phoevos Pouroulis
 2. Reason for notification
      a. Position/status:                       Chief Executive Officer
      b. Initial notification/amendment:        Initial notification
 3. Details of issuer
      a. Company name:                          Tharisa plc
      b. LEI:                                   213800WW4YWMVVZIJM90
 4. Details of transaction
      a. Description of instrument:             Ordinary shares of US$0.001
         Identification code:                   CY0103562118
      b. Nature of transaction                  Off-market exercise and settlement of vested
                                                Appreciation Rights
      c. Price and volume:                      Price:                    Volume:
                                                ZAR27.00#                 104 182
      d. Aggregated information:                Total:                    Volume:
                                                ZAR2 812 914.00           104 182
      e. Transaction date:                      7 June 2022
      f.   Place of transaction:                Johannesburg Stock Exchange
Information disclosed in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements
Date of award:                                  30 June 2017
Market value at date of award:                  ZAR17.53 per share
Vesting date:                                   30 June 2018 and 30 June 2019
Number of Appreciation Rights exercised:        282 882
Number of securities issued:                    104 182
Nature of interest:                             Direct, beneficial
Clearance to deal:                              Yes


 1. Details of director/PDMR
     a.    Name:                                Michael Gifford Jones
 2. Reason for notification
      a. Position/status:                       Chief Finance Officer
      b. Initial notification/amendment:        Initial notification
 3. Details of issuer
      a. Company name:                          Tharisa plc
      b. LEI:                                   213800WW4YWMVVZIJM90
 4. Details of transaction
      a. Description of instrument:             Ordinary shares of US$0.001
         Identification code:                   CY0103562118
      b. Nature of transaction                  Off-market exercise and settlement of vested
                                                Appreciation Rights
      c. Price and volume:                      Price:                   Volume:
                                                ZAR27.00#                87 731
      d. Aggregated information:                Total:                   Volume:
                                                ZAR2 368 737.00          87 731
      e. Transaction date:                      7 June 2022
      f.   Place of transaction:                Johannesburg Stock Exchange
Information disclosed in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements
Date of award:                                  30 June 2017
Market value at date of award:                  ZAR17.53 per share
Vesting date:                                   30 June 2018 and 30 June 2019
Number of Appreciation Rights exercised:        238 212
Number of securities issued:                    87 731
Nature of interest:                             Direct, beneficial
Clearance to deal:                              Yes


 1. Details of director/PDMR
     a.    Name:                                Sanet Findlay
 2. Reason for notification
      a. Position/status:                       Group Company Secretary
      b. Initial notification/amendment:        Initial notification
 3. Details of issuer
      a. Company name:                          Tharisa plc
      b. LEI:                                   213800WW4YWMVVZIJM90
 4. Details of transaction
      a. Description of instrument:             Ordinary shares of US$0.001
         Identification code:                   CY0103562118
      b. Nature of transaction                  Off-market exercise and settlement of vested
                                                Appreciation Rights
      c. Price and volume:                      Price:                   Volume:
                                                ZAR27.00#                24 241
      d. Aggregated information:                Total:                   Volume:
                                                ZAR654 507.00            24 241
      e. Transaction date:                      7 June 2022
      f.   Place of transaction:                Johannesburg Stock Exchange
Information disclosed in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements
Date of award:                                  30 June 2017
Market value at date of award:                  ZAR17.53 per share
Vesting date:                                   30 June 2018 and 30 June 2019
Number of Appreciation Rights exercised:        65 820
Number of securities issued:                    24 241
Nature of interest:                             Direct, beneficial
Clearance to deal:                              Yes
 1. Details of director/PDMR
     a.    Name:                                Michelle Louise Taylor
 2. Reason for notification
      a. Position/status:                       Executive Director: Tharisa Minerals (Pty) Ltd
      b. Initial notification/amendment:        Initial notification
 3. Details of issuer
      a. Company name:                          Tharisa plc
      b. LEI:                                   213800WW4YWMVVZIJM90
 4. Details of transaction
      a. Description of instrument:             Ordinary     shares         of       US$0.001
         Identification code:                   CY0103562118
      b. Nature of transaction                  Off-market exercise and settlement of vested
                                                Appreciation Rights
      c. Price and volume:                      Price:                   Volume:
                                                ZAR27.00#                82 281
      d. Aggregated information:                Total:                   Volume:
                                                ZAR2 221 587.00          82 281
      e. Transaction date:                      7 June 2022
      f.   Place of transaction:                Johannesburg Stock Exchange
Information disclosed in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements
Date of award:                                  30 June 2017
Market value at date of award:                  ZAR17.53 per share
Vesting date:                                   30 June 2018 and 30 June 2019
Number of Appreciation Rights exercised:        223 416
Number of securities issued:                    82 281
Nature of interest:                             Direct, beneficial
Clearance to deal:                              Yes


 1. Details of director/PDMR
     a.    Name:                                Alston Bratton Smith
 2. Reason for notification
     a.    Position/status:                     Executive director: Tharisa Minerals (Pty) Ltd
     b.    Initial notification/amendment:      Initial notification
 3. Details of issuer
       a.   Company name:                            Tharisa plc
       b.   LEI:                                     213800WW4YWMVVZIJM90
    4. Details of transaction
       a.   Description of instrument:               Ordinary shares of US$0.001 8TH
            Identification code:                     CY0103562118
       b.   Nature of transaction                    Off-market exercise and settlement of vested
                                                     Appreciation Rights
       c.   Price and volume:                        Price:                   Volume:
                                                     ZAR27.00#                11 736
       d.   Aggregated information:                  Total:                   Volume:
                                                     ZAR316 872.00            11 736
       e.   Transaction date:                        7 June 2022
       f.   Place of transaction:                    Johannesburg Stock Exchange


  Information disclosed in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements
  Date of award:                                     30 June 2017
  Market value at date of award:                     ZAR17.53 per share
  Vesting date:                                      30 June 2018 and 30 June 2019
  Number of Appreciation Rights exercised:           31 866
  Number of securities issued:                       11 736
  Nature of interest:                                Direct, beneficial
  Clearance to deal:                                 Yes


# Market price on exercise date - Using the price at close of business on 6 June 2022


   1. Details of director/PDMR
       a.   Name:                                    Thabang Gabriel Maluke
    2. Reason for notification
       a.   Position/status:                         Executive director: Tharisa Minerals (Pty) Ltd
       b.   Initial notification/amendment:          Initial notification
    3. Details of issuer
       a.   Company name:                            Tharisa plc
       b.   LEI:                                     213800WW4YWMVVZIJM90
    4. Details of transaction
       a.     Description of instrument:             Ordinary shares of US$0.001 11PM
              Identification code:                   CY0103562118
       b.     Nature of transaction                  Off-market exercise and settlement of vested
                                                     Appreciation Rights
       c.     Price and volume:                      Price:                   Volume:
                                                     ZAR26.53^                32 963
       d.     Aggregated information:                Total:                   Volume:
                                                     ZAR874 508.39            32 963
       e.     Transaction date:                      8 June 2022
       f.     Place of transaction:                  Johannesburg Stock Exchange


  Information disclosed in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements
  Date of award:                                     30 June 2017
  Market value at date of award:                     ZAR17.53 per share
  Vesting date:                                      30 June 2018 and 30 June 2019
  Number of Appreciation Rights exercised:           89 502
  Number of securities issued:                       32 963
  Nature of interest:                                Direct, beneficial
  Clearance to deal:                                 Yes


^ Market price on exercise date - Using the price at close of business on 7 June 2022

Paphos, Cyprus

9 June 2022

JSE Sponsor
Investec Bank Limited
Connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter to get further news and updates about our business.

Investor relations contacts:
Ilja Graulich (Head of Investor Relations and Communications)
+27 11 996 3500
+27 83 604 0820
igraulich@tharisa.com

Financial PRcontacts:
Bobby Morse / Ariadna Peretz / James Husband
+44 207 466 5000
tharisa@buchanan.uk.com
Broker contacts:
Peel Hunt LLP (UK Joint Broker)
Ross Allister / David McKeown / Alexander Allen
+44 207 7418 8900

BMO Capital Markets Limited (UK Joint Broker)
Thomas Rider / Pascal Lussier Duquette / Nick Macann
+44 207 236 1010

Berenberg (UK Joint Broker)
Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Lee / Detlir Elezi
+44 203 207 7800

Nedbank Limited (acting through its Corporate and Investment Banking division) (RSA Broker)
Carlyle Whittaker
+27 11 294 0061

About Tharisa
Tharisa is an integrated resource group critical to the energy transition and decarbonisation of
economies. It incorporates mining, processing, exploration, and the beneficiation, marketing, sales,
and logistics of PGMs and chrome concentrates, using innovation and technology as enablers. Its
principal operating asset is the Tharisa Mine located in the south-western limb of the Bushveld
Complex, South Africa. The mechanised mine has a 20-year open-pit life and the ability to extend
operations underground by at least an additional 40 years. Tharisa also owns Karo Mining Holdings
and Salene Chrome, development stage, low-cost, open-pit PGM and chrome assets respectively,
located on the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe. The Company is committed to reducing its carbon emissions
by 30% by 2030 and the development of a roadmap is continuing to be net carbon neutral by 2050.
Tharisa plc is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: THA) and the Main Board of the London
Stock Exchange (LSE: THS).

Date: 09-06-2022 09:00:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Tharisa plc published this content on 09 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 June 2022 07:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THARISA PLC
03:12aTHARISA : Dealings in securities by directors, company secretary and persons discharging m..
PU
05/26THARISA : Reviewed Interim Results for the six months ended 31 March 2022 and dividend tim..
PU
05/26TRANSCRIPT : Tharisa plc, H1 2022 Earnings Call, May 26, 2022
CI
05/26Tharisa plc Announces Interim Dividend, Payable on 29 June 2022
CI
05/25THARISA : Notice of the Interim results announcement for the for the six months ended 31 M..
PU
05/25THARISA : Notice of the Interim results announcement for the for the six months ended 31 M..
PU
05/24THARISA : Update to acquisition of BEE shareholders' interests in Tharisa Minerals Proprie..
PU
05/24THARISA : Update to acquisition of BEE shareholders interests in Tharisa Minerals Propriet..
PU
05/20THARISA : Trading statement Interim results for the six months ended 31 March 2022
PU
05/18Tharisa Receives Fair Opinion For Karo Mining's Acquisition
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 713 M - -
Net income 2022 69,0 M - -
Net cash 2022 79,7 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 4,33x
Yield 2022 7,14%
Capitalization 524 M 524 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,62x
EV / Sales 2023 0,51x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 36,7%
Chart THARISA PLC
Duration : Period :
Tharisa plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THARISA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,75 $
Average target price 2,82 $
Spread / Average Target 60,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Phoevos Pouroulis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gifford Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Loucas Christos Pouroulis Executive Chairman
Hans van Wyk Group Chief Technical Officer
Michelle Taylor Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THARISA PLC0.00%524
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED-11.28%27 159
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD-18.62%21 269
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-10.64%10 525
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED-1.45%8 565
PUBLIC JOINT STOCK COMPANY ALROSA-42.00%8 067