Tharisa : Dealings in securities by directors of major subsidiaries

Dealings in securities by directors of major subsidiaries Tharisa plc (Incorporated in the Republic of Cyprus with limited liability) (Registration number HE223412) JSE share code: THA LSE share code: THS A2X share code: THA ISIN: CY0103562118 LEI: 213800WW4YWMVVZIJM90 ('Tharisa' or the 'Company') Dealings in securities by directors of major subsidiaries In compliance with paragraph 3.63 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information relating to dealings in securities by a director of a major subsidiary, is disclosed: 1. Details of director/PDMR a. Name: Marios Tavros 2. Reason for notification a. Position/status: Executive director - Arxo Resources Limited b. Initial notification/amendment: Initial notification 3. Details of issuer a. Company name: Tharisa plc b. LEI: 213800WW4YWMVVZIJM90 4. Details of transaction a. Description of instrument: Ordinary shares of US$0.001 Identification code: CY0103562118 b. Nature of transaction On-market sale of shares c. Price and volume: Price: Volume: ZAR29.95 14 029 d. Aggregated information: Total Volume: ZAR420 168.55 14 029 e. Transaction date: 18 February 2022 f. Place of transaction: Johannesburg Stock Exchange Information disclosed in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements Nature of interest: Direct, beneficial Clearance to deal: Yes Paphos, Cyprus 21 February 2022 JSE Sponsor Investec Bank Limited Connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter to get further news and updates about our business. Investor relations contacts: Ilja Graulich (Head of Investor Relations and Communications) +27 11 996 3500 +27 83 604 0820 igraulich@tharisa.com Financial PR contacts: Bobby Morse / Ariadna Peretz / James Husband +44 207 466 5000 tharisa@buchanan.uk.com Broker contacts: Peel Hunt LLP (UK Joint Broker) Ross Allister / David McKeown / Alexander Allen +44 207 7418 8900 BMO Capital Markets Limited (UK Joint Broker) Thomas Rider / Pascal Lussier Duquette / Nick Macann +44 207 236 1010 Berenberg (UK Joint Broker) Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Varun Talwar / Detlir Elezi +44 203 207 7800 Nedbank Limited (acting through its Corporate and Investment Banking division) (RSA Broker) Carlyle Whittaker +27 11 295 6575 About Tharisa plc Tharisa plc is an integrated resource group critical to the energy transition and decarbonisation of economies. It incorporates mining, processing, exploration, and the beneficiation, marketing, sales, and logistics of PGMs and chrome concentrates, using innovation and technology as enablers. Its principal asset is the Tharisa Mine located in the south-western limb of the Bushveld Complex, South Africa. The mechanised mine has a 20-year open-pit life and the ability to extend operations underground by at least an additional 40 years. Tharisa plc also owns Salene Chrome, a development stage, low-cost, open-pit asset, located adjacent to the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe. The Company is committed to reduce its carbon emissions by 30% by 2030 and the development of a roadmap is continuing to be net carbon neutral by 2050. Tharisa plc is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: THA) and the Main Board of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: THS). Date: 21-02-2022 10:00:00 Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on, information disseminated through SENS.