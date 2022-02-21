Tharisa : Dealings in securities by directors of major subsidiaries

Dealings in securities by directors of major subsidiaries
Tharisa plc
(Incorporated in the Republic of Cyprus with limited liability)
(Registration number HE223412)
JSE share code: THA
LSE share code: THS
A2X share code: THA
ISIN: CY0103562118
LEI: 213800WW4YWMVVZIJM90
('Tharisa' or the 'Company')
In compliance with paragraph 3.63 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information
relating to dealings in securities by a director of a major subsidiary, is disclosed:
1. Details of director/PDMR
a. Name: Marios Tavros
2. Reason for notification
a. Position/status: Executive director - Arxo Resources Limited
b. Initial notification/amendment: Initial notification
3. Details of issuer
a. Company name: Tharisa plc
b. LEI: 213800WW4YWMVVZIJM90
4. Details of transaction
a. Description of instrument: Ordinary shares of US$0.001
Identification code: CY0103562118
b. Nature of transaction On-market sale of shares
c. Price and volume: Price: Volume:
ZAR29.95 14 029
d. Aggregated information: Total Volume:
ZAR420 168.55 14 029
e. Transaction date: 18 February 2022
f. Place of transaction: Johannesburg Stock Exchange
Information disclosed in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements
Nature of interest: Direct, beneficial
Clearance to deal: Yes
Paphos, Cyprus
21 February 2022
Investor relations contacts:
Ilja Graulich (Head of Investor Relations and Communications)
+27 11 996 3500
+27 83 604 0820
igraulich@tharisa.com
Financial PR contacts:
Bobby Morse / Ariadna Peretz / James Husband
+44 207 466 5000
tharisa@buchanan.uk.com
Broker contacts:
Peel Hunt LLP (UK Joint Broker)
Ross Allister / David McKeown / Alexander Allen
+44 207 7418 8900
BMO Capital Markets Limited (UK Joint Broker)
Thomas Rider / Pascal Lussier Duquette / Nick Macann
+44 207 236 1010
Berenberg (UK Joint Broker)
Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Varun Talwar / Detlir Elezi
+44 203 207 7800
Nedbank Limited (acting through its Corporate and Investment Banking division) (RSA Broker)
Carlyle Whittaker
+27 11 295 6575
About Tharisa plc
Tharisa plc is an integrated resource group critical to the energy transition and decarbonisation of
economies. It incorporates mining, processing, exploration, and the beneficiation, marketing, sales, and
logistics of PGMs and chrome concentrates, using innovation and technology as enablers. Its principal asset
is the Tharisa Mine located in the south-western limb of the Bushveld Complex, South Africa. The
mechanised mine has a 20-year open-pit life and the ability to extend operations underground by at least
an additional 40 years. Tharisa plc also owns Salene Chrome, a development stage, low-cost, open-pit asset,
located adjacent to the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe. The Company is committed to reduce its carbon
emissions by 30% by 2030 and the development of a roadmap is continuing to be net carbon neutral by
2050. Tharisa plc is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: THA) and the Main Board of the London
Stock Exchange (LSE: THS).
