Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Tharisa plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    THA   CY0103562118

THARISA PLC

(THA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Tharisa : Dealings in securities by directors of major subsidiaries

02/21/2022 | 03:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 

Dealings in securities by directors of major subsidiaries

Tharisa plc
(Incorporated in the Republic of Cyprus with limited liability)
(Registration number HE223412)
JSE share code: THA
LSE share code: THS
A2X share code: THA
ISIN: CY0103562118
LEI: 213800WW4YWMVVZIJM90
('Tharisa' or the 'Company')



Dealings in securities by directors of major subsidiaries


In compliance with paragraph 3.63 of the JSE Limited Listings Requirements, the following information
relating to dealings in securities by a director of a major subsidiary, is disclosed:


   1. Details of director/PDMR
      a. Name:                                        Marios Tavros
   2. Reason for notification
      a. Position/status:                             Executive director - Arxo Resources Limited
      b. Initial notification/amendment:              Initial notification
   3. Details of issuer
      a. Company name:                                Tharisa plc
      b. LEI:                                         213800WW4YWMVVZIJM90
   4. Details of transaction
      a. Description of instrument:                   Ordinary shares of US$0.001
          Identification code:                        CY0103562118
      b. Nature of transaction                        On-market sale of shares
      c. Price and volume:                            Price:                   Volume:
                                                      ZAR29.95                 14 029
      d.   Aggregated information:                    Total                    Volume:
                                                      ZAR420 168.55            14 029
      e.   Transaction date:                          18 February 2022
      f.   Place of transaction:                      Johannesburg Stock Exchange

 Information disclosed in accordance with the JSE Listings Requirements
 Nature of interest:                               Direct, beneficial
 Clearance to deal:                                Yes

Paphos, Cyprus
21 February 2022

JSE Sponsor
Investec Bank Limited
Connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter to get further news and updates about our business.
Investor relations contacts:
Ilja Graulich (Head of Investor Relations and Communications)
+27 11 996 3500
+27 83 604 0820
igraulich@tharisa.com

Financial PR contacts:
Bobby Morse / Ariadna Peretz / James Husband
+44 207 466 5000
tharisa@buchanan.uk.com

Broker contacts:
Peel Hunt LLP (UK Joint Broker)
Ross Allister / David McKeown / Alexander Allen
+44 207 7418 8900

BMO Capital Markets Limited (UK Joint Broker)
Thomas Rider / Pascal Lussier Duquette / Nick Macann
+44 207 236 1010

Berenberg (UK Joint Broker)
Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Varun Talwar / Detlir Elezi
+44 203 207 7800

Nedbank Limited (acting through its Corporate and Investment Banking division) (RSA Broker)
Carlyle Whittaker
+27 11 295 6575



About Tharisa plc
Tharisa plc is an integrated resource group critical to the energy transition and decarbonisation of
economies. It incorporates mining, processing, exploration, and the beneficiation, marketing, sales, and
logistics of PGMs and chrome concentrates, using innovation and technology as enablers. Its principal asset
is the Tharisa Mine located in the south-western limb of the Bushveld Complex, South Africa. The
mechanised mine has a 20-year open-pit life and the ability to extend operations underground by at least
an additional 40 years. Tharisa plc also owns Salene Chrome, a development stage, low-cost, open-pit asset,
located adjacent to the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe. The Company is committed to reduce its carbon
emissions by 30% by 2030 and the development of a roadmap is continuing to be net carbon neutral by
2050. Tharisa plc is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: THA) and the Main Board of the London
Stock Exchange (LSE: THS).

Date: 21-02-2022 10:00:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Tharisa plc published this content on 21 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 February 2022 08:10:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THARISA PLC
03:11aTHARISA : Dealings in securities by directors of major subsidiaries
PU
02/16Tharisa plc entered into Sales of Shares Agreement to acquire the remaining 6% stake in..
CI
02/16Tharisa plc acquired an additional 20% stake in Tharisa Minerals Ltd. from Thari Resour..
CI
02/14FTSE 100 Closes Down 1.7% on Fears of War in Ukraine
DJ
02/14FTSE Drops, Pound May Extend Losses Vs Dollar on Ukraine Fears But Only Modestly
DJ
02/14London Shares Fall as Russia-Ukraine Crisis Hits Sentiment
DJ
02/14Tharisa Begins Talks to Secure Remaining Tharisa Minerals Stake
MT
02/14Tharisa Commences Negotiations for Acquisitions of Minority Shareholdings in Tharisa Mi..
CI
02/14THARISA : Cautionary Announcement
PU
02/04Chariot, Total Eren To Develop Solar Project At South African Mine
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 677 M - -
Net income 2022 133 M - -
Net cash 2022 91,3 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 5,05x
Yield 2022 5,69%
Capitalization 567 M 567 M -
EV / Sales 2022 0,70x
EV / Sales 2023 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 3 000
Free-Float 31,1%
Chart THARISA PLC
Duration : Period :
Tharisa plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THARISA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,99 $
Average target price 2,88 $
Spread / Average Target 45,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Phoevos Pouroulis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gifford Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Loucas Christos Pouroulis Executive Chairman
Hans van Wyk Group Chief Technical Officer
Michelle Taylor Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THARISA PLC11.11%567
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED7.93%34 057
CHINA NORTHERN RARE EARTH (GROUP) HIGH-TECH CO.,LTD3.73%27 150
IMPALA PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED11.24%14 003
SIBANYE STILLWATER LIMITED27.78%11 672
PJSC ALROSA-15.14%9 707