Tharisa : Mine concludes 4-year wage agreement (126 Kb)

Tharisa Mine concludes 4-year wage agreement
Shareholders are advised that a market related four-year Collective Agreement on Substantive Terms and Conditions of Employment has been concluded with the main unions represented at the Tharisa Mine, namely the Association of Mineworkers and Construction Union (AMCU), the National Union of Mineworkers (NUM) and Solidarity.
The agreement is effective from 1 July 2020 until 30 June 2024, and applies to employees who are subject to the bargaining units at the Tharisa Mine.
Wage negotiations were mutually postponed earlier in the year during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequently concluded.
The agreement underpins the ongoing stability of Tharisa's labour relations and allows the Tharisa Mine to focus on growing the business for the benefit of all stakeholders.
Paphos, Cyprus
14 December 2020
