Tharisa : Production report for the First Quarter FY2021 Ended 31 December 2020 (688 Kb)

It is with great sadness that we report that a second employee has succumbed to

Globally economies have been placed at various levels of lockdown to limit the impact of the coronavirus, with South Africa being placed on a level 3 risk adjusted lockdown, however, operations at the Tharisa Mine continued throughout the period. The Company acknowledges the rapid rise in infections globally, and of concern is the increase in infections in South Africa, with 35 active cases at the Tharisa Mine at the time of reporting

Tharisa, the leading integrated platinum and chrome producer with operations in South Africa, announces another strong quarter of production ended 31 December 2020. The consistent operational performance underpins the Company maintaining its annual guidance of platinum group metals (PGMs) and chrome concentrates production for FY2021.

Speciality grade chrome production is up 15% YoY to 93.8kt vs 81.5kt in Q1 FY2020 and flat versus 93.2kt in Q4 FY2020 (25.2% of total chrome production vs 23.8% in Q1 FY2020 and 25.1% in Q4 FY 2020)

Chrome concentrate production (excluding third party) is up 8.7% YoY to 372.3kt vs 342.5kt in Q1 FY2020 and marginally stronger versus 370.8kt in Q4 FY2020

PGM production is up 14.2% year on year ('YoY') on a 6E basis to 39.3koz vs 34.4koz in Q1 FY2020 and in line with 40.5koz in Q4 FY2020

Average metallurgical grade chrome price for Q1 FY2021 of US$136/t (ZAR2 114/t), vs Q1 FY2020 of US$145/t (ZAR 2 120/t) and Q4 FY2020 of US$142/t (ZAR2 376/t). The current market price is US$145/t to US$150/t

The current spot price basket price for Tharisa's prill split is US$2 995/oz with spot prices for the

Average PGM basket price for the year increased to US$2 399/oz (ZAR37 410/oz) in Q1 FY2021 vs Q1 FY2020 and up 22.9% vs Q4 FY2020

Guidance for FY2021

The Company remains on track for FY2021 production guidance of 155 koz to 165 koz PGMs (6E basis) and 1.45 Mt to 1.55 Mt of chrome concentrates

COVID-19 remains a risk to the Company and our forecasts and guidance are premised on the current level of economic activity being permitted by government regulations

Phoevos Pouroulis, CEO of Tharisa, commented:

"The first quarter provided a solid platform for Tharisa to meet its production guidance for the current financial year with all key metrics delivering strong growth versus the same period in FY2020. The consistent performance has been delivered in a strong spot market for PGMs in particular and stable chrome prices.

Construction of the Vulcan processing plant remains on schedule and on budget for commissioning at the end of this financial year, which will further boost Tharisa's chrome concentrate production from FY2022 onwards.

The significant progress made in optimising our mining operations during the course of 2019 and 2020 has been demonstrated by the consistent performance and availability of our operations over the last several quarters. We continue to invest in our assets and in our market leading research and development, which will contribute to further production growth from our long life Tharisa Mine.

The headwinds from the global COVID-19 pandemic continue to challenge the industry worldwide."

Investor relations contacts:

Ilja Graulich (Head of Investor Relations and Communications) +27 11 996 3500 +27 83 604 0820

igraulich@tharisa.com

Financial PR contacts:

Bobby Morse / Augustine Chipungu / James Husband +44 207 466 5000

tharisa@buchanan.uk.com

Broker contacts:

Peel Hunt LLP (UK Joint Broker)

Ross Allister / David McKeown / Alexander Allen +44 207 7418 8900

Page 3 of 8