    THA   CY0103562118

THARISA PLC

(THA)
Cours en clôture.  End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  03-31
28.51 ZAR   -3.32%
01:14aTHARISA : appoints Bernard Pryor as Managing Director of Karo Mining Holdings
PU
03/31THARISA : 31 March 2022
PU
03/31THARISA : Exercise of Farm-In Option assuming control of The Karo PGM Project
PU
Tharisa : appoints Bernard Pryor as Managing Director of Karo Mining Holdings

04/04/2022
Tharisa appoints Bernard Pryor as Managing Director of Karo Mining Holdings

Tharisa plc
(Incorporated in the Republic of Cyprus with limited liability)
(Registration number HE223412)
JSE share code: THA
LSE share code: THS
A2X share code: THA
ISIN: CY0103562118
LEI: 213800WW4YWMVVZIJM90
('Tharisa' or the 'Company')


THARISA APPOINTS BERNARD PRYOR AS MANAGING DIRECTOR OF KARO MINING HOLDINGS
Bernard brings over 35 years of experience to Karo

Tharisa, the platinum group metals (PGMs) and chrome co-producer listed on the Johannesburg and
London stock exchanges, is pleased to announce that Bernard Pryor has been appointed as Managing
Director ('MD') of Karo Mining Holdings Limited ('Karo Holdings'). Tharisa announced on 31 March 2022
that it has exercised its farm-in option and increased its stake in Karo Holdings to 66.3%. Karo Holdings
holds an indirect 85% interest in the Karo Platinum Project in Zimbabwe.

Bernard is a Metallurgical Engineer by background with over 35 years' experience in the international
mining industry. He has held senior executive positions across a range of disciplines, including project
acquisition, evaluation, development, and construction and has run large-scale fully operational mining
assets. His experience also includes international commercial and general management, most notably in
Australia, Brazil, West and Southern Africa, the Middle East and Russia. Recently, Bernard was CEO of
Alufer Mining where, under his supervision, its flagship Bel Air bauxite mine in the Republic of Guinea was
developed and put into production. Bernard has also held positions as CEO of African Minerals Limited
and Q Resources plc. Between 2006 and 2010 he held senior positions within Anglo American Plc as Head
of Business Development and was CEO of Anglo Ferrous Brazil Inc.

Phoevos Pouroulis, CEO of Tharisa, commented:

"We are privileged to have Bernie join our team as we embark on this transformative journey, developing
our Tier 1 Karo Platinum asset in Zimbabwe. His technical expertise coupled with developing mines around
the globe ensures we have leadership in place that will deliver on our stated objectives. I look forward to
working with Bernie as we develop our second high-grade, low-cost and high-return PGM asset."


Paphos, Cyprus

4 April 2022


JSE Sponsor
Investec Bank Limited
Connect with us on LinkedIn and Twitter to get further news and updates about our business.
Investor relations contacts:
Ilja Graulich (Head of Investor Relations and Communications)
+27 11 996 3500
+27 83 604 0820
igraulich@tharisa.com

Financial PR contacts:
Bobby Morse / Ariadna Peretz / James Husband
+44 207 466 5000
tharisa@buchanan.uk.com

Broker contacts:
Peel Hunt LLP (UK Joint Broker)
Ross Allister / David McKeown / Alexander Allen
+44 207 7418 8900

BMO Capital Markets Limited (UK Joint Broker)
Thomas Rider / Pascal Lussier Duquette / Nick Macann
+44 207 236 1010

Berenberg (UK Joint Broker)
Matthew Armitt / Jennifer Wyllie / Detlir Elezi
+44 203 207 7800

Nedbank Limited (acting through its Corporate and Investment Banking division) (RSA Broker)
Carlyle Whittaker
+27 11 294 0061

About Tharisa
Tharisa is an integrated resource group critical to the energy transition and decarbonisation of economies.
It incorporates mining, processing, exploration, and the beneficiation, marketing, sales, and logistics of
PGMs and chrome concentrates, using innovation and technology as enablers. Its principal operating asset
is the Tharisa Mine located in the south-western limb of the Bushveld Complex, South Africa. The
mechanised mine has a 20-year open-pit life and the ability to extend operations underground by at least
an additional 40 years. Tharisa also owns Karo Mining Holdings and Salene Chrome, both development
stage, low-cost, open-pit assets, located on the Great Dyke in Zimbabwe. The Company is committed to
reducing its carbon emissions by 30% by 2030 and the development of a roadmap is continuing to be net
carbon neutral by 2050. Tharisa plc is listed on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange (JSE: THA) and the Main
Board of the London Stock Exchange (LSE: THS).

Date: 04-04-2022 07:05:00
Produced by the JSE SENS Department. The SENS service is an information dissemination service administered by the JSE Limited ('JSE'). 
The JSE does not, whether expressly, tacitly or implicitly, represent, warrant or in any way guarantee the truth, accuracy or completeness of
 the information published on SENS. The JSE, their officers, employees and agents accept no liability for (or in respect of) any direct, 
indirect, incidental or consequential loss or damage of any kind or nature, howsoever arising, from the use of SENS or the use of, or reliance on,
 information disseminated through SENS.

Disclaimer

Tharisa plc published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 05:13:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
