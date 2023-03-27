Advanced search
    THA   CY0103562118

THARISA PLC

(THA)
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
21.25 ZAR   -3.85%
Tharisa inks USD130 million debt deal with Societe Generale and Absa
AN
02/24Tharisa Shareholders Approve Board Proposals
MT
02/23Tharisa Shareholders Oppose Proposals on Share Sale, Dis-application of Preemptive Rights
MT
Tharisa inks USD130 million debt deal with Societe Generale and Absa

03/27/2023 | 01:44am EDT
(Alliance News) - Tharisa PLC on Monday said it concluded a USD130 million debt facility with Societe Generale SA and Absa Bank Ltd as part of its debt capital programme.

The Cyprus-headquartered platinum miner said the facility is subject to the fulfilment of some conditions, but it did not say what these are.

Spanning a 42-month tenure, the debt facility is part of Tharisa's funding strategy of investing in its assets while maintaining a sustainable dividend, it said.

The facility comprises a term loan of USD80 million and a USD50 million revolving credit facility, secured by commodity offtake agreements.

This capital raise follows the successful issue of a three-year USD32 million bond listed on the Victoria Falls Stock Exchange in December last year, Tharisa noted.

"The Societe Generale and Absa senior debt facilities, as well as the significant free cash flow generated from the Tharisa mine, provide significant flexibility to Tharisa's capital allocation policy," Chief Executive Michael Jones said.

As at December 31, Tharisa had a cash balance of USD213.9 million and debt of USD112.8 million for a net cash position of USD101.1 million.

By Artwell Dlamini, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

ChangeLast1st jan.
ABSA BANK LIMITED 0.00% 850.01 End-of-day quote.-1.73%
ABSA GROUP LIMITED 4.08% 179.7 End-of-day quote.-7.32%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE -6.13% 19.9 Real-time Quote.-15.25%
THARISA PLC -3.85% 21.25 End-of-day quote.6.20%
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 719 M - -
Net income 2023 128 M - -
Net Debt 2023 51,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 3,62x
Yield 2023 4,56%
Capitalization 362 M 362 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,57x
EV / Sales 2024 0,54x
Nbr of Employees 2 202
Free-Float 40,6%
