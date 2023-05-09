Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. South Africa
  4. Johannesburg Stock Exchange
  5. Tharisa plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    THA   CY0103562118

THARISA PLC

(THA)
  Report
End-of-day quote Johannesburg Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-07
21.40 ZAR   +2.44%
01:29pZimbabwe's dollar-only bourse poised for further growth
RE
04/13South African Stocks Rebound at Midday Despite Drop in Mining Production
MT
04/13HSBC lifts housebuilders; Peel cuts Britvic
AN
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Zimbabwe's dollar-only bourse poised for further growth

05/09/2023 | 01:29pm EDT
HARARE (Reuters) - The value of stocks on Zimbabwe's dollar-only bourse has jumped by 85% since the start of the year to more than $1 billion, its CEO told Reuters on Tuesday, adding he anticipated continued growth.

The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange (VFEX) was set up in 2020 to attract global investors targeting export-oriented companies in Zimbabwe and other countries in the region and offers a hedge against a fast-depreciating local currency.

It allows companies to raise capital in a stable currency and offers tax incentives to shareholders.

"The growth trajectory on VFEX has been tremendous and we anticipate continued growth till year end," CEO Justin Bgoni said.

The market's value has grown by 85% since the beginning of this year, he said, adding Zimbabwean investors have participated in capital raises by foreign companies in recent weeks.

"Zimbabwean investors oversubscribed by more than 50% for the Caledonia Depositary Receipts. Caledonia raised more funds equivalent to $7.8 million than had been originally planned [$5 million]," he said.

Last month, the miner raised an additional $5.8 million through a placement on the VFEX.

South African miner Tharisa's bond issue for its Karo platinum mining project in Zimbabwe raised $32 million, the largest capital raise to date on VFEX, exceeding the minimum requirement of $25 million set by the mining company, Bgoni said.

VFEX has recorded 12 listings since its launch and expects more as the market gains traction, he said.

(Reporting by Nyasha Chingono; Editing by Promit Mukherjee and Barbara Lewis)

By Nyasha Chingono


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on THARISA PLC
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 692 M - -
Net income 2023 117 M - -
Net Debt 2023 50,2 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 2,98x
Yield 2023 4,40%
Capitalization 351 M 351 M -
EV / Sales 2023 0,58x
EV / Sales 2024 0,60x
Nbr of Employees 2 202
Free-Float 40,6%
Chart THARISA PLC
Duration : Period :
Tharisa plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THARISA PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,17 $
Average target price 1,53 $
Spread / Average Target 30,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Phoevos Pouroulis Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Michael Gifford Jones Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Loucas Christos Pouroulis Executive Chairman
Hans van Wyk Group Chief Technical Officer
Michelle Taylor Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THARISA PLC6.95%351
ANGLO AMERICAN PLATINUM LIMITED-17.89%16 839
NORTHAM PLATINUM HOLDINGS LIMITED-2.64%3 887
ROYAL BAFOKENG PLATINUM LIMITED-11.64%2 313
JUBILEE METALS GROUP PLC-13.50%304
SYLVANIA PLATINUM LIMITED-13.66%298
