THC BioMed Intl Ltd. Secures $425,000 Loan

THC.CSE THCBF- OTC TFHD.F

Vancouver, Canada - July 18, 2023 - THC BioMed Intl Ltd. ("THC BioMed") or (the "Company"), an industry front-runner in the Canadian cannabis market, has secured an amount of $425,000 in a mortgage loan.

The loan is a second mortgage on several of the Company's strata units in Kelowna, B.C. Proceeds from the loan will be used to pay Company debts, property taxes and general working capital.

The loan will bear interest of 12.50% per annum, calculated monthly, not in advance, for a one year term.

As previously announced, the Company is in the process of offering some of its strata units for sale or lease to micro producers or as regular commercial units as part of its restructuring because space at its facility in Kelowna B.C. has been freed up following the Company's shift to edibles and drinks.

About THC BioMed

THC BioMed Intl Ltd. is a Cannabis Act Licensed Producer of medical and recreational cannabis. It is licensed to cultivate and sell dried, extract, edible and topical cannabis. The Company is a pioneer in the cannabis industry, leading in scientific research and the development of products and services, with patient safety as a guiding principle.

For additional information about THC BioMed's product lines or to stay updated on the Company's latest developments, visit www.thcbiomed.com.

