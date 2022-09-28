THC Biomed Intl : Commences Service Within New BC Direct Delivery Program

THC BioMed Commences Service Within New BC Direct Delivery Program

THC.CSE THCBF - OTC TFHD.F

In September 2020, following consultation with industry and Indigenous Nations, BCLDB announced the implementation of a direct delivery program for non-medical cannabis. Since then, the Province has been working hard to determine an effective and beneficial program for cultivators and LP's to participate in. As of September 21, 2022, THC BioMed is happy to announce that we are ready and fully equipped to participate in the BC Direct Delivery Program!

As a small-batch cultivator, this program is beneficial to empower THC BioMed to supply cannabis to locations all over British Columbia in a more efficient and direct manner.

"We hope to use this opportunity to strengthen relationships with dispensaries, and to reinforce the same objective we've always maintained; supplying quality cannabis at prices affordable to everyone. We believe a more direct relationship between stores and suppliers is the next step in the evolution of this industry, and we are very excited to be part of it."

THC BioMed is currently offering 30 different products for direct delivery, including but not limited to the THC KISS Cannabis Edibles, and the Smoke That Thunders line of premium Cannabis. Orders are delivered on a first-come-first-served basis, for more information and to receive weekly product updates, please email logistics@thcbiomed.comfor more information.

About THC THC BioMed is one of Canada's oldest active licensed cannabis companies. It was first licensed to deal with cannabis in 2013 under a Health Canada Section 56 exemption under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act and has been a Licensed Producer under the current regime since 2016. Its product focus is on high-quality, high-potency beverages and edibles. THC BioMed is a Cannabis Act Licensed Producer of medical and recreational cannabis. It is licensed to cultivate and sell dried, extract, edible and topical cannabis. The Company is on the leading edge of scientific research and the development of products and services in the medical and recreational cannabis industry. Management believes THC BioMed is well-positioned to be in the forefront of this industry.

President and CEO: John Miller THC Biomed Intl Ltd. T: 1-844-THCMEDS E: info@thcbiomed.com

Forward-Looking Information:This press release may include forward-looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation, concerning the business of THC BioMed. Forward-looking information is based on certain key expectations and assumptions made by the management of THC BioMed. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements using words such as "will," "may," "would," "expect," "intend," "plan," "seek," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "likely," "could" and variations of these terms and similar expressions, or the negative of these terms or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements in this release include that (a) each pack contains 10 mg of THC, (b) the Company will continue to build the business based on real market demand for our products and make adjustments as it identifies and refines its knowledge of consumer needs, patterns and trends, (c) the Company will soon launch a new brand called High Expectations that will carry very high THC potency strains with a minimum THC content of 24%, and (d) the Company well-positioned to be in the forefront of this industry. Forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date of this press release and include that THC BioMed will be on the forefront of this rapidly growing industry. Although THC BioMed believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking information because THC BioMed can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. THC disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities laws. The Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE) has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or the accuracy of the contents of this release