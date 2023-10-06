(Alliance News) - 600 Group PLC said its subsidiary 600 Group Inc is mulling a disposal of a majority interest in the business and assets of TYKMA Electrox and Control Micro Systems, which are also subsidiaries of 600 Group PLC.

The West Yorkshire, England-based manufacturer and distributor of machine tools, precision engineered components and industrial laser systems said a letter of intent, signed by its subsidiary 600 Group Inc, envisages a potential disposal of an 80% stake in Tykma Electrox and Control Micro Systems, which are industrial laser businesses, for USD9.5 million.

600 Group PLC Chair Paul Dupee said: "The group's industrial laser businesses continue to be well placed in their respective highly fragmented markets. Whilst non-binding, the entry of the LOI with the counterparty provides scope for TYKMA and CMS, and the group, to partner with a US private equity firm in the continued future growth of the industrial laser business."

600 Group PLC shares are suspended, awaiting the publication of its annual results.

