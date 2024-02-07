600 Group PLC - West Yorkshire, England-based manufacturer and distributor of machine tools, precision engineered components and industrial laser systems - Says that since December, trading conditions have remained "challenging", with demand for capital goods subdued. As a result, 600 Group has continued to be loss-making at an operating level, and has subsequently "been seeking to manage its existing resources accordingly". The firm has been looking for potential funding options, but says there's no certainty as to whether any additional funding will be available. Until extra funding is secured, 600 Group will be unable to release its annual report for the year ended March 31. Subsequently, its shares will continue to be suspended from trading, pending the publication of its 2023 annual report, and its interim report for the six months ended September 30.

Current stock price: 2.76 pence

12-month change: down 99%

By Holly Beveridge, Alliance News reporter

