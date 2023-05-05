Alternative Income quarterly net asset value drops

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

600 Group PLC - West Yorkshire, England-based manufacturer and distributor of machine tools, precision engineered components and industrial laser systems - Says Chief Financial Officer Neil Carrick departs the firm as director and company secretary with immediate effect. He joined the firm in 2011 as finance director until November 2020, when he stepped down as CFO. He returned as CFO on January 1 this year.

Unicorn Mineral Resources PLC - explorer for copper, lead, zinc and silver in Irish midlands - Plans to mobilise a drilling rig to its Kilmallock property next week. Says this phase will consist of an initial 6-hole drilling programme, comprising of about 1,250 metres of drilling. This is expected to take around 12 weeks to complete. Chief Executive Officer Richard O'Shea says: "I am looking forward to an active drilling programme on Unicorn's Kilmallock property in the Limerick Basin and I am delighted that we can now commence a drill programme. The property has had some positive results from previous drilling and is located 20km south of the Pallas Green project owned by Glencore."

MetalNRG - investor in natural resources and energy - Notes encouraging results from phase 1 Gold Ridge Gold mine property in Arizona, which showed the largest gold anomalies were found in historical areas mined for gold. Says it will now complete further soil geochemistry sampling on the remaining untested areas. Looking ahead, MetalNRG now plans to complete 400 additional geochemical samples in phase 2. Says it is keen to further develop its plan and work towards identifying drilling targets.

First Class Metals PLC - Canada-focused mineral explorer - Collects a total of 478 soil samples from 11 predominantly subparallel, north - south soil lines in 2022 on the Esa property. Says the sampling confirms the potential for gold mineralisation. CEO Marc J Sale says: "The results continue to build a picture of potential gold mineralisation associated with robust structures adding credence to the shear zone theory. We are very encouraged with the correlation between these results and the previously announced geophysical interpretation."

Alternative Income REIT PLC - London-based real estate investment company focused on inflation-linked income return - Says net asset value as at March 31 amounts to 83.5 pence per share, down 0.9% from 84.3p on December 31. Portfolio value on March 31 falls by 0.7% to GBP106.7 million from GBP1.7.4 million on December 31. Total NAV return in the quarter is 0.7%, compared to a negative return of 11.6% in the previous quarter. Declares a quarterly dividend of 1.375 pence per share. Looking ahead, says it is confident that it will achieve its dividend target for this financial year ending on June 30, which is 5.7 pence per share, and that it is well positioned for the future.

