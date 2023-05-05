Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. The 600 Group PLC
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SIXH   GB0008121641

THE 600 GROUP PLC

(SIXH)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  06:31:45 2023-05-05 am EDT
8.500 GBX   -2.86%
09:42aAlternative Income quarterly net asset value drops
AN
05/04600 Group CFO Steps Down
MT
2022600 : 2022 Interim Report
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alternative Income quarterly net asset value drops

05/05/2023 | 09:42am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following is a round-up of updates by London-listed companies, issued on Thursday and not separately reported by Alliance News:

---------

600 Group PLC - West Yorkshire, England-based manufacturer and distributor of machine tools, precision engineered components and industrial laser systems - Says Chief Financial Officer Neil Carrick departs the firm as director and company secretary with immediate effect. He joined the firm in 2011 as finance director until November 2020, when he stepped down as CFO. He returned as CFO on January 1 this year.

---------

Unicorn Mineral Resources PLC - explorer for copper, lead, zinc and silver in Irish midlands - Plans to mobilise a drilling rig to its Kilmallock property next week. Says this phase will consist of an initial 6-hole drilling programme, comprising of about 1,250 metres of drilling. This is expected to take around 12 weeks to complete. Chief Executive Officer Richard O'Shea says: "I am looking forward to an active drilling programme on Unicorn's Kilmallock property in the Limerick Basin and I am delighted that we can now commence a drill programme. The property has had some positive results from previous drilling and is located 20km south of the Pallas Green project owned by Glencore."

---------

MetalNRG - investor in natural resources and energy - Notes encouraging results from phase 1 Gold Ridge Gold mine property in Arizona, which showed the largest gold anomalies were found in historical areas mined for gold. Says it will now complete further soil geochemistry sampling on the remaining untested areas. Looking ahead, MetalNRG now plans to complete 400 additional geochemical samples in phase 2. Says it is keen to further develop its plan and work towards identifying drilling targets.

---------

First Class Metals PLC - Canada-focused mineral explorer - Collects a total of 478 soil samples from 11 predominantly subparallel, north - south soil lines in 2022 on the Esa property. Says the sampling confirms the potential for gold mineralisation. CEO Marc J Sale says: "The results continue to build a picture of potential gold mineralisation associated with robust structures adding credence to the shear zone theory. We are very encouraged with the correlation between these results and the previously announced geophysical interpretation."

---------

Alternative Income REIT PLC - London-based real estate investment company focused on inflation-linked income return - Says net asset value as at March 31 amounts to 83.5 pence per share, down 0.9% from 84.3p on December 31. Portfolio value on March 31 falls by 0.7% to GBP106.7 million from GBP1.7.4 million on December 31. Total NAV return in the quarter is 0.7%, compared to a negative return of 11.6% in the previous quarter. Declares a quarterly dividend of 1.375 pence per share. Looking ahead, says it is confident that it will achieve its dividend target for this financial year ending on June 30, which is 5.7 pence per share, and that it is well positioned for the future.

----------

By Xindi Wei, Alliance News reporter

Comments and questions to newsroom@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ALTERNATIVE INCOME REIT PLC 1.89% 70 Delayed Quote.3.00%
FIRST CLASS METALS PLC 16.50% 13.98 Delayed Quote.-28.36%
GLENCORE PLC 1.87% 442.1 Delayed Quote.-21.43%
METALNRG PLC 0.00% 0.075 Delayed Quote.-11.76%
SILVER -2.86% 25.252 Delayed Quote.7.14%
THE 600 GROUP PLC -2.86% 8.5 Delayed Quote.2.94%
UNICORN MINERAL RESOURCES PUBLIC LIMITED COMPANY 0.00% 6.25 Delayed Quote.-58.33%
All news about THE 600 GROUP PLC
09:42aAlternative Income quarterly net asset value drops
AN
05/04600 Group CFO Steps Down
MT
2022600 : 2022 Interim Report
PU
2022The 600 Group PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended September 30, 2022
CI
2022VirTra Names Alanna Boudreau Finance Chief
MT
2022UK shareholder meetings calendar - next 7 days
AN
2022EXECUTIVE CHANGES: Former 600 CFO to return; Celadon hires new CFO
AN
2022The 600 Group PLC Announces Rui Lopes Step Down as Director, Effective 31 December 2022
CI
2022The 600 Group PLC Announces Appointment of Neil Carrick as Group Cfo, Effective 1 Janua..
CI
2022600 : Reconvened Meeting Notice AGM Oct. 2022
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 32,0 M - -
Net income 2022 1,27 M - -
Net Debt 2022 17,9 M - -
P/E ratio 2022 14,0x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 13,0 M 13,0 M -
EV / Sales 2021 0,68x
EV / Sales 2022 1,27x
Nbr of Employees 123
Free-Float 53,1%
Chart THE 600 GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
The 600 Group PLC Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE 600 GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Rui Miguel Lopes Chief Financial Officer
Neil Richard Carrick Group Chief Financial Officer
Paul Rich Dupee Executive Chairman
David M. Grimes Chief Technology Officer & MD-Laser Division
Terry Allison Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE 600 GROUP PLC2.94%13
ATLAS COPCO AB19.86%67 339
PARKER-HANNIFIN CORPORATION11.07%41 339
FANUC CORPORATION17.42%33 114
SANDVIK AB8.44%24 954
INGERSOLL RAND INC.9.26%23 103
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer