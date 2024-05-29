These documents are translations of parts of the Japanese originals for reference purposes only. In the event of any discrepancy between these translated documents and the Japanese originals, the originals shall prevail. The Bank assumes no responsibility for this translation or for direct, indirect or any other forms of damages arising from the translations.

(Securities Code: 8341)

June 4, 2024

(Electronic Provision Measures Commencement Date: May 29, 2024)

Hidefumi Kobayashi

President

The 77 Bank, Ltd.

3-20, Chuo 3-chome,Aoba-ku,

Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture,

Japan

NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF

THE 140TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

You are hereby notified that the 140th Annual General Meeting of Stockholders of The 77 Bank, Ltd. (the "Bank") will be held for the purposes as described below.

Measures for electronic provision are taken for information that is the contents of the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. (Electronic Provision Measures Matters) in convening this General Meeting of Stockholders, and the Electronic Provision Measures Matters are posted as "Notice of Convocation of the 140th Annual General Meeting of Stockholders" on the websites below.

[The Bank's website] https://www.77bank.co.jp/english/stockholders.htm

Please select "Notice of Convocation of the 140th Annual General Meeting of Stockholders"

[The Tokyo Stock Exchange's website] https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

Please access the above website (Listed Company Search) and enter "The 77 Bank, Ltd." or the Bank's securities code "8341", then select "Basic information" and "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to review the information.

In lieu of attending the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights via the Internet, etc., or in writing via mail. If you exercise your voting rights in advance, please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Stockholders described hereinafter and exercise your voting rights according to the Process of Meeting of Stockholders and Exercise of Voting Rights (Page 3) by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, Japan standard time.

1. Date and Time: Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Japan standard time he Bank

2. Place: 4F, Conference Room, Head Office, the Bank, 3-20, Chuo 3-chome,Aoba-ku, Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan

3. Meeting Agenda:

Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report, Non-consolidated Financial Statements and Consolidated

Financial Statements for the Bank's 140th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

2. Results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements for the Bank's 140th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Committee