(Securities Code: 8341)

June 4, 2024

(Electronic Provision Measures Commencement Date: May 29, 2024)

To Stockholders with Voting Rights:

Hidefumi Kobayashi

President

The 77 Bank, Ltd.

3-20, Chuo 3-chome,Aoba-ku,

Sendai City, Miyagi Prefecture,

Japan

NOTICE OF CONVOCATION OF

THE 140TH ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS

You are hereby notified that the 140th Annual General Meeting of Stockholders of The 77 Bank, Ltd. (the "Bank") will be held for the purposes as described below.

Measures for electronic provision are taken for information that is the contents of the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Shareholders, etc. (Electronic Provision Measures Matters) in convening this General Meeting of Stockholders, and the Electronic Provision Measures Matters are posted as "Notice of Convocation of the 140th Annual General Meeting of Stockholders" on the websites below.

[The Bank's website] https://www.77bank.co.jp/english/stockholders.htm

  • Please select "Notice of Convocation of the 140th Annual General Meeting of Stockholders"

[The Tokyo Stock Exchange's website] https://www2.jpx.co.jp/tseHpFront/JJK020010Action.do?Show=Show

  • Please access the above website (Listed Company Search) and enter "The 77 Bank, Ltd." or the Bank's securities code "8341", then select "Basic information" and "Documents for public inspection/PR information" to review the information.

In lieu of attending the meeting, you can exercise your voting rights via the Internet, etc., or in writing via mail. If you exercise your voting rights in advance, please review the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Stockholders described hereinafter and exercise your voting rights according to the Process of Meeting of Stockholders and Exercise of Voting Rights (Page 3) by 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 26, 2024, Japan standard time.

1. Date and Time: Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Japan standard time he Bank

2. Place:

4F, Conference Room, Head Office, the Bank, 3-20, Chuo 3-chome,Aoba-ku, Sendai

City, Miyagi Prefecture, Japan

3. Meeting Agenda:

Matters to be reported: 1. The Business Report, Non-consolidated Financial Statements and Consolidated

Financial Statements for the Bank's 140th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024)

2. Results of audits of the Consolidated Financial Statements for the Bank's 140th Fiscal Year (from April 1, 2023 to March 31, 2024) by the Accounting Auditor and the Audit & Supervisory Committee

Proposals to be resolved:

Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus

Proposal No. 2: Election of Eleven (11) Directors (Excluding Directors Serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)

Proposal No. 3: Election of One (1) Director Serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Member

4. Matters Determined for Convocation Notice of inconsistent voting

If you wish to make inconsistent voting, please notify the Bank in writing of your intention of making inconsistent voting of votes and the reasons thereof at least three (3) days prior to the Annual General Meeting of Stockholders.

If no indication of your vote for or against the proposals on the Voting Rights Exercise Form in writing, it will be treated as you have indicated your vote for the proposal.

  • In the case where revisions are made to the Electronic Provision Measures Matters, the revised contents will be posted on each website of the Bank and the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

End

Process of Meeting of Stockholders and Exercise of Voting Rights

Before the Meeting of Stockholders

from the arrival of notice of convocation to Wednesday, June 26, 2024

Confirmation of Materials

for the Meeting of

Stockholders

Exercise of Voting Rights

in Advance

Please refer to the "Notice of Convocation of the 140th Annual General Meeting of Stockholders" and other materials on the Bank's website. https://www.77bank.co.jp/english/stockholders.htm

Please exercise your voting rights either via the Internet, etc. or via mail.

Deadline:

Wednesday, June 26, 2024 at 5:00 p.m. Japan standard time

Exercise of voting rights via the Internet, etc.

Please access the website for exercising voting rights designated by the Bank using the "voting rights exercise code" and the "password" indicated on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form, and follow the on-screen guidance to enter whether you are for or against each of the proposals.

Exercise of voting rights via mail

Please indicate your vote for or against the proposals on the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form and return it so that it is received by the deadline.

If you vote both in writing on the Voting Rights Exercise Form and via the Bank's designated voting website on the Internet, etc., only your vote exercised via the Internet, etc. will be deemed valid. In addition, if you submit your vote multiple times via the Internet, etc., only the most recent vote will be deemed valid.

On the day

of the Meeting of Stockholders

Stockholders

who are Attending the Meeting

  • Please submit the enclosed Voting Rights Exercise Form at the reception desk.
  • Sign language interpreters and wheelchairs are available at the reception desk.

Date and

Thursday, June 27, 2024 at 10:00 a.m.

Time

Japan standard time

4F, Conference Room, Head Office,

Place

the Bank, 3-20, Chuo 3-chome,

Aoba-ku, Sendai City, Miyagi

Prefecture, Japan

After the Close

of the Meeting of Stockholders

Confirmation of the "Notice of Resolutions" and "Results of Exercise of Voting Rights" on the Bank's Website and Other Websites

[The Bank's website] https://www.77bank.co.jp/english/top.htm

*Other information to stockholders are also available.

  • Please note that we will not be offering any gifts for those who attend this meeting.

(Reference) Response to Electronic Provision Measures for the Materials of the Meeting of Stockholders

  • The following items are not included in the paper-based documents delivered to stockholders who have requested them in accordance with laws and ordinances and the Bank's Articles of Incorporation. For this reason, the documents that are delivered include parts of the Business Report, Non-consolidated Financial Statements, and Consolidated Financial Statements that were audited by the Accounting Auditor and Audit & Supervisory Committee when preparing the Audit Report.
    • The "System to ensure the properness of operations" and "Operational status of system to ensure the properness of operations" in the Business Report.
    • The "Non-consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity" and the "Notes to Non-consolidated Financial Statements" in the Non-consolidated Financial Statements.
    • The "Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity" and the "Notes to Consolidated Financial Statements" in the Consolidated Financial Statements.
  • For stockholders who have not requested the delivery of paper-based documents, we have sent the Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Stockholders and part of the Business Report in a booklet form.

Reference Documents for the General Meeting of Stockholders

Proposals and References

Proposal No. 1: Appropriation of Surplus

With respect to the appropriation of surplus, based on the Bank's stockholder return policy, and after comprehensive consideration of our business performance and other factors, it is proposed that the surplus be appropriated as follows:

  1. Matters concerning year-end dividends
    1. Type of dividend property Cash
    2. Matters concerning the allotment of dividend property and the total amount
      67.50 yen per share of common stock, an increase of 17.50 yen from the previous fiscal year-end, for a total of 5,042,536,943 yen.
      Dividends to be paid for the full year amount to 122.50 yen per share including the interim dividend paid.
    3. Effective date of distribution of surplus June 28, 2024
  3. Other matters concerning the appropriation of surplus
    1. Item and the amount of surplus to be increased

General reserve

17,000,000,000 yen

(2) Item and amount of surplus to be decreased

Retained earnings brought forward

17,000,000,000 yen

Proposal No. 2: Election of Eleven (11) Directors (Excluding Directors Serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Members)

The terms of office of all the eleven (11) Directors (excluding Directors serving as Audit & Supervisory Committee Members; hereinafter the same applies in this Proposal) will expire at the conclusion of this Annual General Meeting of Stockholders.

Accordingly, the election of Eleven (11) Directors is proposed.

Having the Audit & Supervisory Committee to examine this proposal in advance, as the nomination of candidates was done appropriately after the deliberation by the Corporate Governance Committee in accordance with the policy and procedures on nomination of candidates specified in the basic policy on corporate governance, each candidate is suitable for the position of the Bank's Director. Therefore, with respect to the details of this proposal, there were no specific matters to be commented on at the General Meeting of Stockholders in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act.

The candidates for Directors are as follows.

No.

Name

Candidate attributes

Current positions at the Bank

1

Teruhiko Ujiie

Reappointment

Male

Representative Director and Chairman

2

Hidefumi Kobayashi

Reappointment

Male

Representative Director and President

3

Hiroshi Kobayashi

Reappointment

Male

Managing Director

4

Shuichi Ibuka

Reappointment

Male

Managing Director

5

Takashi Kuroda

Reappointment

Male

Managing Director

6

Yoshiyuki Odajima

New candidate

Male

Executive Officer and General

Manager, Business Promotion Div.

7

Kazuhiro Aoki

New candidate

Male

Executive Officer and General

Manager, Treasury Div.

8

Emiko Okuyama

Reappointment

Female

Outside Director

Director (Outside Director)

Independent Director

9

Seiichi Ohtaki

Reappointment

Male

Outside Director

Director (Outside Director)

Independent Director

10

Shigenori Oyama

Reappointment

Male

Outside Director

Director (Outside Director)

Independent Director

11

Kazuo Fukuda

Reappointment

Male

Outside Director

Director (Outside Director)

Independent Director

No.

Name

Past experience, positions, and responsibilities

(Date of birth)

(Significant concurrent positions), Number of shares of the Bank held

Apr.

1969

Joined The Industrial Bank of Japan, Limited

Aug.

1992

Associate Director-General, Related Business Department, The Industrial

Bank of Japan, Limited

Jun.

1993

Director and General Manager, Business Development Div., the Bank

Jun.

1995

Director and General Manager, Business Promotion Div., the Bank

Jun.

1997

Director and General Manager, Head Office Business Div., the Bank

Reappointment

Jun.

1998

Managing Director and General Manager, Head Office Business Div., the Bank

Jun.

1999

Managing Director and General Manager, Investigation Div., the Bank

Male

Mar.

2000

Managing Director, the Bank

Jun.

2002

Senior Managing Director, the Bank

Teruhiko Ujiie

Jun.

2005

Representative Director and Deputy President, the Bank

1

(Aug. 29, 1946)

Jun.

2010

Representative Director and President, the Bank

Jun.

2018

Representative Director and Chairman, the Bank

(current position)

(Significant concurrent positions)

Outside Audit & Supervisory Board Member, TOHOKU STEEL CO., LTD.

(Number of shares of the Bank held)

178,484 shares

(Reasons for selection as a candidate for Director)

Based on his long experience in financial operations and successful track record of exercising leadership in

management of the Bank as a Director since June 1993 and as a Representative Director since June 2005, the Bank

believes that Mr. Teruhiko Ujiie has knowledge and experience that enable him to precisely, fairly and efficiently

perform management oversight and has sufficient social credibility, and thus selected him as a candidate for Director.

Apr.

1981

Joined the Bank

Jun.

2006

General Manager, Treasury Div., the Bank

Jun.

2008

General Manager, General Planning & Coordination Div., the Bank

Jun.

2010

Director and General Manager, General Planning & Coordination Div., the Bank

Jun.

2013

Director and General Manager, Head Office Business Div., the Bank

Jun.

2014

Managing Director and General Manager, Head Office Business Div., the Bank

Reappointment

Jun.

2015

Managing Director, the Bank

Male

May

2016

Managing Director and General Manager, Ishinomaki Branch and Minato

Branch, the Bank

Hidefumi Kobayashi

Jun.

2016

Managing Director, the Bank

2

(Sep. 22, 1957)

Jun.

2017

Representative Director and Deputy President, the Bank

Jun.

2018

Representative Director and President, the Bank

(current position)

(Responsibilities)

Audit & Inspection Div.

(Number of shares of the Bank held)

12,800 shares

(Reasons for selection as a candidate for Director)

Based on his long experience in financial operations and successful track record of exercising leadership in

management of the Bank as a Director since June 2010 and as a Representative Director since June 2017, the Bank

believes that Mr. Hidefumi Kobayashi has knowledge and experience that enable him to precisely, fairly and efficiently

perform management oversight and has sufficient social credibility, and thus selected him as a candidate for Director.

No.

Name

Past experience, positions, and responsibilities

(Date of birth)

(Significant concurrent positions), Number of shares of the Bank held

Apr.

1991

Joined the Bank

Jun.

2012

General Manager, Kitahama Branch, the Bank

Sep.

2014

General Manager, Morioka Branch, the Bank

Jun.

2017

General Manager, Kencho Branch, the Bank

Reappointment

Jun.

2018

General Manager, Regional Development Promotion Div., the Bank

Jun.

2019

General Manager, General Planning & Coordination Div., the Bank

Male

Jun.

2021

Executive Officer and General Manager, General Planning & Coordination

Hiroshi Kobayashi

Div., the Bank

Jun.

2023

Managing Director, the Bank

(May 27, 1968)

3

(current position)

(Responsibilities)

Compliance Management Div., Treasury Administration & International Div., Personnel Div.

(Number of shares of the Bank held)

2,600 shares

(Reasons for selection as a candidate for Director)

After serving as General Manager of the Bank's branches and General Manager of the General Planning &

Coordination Div., Mr. Hiroshi Kobayashi was appointed Executive Officer in June 2021 and Managing Director in

June 2023. Ever since, he has been especially responsible for the Compliance Management Div. and has been

performing management oversight precisely, fairly and efficiently. The Bank believes that he also has sufficient social

credibility and thus selected him as a candidate for Director.

Apr.

1989

Joined the Bank

Sep.

2013

General Manager, Sendai Haranomachi Branch, the Bank

Jun.

2016

General Manager, Treasury Administration & International Div., the Bank

Jun.

2019

Executive Officer and General Manager, Ishinomaki Branch and Minato Branch, the Bank

Feb.

2020

Executive Officer and General Manager, Ishinomaki Branch, the Bank

Reappointment

Jan.

2021

Executive Officer and General Manager, Ishinomaki Branch and Kokucho Branch, the Bank

Jun.

2021

Senior Executive Officer and General Manager, Ishinomaki Branch

Male

and Kokucho Branch, the Bank

Jun.

2022

Senior Executive Officer and General Manager, Head Office Business Div.,

Shuichi Ibuka

Basho no Tsuji Branch, and Minamimachi-dori Branch, the Bank

(Jan. 8, 1967)

4

Jun.

2023

Managing Director, the Bank

(current position)

(Responsibilities)

Business Promotion Div., Consulting Promotion Div., Direct Channel Promotion Div.

(Number of shares of the Bank held)

2,700 shares

(Reasons for selection as a candidate for Director)

After serving as General Manager of the Bank's branches and General Manager of Treasury Administration &

International Div., Mr. Shuichi Ibuka was appointed Executive Officer in June 2019, Senior Executive Officer in June

2021, and Managing Director in June 2023. Ever since, he has been especially responsible for the Business Promotion

Div. and has been performing management oversight precisely, fairly and efficiently. The Bank believes that he also has

sufficient social credibility and thus selected him as a candidate for Director.

No.

Name

Past experience, positions, and responsibilities

(Date of birth)

(Significant concurrent positions), Number of shares of the Bank held

Apr.

1990

Joined the Bank

Jun.

2014

General Manager, Higashi Oroshimachi Branch, the Bank

Jun.

2016

General Manager, Izumi Branch, the Bank

Jun.

2018

General Manager, Furukawa Branch, the Bank

Reappointment

Jun.

2019

General Manager, Consulting Promotion Div., the Bank

Jun.

2020

Executive Officer and General Manager, Consulting Promotion Div., the Bank

Male

Jun.

2021

Executive Officer and General Manager, Personnel Div., the Bank

Takashi Kuroda

Jun.

2022

Senior Executive Officer and General Manager, Personnel Div., the Bank

Jun.

2023

Managing Director, the Bank

(Dec. 9, 1966)

5

(current position)

(Responsibilities)

Regional Development Promotion Div., Treasury Div., Operations Management Div.

(Number of shares of the Bank held)

6,400 shares

(Reasons for selection as a candidate for Director)

After serving as General Manager of the Bank's branches and General Manager of Consulting Promotion Div., Mr.

Takashi Kuroda was appointed Executive Officer in June 2020, Senior Executive Officer in June 2022 and Managing

Director in June 2023. Ever since, he has been especially responsible for the Regional Development Promotion Div. and

has been performing management oversight precisely, fairly and efficiently. The Bank believes that he also has

sufficient social credibility and thus selected him as a candidate for Director.

Apr.

1992

Joined the Bank

Sep.

2014

General Manager, Higashi Sendai Branch, the Bank

New candidate

Mar.

2016

General Manager, Yoshioka Branch, the Bank

Male

Mar.

2018

General Manager, Taira Branch, the Bank

Mar.

2020

General Manager, Nakakecho Branch and Sendai Ekimae Branch, the Bank

Yoshiyuki Odajima

Jun.

2022

Executive Officer and General Manager, Business Promotion Div., the Bank

6

(Dec. 14, 1969)

(current position)

(Number of shares of the Bank held)

800 shares

(Reasons for selection as a candidate for Director)

After serving as General Manager of the Bank's branches, Mr. Yoshiyuki Odajima was appointed Executive Officer in

June 2022. Ever since, as General Manager of Business Promotion Div., he has been performing management oversight

precisely, fairly and efficiently. The Bank believes that he also has sufficient social credibility and thus selected him as a

candidate for Director.

No.

Name

Past experience, positions, and responsibilities

(Date of birth)

(Significant concurrent positions), Number of shares of the Bank held

Apr.

1992

Joined the Bank

Sep.

2014

General Manager, Kitahama Branch, the Bank

New candidate

Jan.

2017

General Manager, Head Office Business Div., 77 Securities Co., Ltd.

Male

Jun.

2019

General Manager, Treasury Administration & International Div., the Bank

Jun.

2021

General Manager, Treasury Div., the Bank

Kazuhiro Aoki

Jun.

2022

Executive Officer and General Manager, Treasury Div., the Bank

7

(Mar. 25, 1970)

(current position)

(Number of shares of the Bank held)

1,100 shares

(Reasons for selection as a candidate for Director)

After serving as General Manager of the Bank's branches and General Manager of Treasury Div., Mr. Kazuhiro Aoki

was appointed Executive Officer in June 2022. Ever since, as General Manager of Treasury Div., he has been

performing management oversight precisely, fairly and efficiently. The Bank believes that he also has sufficient social

credibility and thus selected him as a candidate for Director.

Apr.

1975

Joined the Sendai City Government

Reappointment

Aug.

2009

Mayor, Sendai City

Female

Jun.

2018

Director, the Bank

(current position)

Outside Director

(Number of shares of the Bank held)

1,700 shares

Independent

Director

8 Emiko Okuyama

(Jun. 23, 1951)

(Reasons for selection as a candidate for Outside Director and expected roles)

As Ms. Emiko Okuyama has a wealth of experience and wide-ranging knowledge gained through her career as an administrative executive, such as Mayor of Sendai City, involved in local administration for many years, the Bank believes that she is suitable for the position of Outside Director of the Bank and selected her as a candidate for Director. After her election, she is expected to provide advice and supervision, especially on regional revitalization and contribution, for the Bank.

