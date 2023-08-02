Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023
01
Financial Summary
Summary of profits and losses
Non-consolidated
FY2022 results
In addition to an increase in interest income, factors such as decreases in expenses and credit-related expenses resulted in a record high for both ordinary income and net income.
Income from customer services*
Income from customer services
Income from customer services (after excluding foreign currency-denominated procurement costs)
(Unit: JPY bn)
3.4 3.2
8.7
6.5
Consolidated
(0.6)
(1.1)
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
*Operating income from services for customers =
(Average balance of loans and bills discounted
Loan to deposit spread)
+ Fees and commissions - Expenses
(Retirement benefit costs incl.)
Interest income
Change factors in interest income
FY2021
FY2022
YoY change
(Unit: JPY bn, %)
Amount
%
Factors in securities
(Unit: JPY bn)
Interest income
72.3
78.6
6.3
8.6
+3.1
Factors in loans
Yield
Interest
Investment income
72.9
79.8
6.9
9.4
+4.3
+3.0
income
(Interest on loans and bills
Average
78.6
42.3
46.6
4.3
10.2
Yield
balance
Others
discounted)
+0.1
Average +2.0
(1.1)
(Interest and dividends on
28.9
32.0
3.1
10.6
balance
Yen-denominated:
securities)
+2.3
(1.5)
Interest
Foreign currency-
Fund procurement costs
0.6
1.2
0.6
109.5
income
denominated: 4.6
72.3
(Interest on deposits)
0.2
0.4
0.2
132.7
Yen-denominated: 1.9
Foreign currency-
denominated: 2.4
Average balances and yields of loans and
FY2021
Investment and procurement
FY2022
Average balances and yields of securities
bills discounted
denominated in foreign currencies
(Unit: JPY bn, %)
(Unit: JPY bn, %)
(Unit: %)
0.83
0.86
1.01
1.06
3.73
0.82
0.96
5,422.5
2,925.6
3,010.1
3,018.4
3.00
5,138.7
Yield on foreign
4,965.1
currency-
denominated
1.35
1.04
investments
Procurement
0.75
yield on foreign
currency
0.39
denominated*
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
FY2020
FY2021
FY2022
