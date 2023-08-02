77 Bank Ltd is a Japan-based company mainly engaged in the provision of banking services, leasing services, and financial services such as credit card services. The Company operates through the Banking Business segment. Banking business includes deposit business, lending business, commodity securities trading business, securities investment business, domestic foreign exchange business, foreign exchange business, corporate bond trust business, agency business, debt guarantee (payment acceptance), government bonds, investment trust, over-the-counter sales of insurance products. The leasing business is engaged in financial-related leasing activities. It is also engaged in credit guarantee business, credit card business, financial product transaction business, research and consulting business, outsourcing of calculation business using electronic computing equipment, fund management business, and investment business.

Sector Banks