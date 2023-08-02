Results for the Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

IR Presentation

Materials were prepared for the Bank's presentation of its results for the fiscal year ended

March 31, 2023 held on June 6, 2023.

June 6, 2023

Table of Contents

1. Financial Summary

… 2

2. Projected Performance

… 11

3. Business Strategy

… 15

4. Sustainability

… 47

5. References

… 53

The 77 Bank, Ltd. | Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

1

01

Financial Summary

The 77 Bank, Ltd. | Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

2

Summary of profits and losses

Non-consolidated

FY2022 results

In addition to an increase in interest income, factors such as decreases in expenses and credit-related expenses resulted in a record high for both ordinary income and net income.

Income from customer services*

Income from customer services

Income from customer services (after excluding foreign currency-denominated procurement costs)

(Unit: JPY bn)

3.4 3.2

8.7

6.5

Consolidated

(0.6)

(1.1)

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

*Operating income from services for customers =

(Average balance of loans and bills discounted

Loan to deposit spread)

+ Fees and commissions - Expenses

(Retirement benefit costs incl.)

The 77 Bank, Ltd. | Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

×

3

Interest income

Change factors in interest income

FY2021

FY2022

YoY change

(Unit: JPY bn, %)

Amount

%

Factors in securities

(Unit: JPY bn)

Interest income

72.3

78.6

6.3

8.6

+3.1

Factors in loans

Yield

Interest

Investment income

72.9

79.8

6.9

9.4

+4.3

+3.0

income

(Interest on loans and bills

Average

78.6

42.3

46.6

4.3

10.2

Yield

balance

Others

discounted)

+0.1

Average +2.0

(1.1)

(Interest and dividends on

28.9

32.0

3.1

10.6

balance

Yen-denominated:

securities)

+2.3

(1.5)

Interest

Foreign currency-

Fund procurement costs

0.6

1.2

0.6

109.5

income

denominated: 4.6

72.3

(Interest on deposits)

0.2

0.4

0.2

132.7

Yen-denominated: 1.9

Foreign currency-

denominated: 2.4

Average balances and yields of loans and

FY2021

Investment and procurement

FY2022

Average balances and yields of securities

bills discounted

denominated in foreign currencies

(Unit: JPY bn, %)

(Unit: JPY bn, %)

(Unit: %)

0.83

0.86

1.01

1.06

3.73

0.82

0.96

5,422.5

2,925.6

3,010.1

3,018.4

3.00

5,138.7

Yield on foreign

4,965.1

currency-

denominated

1.35

1.04

investments

Procurement

0.75

yield on foreign

currency

0.39

denominated*

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

FY2020

FY2021

FY2022

The 77 Bank, Ltd. | Fiscal Year Ended March 31, 2023

*Including foreign currency-denominated

4

procurement recorded in other operating income

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

The 77 Bank Ltd. published this content on 02 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 August 2023 06:35:27 UTC.