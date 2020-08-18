Log in
THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED

08/18
21.5 NZD   +0.47%
A2 Milk Emphasises Growth Over Capital Returns as Profit Jumps -- Update

08/18/2020 | 05:33pm EDT

By Stephen Wright

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--A2 Milk Company Ltd. said it's giving more priority to investing in growth than returning capital to shareholders after reporting a jump in earnings and cash reserves of 854 million New Zealand dollars ($564 million).

The infant formula and fresh milk company's net profit for the 12 months ended June 30 was NZ$385.8 million, up 34.1% from the previous year, due to strong demand in China, it said Wednesday. Revenue rose 32.8% to NZ$1.73 billion.

A2 Milk, which over two decades has transformed from a fringe producer to one of New Zealand's largest listed companies, said it is evaluating investments in manufacturing facilities.

"As part of the board's ongoing review of the most appropriate use of capital for the business, we continue to prioritise investment in growth initiatives ahead of returning capital to shareholders," it said in a statement.

The company's profit margin for the year was 31.7%. It had forecast revenue of NZ$1.7 billion to NZ$1.75 billion and a profit margin of 31% to 32%.

A2 Milk said it expects a profit margin of 30% to 31% for its current financial year and reiterated that it's targeting a 30% profit margin for the medium-term.

Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com

Financials
Sales 2020 1 748 M 1 155 M 1 155 M
Net income 2020 387 M 255 M 255 M
Net cash 2020 800 M 529 M 529 M
P/E ratio 2020 41,0x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 15 907 M 10 469 M 10 509 M
EV / Sales 2020 8,64x
EV / Sales 2021 6,99x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 91,0%
Technical analysis trends THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 19,34 NZD
Last Close Price 21,50 NZD
Spread / Highest target 14,0%
Spread / Average Target -10,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -37,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Geoffrey Howard Babidge Chief Executive Officer
David Lovat Hearn Chairman
Shareef Khan Chief Operations Officer
Strauss Race Chief Financial Officer
Julia Cecile Hoare Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED43.14%10 361
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.16.81%31 019
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED82.08%19 065
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED14.92%18 021
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED-21.29%9 115
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS-0.77%8 774
