MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  The a2 Milk Company Limited    ATM   NZATME0002S8

THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED

(ATM)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 02/24
11.13 NZD   -1.50%
03:33pA2 MILK : Lowers Forecasts as Pandemic Hits Sales
DJ
02/02Australia shares gain as RBA expands quantitative easing
RE
01/27Australia shares retreat from 11-mth high as resource firms fall
RE
A2 Milk : Lowers Forecasts as Pandemic Hits Sales

02/24/2021 | 03:33pm EST
WELLINGTON, New Zealand--Infant formula firm a2 Milk Company Ltd. reported a drop in six-month earnings and lowered its full-year forecasts as the pandemic continued to slow sales via Chinese surrogate shoppers.

The New Zealand- and Australia-listed company on Thursday forecast a full-year profit margin of between 24% and 26% compared with a forecast of 26% to 29% in December.

It said full-year revenue would be in the order of 1.4 billion New Zealand dollars ($1.04 billion) compared with a range of NZ$1.4 billion to NZ$1.55 billion previously.

The pace of recovery has been "slower than previously anticipated," a2 Milk said. Its new forecasts assumes that quarterly growth improves significantly from the third quarter to the fourth quarter.

The company's first-half profit was 35% lower at NZ$120 million.

Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-24-21 1533ET

Financials
Sales 2021 1 471 M 1 089 M 1 089 M
Net income 2021 278 M 206 M 206 M
Net cash 2021 993 M 735 M 735 M
P/E ratio 2021 29,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 265 M 6 110 M 6 121 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,94x
EV / Sales 2022 3,90x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 13,61 NZD
Last Close Price 11,13 NZD
Spread / Highest target 52,7%
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
David L. Bortolussi Chief Executive Officer & MD
Strauss Race Chief Financial Officer
David Lovat Hearn Chairman
Shareef Khan Chief Operations Officer
Julia Cecile Hoare Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED-7.79%6 159
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.1.44%42 343
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED26.10%26 384
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED-0.64%23 678
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS-1.65%9 629
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED3.74%9 107
