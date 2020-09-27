Log in
The a2 Milk Company Limited    ATM   NZATME0002S8

THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED

(ATM)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 09/25
18.44 NZD   +1.60%
04:40pA2 Milk Sales Dented by Victoria Pandemic Restrictions --Update
DJ
04:24pA2 Milk Sales Disrupted by Victoria Pandemic Restrictions
DJ
09/13Australian shares rise on easing of curbs, low new infections
RE
A2 Milk Sales Disrupted by Victoria Pandemic Restrictions

09/27/2020 | 04:24pm EDT

WELLINGTON, New Zealand--Infant formula marketing company a2 Milk Ltd. said the pandemic lockdown in Australia's Victoria state has disrupted surrogate-shopping sales of its products to mainland Chinese consumers.

The New Zealand company on Monday said a contraction in so-called "daigou" sales was larger than it had expected. That would result in "materially below plan" sales for New Zealand and Australia in the first half, it said.

The company expects a significant improvement in overall performance in the second half, helped by growth in China, and continues to see an operating profit margin of about 31%.

It forecast full-year revenue of 1.8 billion to 1.9 billion New Zealand dollars ($1.18 billion to $1.24 billion). First-half revenue was forecast at NZ$725 million to NZ$775 million.

Write to Stephen Wright at stephen.wright@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
CLASS III MILK FUTURES (DC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.12% 16.33 End-of-day quote.-15.58%
CLASS IV MILK?FUTURES (GDK) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.08% 12.71 End-of-day quote.-24.24%
DRY WHEY?FUTURES (DY) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.55% 31.925 End-of-day quote.-3.64%
MILK (CLASS III) (DA) - CMR (FLOOR)/C1 0.25% 16.35 End-of-day quote.0.00%
NONFAT DRY MILK FUTURES (GNF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.10% 100.15 End-of-day quote.-17.55%
THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 1.60% 18.44 End-of-day quote.22.77%
Financials
Sales 2021 2 075 M 1 357 M 1 357 M
Net income 2021 453 M 296 M 296 M
Net cash 2021 1 205 M 788 M 788 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 693 M 8 963 M 8 954 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,02x
EV / Sales 2022 4,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,9%
Managers
NameTitle
Geoffrey Howard Babidge Chief Executive Officer
David Lovat Hearn Chairman
Shareef Khan Chief Operations Officer
Strauss Race Chief Financial Officer
Julia Cecile Hoare Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED22.77%8 963
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.23.17%33 977
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED93.44%20 402
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED13.97%18 280
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS9.61%9 576
NESTLÉ (MALAYSIA)-4.90%7 852
Categories
