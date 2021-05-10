Log in
    ATM   NZATME0002S8

THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED

(ATM)
Australia, NZ dollars near 10-week highs on softer greenback, strong iron ore

05/10/2021 | 02:56am EDT
SYDNEY, May 10 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand dollars climbed on Monday to be near 10-week highs against their U.S. counterpart as a disappointing jobs report pressured the greenback and as strong commodity prices aided risk appetite.

The Australian dollar rose 0.1% to $0.7854 after surpassing critical chart resistance of $0.7815 on Friday.

It went as high as $0.7863, a level not seen since late-February, helped by solid Australian retail sales data and a strong business conditions survey.

The currency is facing stiff resistance at 0.7865, a breach of which would take it as high as $0.7885 while chart support lies in the $0.7815-20 region.

The Aussie jumped 1.7% last week, marking its best weekly performance since November.

"AUD/USD can remain elevated this week because commodity prices show little sign of peaking," said CBA's currency strategist Kim Mundy.

"Iron ore prices surged to fresh cyclical highs last week because a lift in Australia-China tensions sparked supply concerns," Mundy added.

"Nevertheless, as long as China’s demand for Australia’s iron ore remains intact, which we expect, AUD can continue to lift."

Iron ore is Australia's No.1 export earner with China its top buyer.

The main highlight in Australia this week is the Australian Budget on Tuesday due around 0930 GMT which is likely to show a greatly improved fiscal position on the back of a stronger-than-expected economic recovery and high iron ore prices.

Across the Tasman Sea, the New Zealand dollar held at $0.7279, near Friday's 10-week high of $0.7300.

The kiwi jumped 1.7% last week, its best weekly showing since November 2020.

The antipodean currencies got a lift from a sagging U.S. dollar after data showed the United States created only a little more than a quarter of the jobs that economists had forecast last month and the unemployment rate unexpectedly ticked higher.

Worryingly for the kiwi, though, New Zealand's a2 Milk cut its annual sales forecast for the third time amid continued disruptions and excess inventory in its key sales channel in China.

Dairy is New Zealand's top export earner.

New Zealand government bonds fell, sending yields about 2-3 basis points higher at the long-end of the curve.

Australian government bond futures eased, with the three-year bond contract off half a tick at 99.745. The 10-year contract slipped 3.5 ticks to 98.335. (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.12% 0.95095 Delayed Quote.-2.78%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.38% 85.593 Delayed Quote.7.28%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) 0.14% 1.07882 Delayed Quote.0.59%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.07% 0.70725 Delayed Quote.3.62%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.04% 0.78562 Delayed Quote.1.95%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.17% 1.78963 Delayed Quote.0.45%
BRITISH POUND / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (GBP/NZD) 0.31% 1.93067 Delayed Quote.1.03%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (CAD/AUD) 0.11% 1.051525 Delayed Quote.2.98%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) -0.09% 1.54727 Delayed Quote.-2.30%
EURO / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (EUR/NZD) 0.05% 1.66932 Delayed Quote.-1.85%
INDIAN RUPEE / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (INR/AUD) -0.20% 0.017335 Delayed Quote.-2.23%
THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED -1.68% 7.59 End-of-day quote.-37.12%
US DOLLAR / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (USD/AUD) 0.03% 1.27301 Delayed Quote.-1.88%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 375 M 1 001 M 1 001 M
Net income 2021 229 M 167 M 167 M
Net cash 2021 723 M 527 M 527 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 642 M 4 111 M 4 109 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,58x
EV / Sales 2022 2,88x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,4%
