Australia, NZ dollars near 10-week highs on softer greenback, strong iron ore

SYDNEY, May 10 (Reuters) - The Australian and New Zealand
dollars climbed on Monday to be near 10-week highs against their
U.S. counterpart as a disappointing jobs report pressured the
greenback and as strong commodity prices aided risk appetite.
The Australian dollar rose 0.1% to $0.7854 after
surpassing critical chart resistance of $0.7815 on Friday.
It went as high as $0.7863, a level not seen since
late-February, helped by solid Australian retail sales data and
a strong business conditions survey.
The currency is facing stiff resistance at 0.7865, a breach
of which would take it as high as $0.7885 while chart support
lies in the $0.7815-20 region.
The Aussie jumped 1.7% last week, marking its best weekly
performance since November.
"AUD/USD can remain elevated this week because commodity
prices show little sign of peaking," said CBA's currency
strategist Kim Mundy.
"Iron ore prices surged to fresh cyclical highs last week
because a lift in Australia-China tensions sparked supply
concerns," Mundy added.
"Nevertheless, as long as China’s demand for Australia’s
iron ore remains intact, which we expect, AUD can continue to
lift."
Iron ore is Australia's No.1 export earner with China its
top buyer.
The main highlight in Australia this week is the Australian
Budget on Tuesday due around 0930 GMT which is likely to show a
greatly improved fiscal position on the back of a
stronger-than-expected economic recovery and high iron ore
prices.
Across the Tasman Sea, the New Zealand dollar held
at $0.7279, near Friday's 10-week high of $0.7300.
The kiwi jumped 1.7% last week, its best weekly showing
since November 2020.
The antipodean currencies got a lift from a sagging U.S.
dollar after data showed the United States created only a little
more than a quarter of the jobs that economists had forecast
last month and the unemployment rate unexpectedly ticked higher.
Worryingly for the kiwi, though, New Zealand's a2 Milk
cut its annual sales forecast for the third time amid
continued disruptions and excess inventory in its key sales
channel in China.
Dairy is New Zealand's top export earner.
New Zealand government bonds fell, sending yields
about 2-3 basis points higher at the long-end of the curve.
Australian government bond futures eased, with the
three-year bond contract off half a tick at 99.745. The
10-year contract slipped 3.5 ticks to 98.335.
