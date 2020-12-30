Australia shares close year of historic highs and lows little changed

* Tech stocks end 2020 as best year on record
* Energy stocks see worst year since 2015
* NZ benchmark index adds 15% for the year
Dec 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares wrapped up 2020 little
changed from where they had begun, with tech stocks emerging as
winners due to meteoric growth in buy-now-pay-later firms, while
energy stocks saw their worst year since 2015.
On Thursday, the S&P/ASX 200 index ended 1.4% lower
at 6,587.1, capping off a year of record highs and historic lows
just 1.5% below where it had closed in the first session of
2020.
Trading volumes were about a fifth of the thirty-day
average, with the few traders left at their desks during
year-end holidays looking towards stricter COVID-19 movement
curbs ahead of the New Year as authorities battle to quash fresh
cases.
Tech stocks closed 2020 as their best year on record
with a gain of nearly 57%, mostly powered by exponential growth
in buy-now-pay-later firms as stuck-at-home Australians turned
to alternative credit for online shopping.
Afterpay quadrupled its market value, while smaller
peers Sezzle and Zip rose more than 200% and
50%, respectively.
Miners gained 18%, with their bull run projected to
continue into 2021 backed by rising iron ore prices.
BHP Group and Rio Tinto added more than
11% and 15%, respectively.
Energy stocks closed nearly 30% lower as
pandemic-induced lockdowns battered fuel demand, but a
turnaround is expected in 2021 as oil prices
stabilise.
For the day, all major sub-indexes except gold were
trading lower.
Gold stocks climbed 0.5%, tracking an uptick in spot bullion
prices, while energy stocks slumped 1% as oil prices dipped.
In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index
settled 1% lower for the day, but closed the year 15% firmer.
Dairy producers a2 Milk and Synlait were
among the top losers of 2020 as their over-exposure to China saw
their shares getting hammered over the last two quarters.
(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)