THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED

(ATM)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 02/01
11.48 NZD   -0.52%
01:07aAustralia shares gain as RBA expands quantitative easing
RE
01/27Australia shares retreat from 11-mth high as resource firms fall
RE
01/06Australian shares end 1% lower as U.S. runoff results trickle in
RE
Australia shares gain as RBA expands quantitative easing

02/02/2021 | 01:07am EST
* ASX 200 has best day in nearly a month

* RBA expands quantitative easing by $76.2 bln

* Tech stocks biggest gainers on benchmark

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Tuesday after the central bank expanded its bond buying programme to further support an economic recovery and reiterated its pledge of a prolonged period of record low interest rates.

The S&P/ASX 200 index ended 1.5% higher at 6,762.6 points to mark its best day since Jan. 7.

Australia's central bank held its cash rate at a record low of 0.1% as expected and insisted that it will not tighten policy until actual inflation is within its 2%-3% target range, while extending its bond-buying program by another A$100 billion. ($76.23 billion)

"The bond buying certainly helps in terms of the liquidity, and keeping long term rates lower. The RBA has certainly been doing a fair bit to make sure that the economy has enough of a boost," said James Tao, an analyst at CommSec.

"The market was already having a very strong session to begin with, and it (the announcement) has certainly helped propel the market higher, and make up a fair bit of ground that was lost last week."

Tech stocks, which had already helped the benchmark post early gains, added 4% in their best session since Jan. 14.

Buy-now-pay-later giant Afterpay jumped 7.9%, while artificial intelligence firm Appen added 4.5%.

Miners gained 1.9% in their best session in over three weeks. Global miner Rio Tinto ended 3.4% higher, while rival BHP gained 2.2%.

Meanwhile, the Australian dollar pared gains after the central bank expanded its bond buying stimulus and hardened commitment to hold interest rates for three more years.

The heavyweight financial index rose 1.7% with all of the so-called "Big Four" banks closing in the black.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index slipped 0.4% to 13,044.5 points, with consumer non-cyclicals and healthcare sectors weighing the most.

A2 Milk shed 3.3% and was the biggest loser on the bourse. ($1 = 1.3118 Australian dollars) (Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AFTERPAY LIMITED 0.57% 135.87 End-of-day quote.15.14%
APPEN LIMITED -1.30% 22.04 End-of-day quote.-10.73%
ASX LIMITED -1.95% 70.39 End-of-day quote.-2.24%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / CANADIAN DOLLAR (AUD/CAD) -0.38% 0.977 Delayed Quote.-0.29%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) -0.15% 79.943 Delayed Quote.0.50%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR (AUD/NZD) -0.38% 1.06151 Delayed Quote.-0.48%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / SWISS FRANC (AUD/CHF) -0.20% 0.68311 Delayed Quote.-0.22%
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.28% 0.7611 Delayed Quote.-0.95%
BHP GROUP 1.29% 44.12 End-of-day quote.3.98%
BRITISH POUND / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (GBP/AUD) 0.27% 1.79631 Delayed Quote.1.22%
EURO / AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR (EUR/AUD) 0.28% 1.5851 Delayed Quote.0.25%
MILK (CLASS III) (DA) - CMR (FLOOR)/C1 -0.12% 16.12 End-of-day quote.2.03%
RIO TINTO PLC 1.49% 5672 Delayed Quote.3.69%
S&P/ASX 200 1.49% 6762.6 Real-time Quote.0.31%
THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED -0.52% 11.48 End-of-day quote.-4.89%
Financials
Sales 2021 1 471 M 1 055 M 1 055 M
Net income 2021 278 M 200 M 200 M
Net cash 2021 991 M 711 M 711 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 8 525 M 6 107 M 6 115 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,12x
EV / Sales 2022 4,05x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 88,8%
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 13,56 NZD
Last Close Price 11,48 NZD
Spread / Highest target 48,1%
Spread / Average Target 18,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -17,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Geoffrey Howard Babidge Chief Executive Officer
David Lovat Hearn Chairman
Shareef Khan Chief Operations Officer
Strauss Race Chief Financial Officer
Julia Cecile Hoare Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED-4.89%6 107
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-0.27%41 816
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED27.20%26 730
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED-0.85%23 551
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS-5.61%9 251
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED0.53%8 754
