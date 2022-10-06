Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. The a2 Milk Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATM   NZATME0002S8

THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED

(ATM)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-10-04
6.260 NZD   +0.16%
02:14aAustralian shares close flat as two-day rally fizzles out
RE
09/13No Two Ways : Nestlé Blocks Opposition By A2 Milk In Singapore
AQ
09/12Australian shares hit over 1-week high on miners boost
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Australian shares close flat as two-day rally fizzles out

10/06/2022 | 02:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Updates to close)

*

Magellan Financial Group leads losses on ASX 200

*

Energy stocks rise for eight straight session

*

NZX 50 snaps two consecutive sessions of gains

Oct 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed flat on Thursday after two sessions of sharp gains, as gains in energy stocks on the back of strong crude prices were offset by losses in banks.

The S&P/ASX 200 closed little changed at 6,817.50, also weighed down by recession fears. The index gained 5.6% in the previous two sessions after the country's central bank delivered a smaller-than-expected interest rate hike.

Hopes of a slowdown or pause in the U.S. Federal Reserve's tightening pace dwindled after data showed strong labour demand again, weighing on investor sentiment.

"For now, the major theme playing is the macroeconomic landscape, with investors looking closely at the RBA (Reserve Bank of Australia), the Fed, and data on inflation, jobs and wage growth," said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive officer of Kalkine Group.

Sawhney said the recent rally seen in ASX 200 was "yet to translate into a consistent growth in the value of stocks, which makes this a wait-and-watch game, with little predictability on what is coming next."

Fund manager Magellan Financial Group was the top loser on the local bourse as the stock slumped 8.4% to an eight-year low on higher outflows in the September quarter.

Financials declined 0.4% after gaining about 6.6% in the last two sessions. Australia's "big four" banks fell between 0.4% and 1%.

Meanwhile, miners rose 0.6% and hit a three-week high. Sector heavyweights BHP Group and Rio Tinto rose 0.6% and 0.2%, respectively, while Fortescue Metals Group eased 0.1%.

Energy stocks climbed 2.2%, hitting their highest in nearly a month on the back of rising oil prices. The sub-index rose for an eight consecutive session. Woodside Energy and Santos advanced 2.6% and 1.8%, respectively.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 closed 0.5% lower at 11,125.24. Dairy firm a2 Milk was among the top decliners. (Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) 0.09% 0.65196 Delayed Quote.-10.43%
BHP GROUP LIMITED 0.64% 40.76 Delayed Quote.23.42%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.25% 1.13336 Delayed Quote.-16.21%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.03% 0.73549 Delayed Quote.-7.24%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.06% 0.99103 Delayed Quote.-12.19%
FORTESCUE METALS GROUP LIMITED -0.11% 17.6 Delayed Quote.-8.28%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) 0.02% 0.012252 Delayed Quote.-8.62%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.52% 93.23 Delayed Quote.13.79%
MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP LIMITED -8.43% 10.75 Delayed Quote.-44.73%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) 0.12% 0.57832 Delayed Quote.-16.33%
S&P GSCI CLASS III MILK (USD) 0.18% 165.8314 Real-time Quote.5.21%
S&P/ASX 200 0.03% 6817.5 Real-time Quote.-10.01%
SANTOS LIMITED 1.84% 7.75 Delayed Quote.20.60%
THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 0.16% 6.26 End-of-day quote.5.56%
WOODSIDE ENERGY GROUP LTD 2.60% 34.75 Delayed Quote.54.45%
WTI -0.58% 87.582 Delayed Quote.14.86%
All news about THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED
02:14aAustralian shares close flat as two-day rally fizzles out
RE
09/13No Two Ways : Nestlé Blocks Opposition By A2 Milk In Singapore
AQ
09/12Australian shares hit over 1-week high on miners boost
RE
08/31UBS Adjusts The a2 Milk Company's Price Target to NZ$9.45 From NZ$9.50, Keeps at Buy
MT
08/30Australian shares close higher on energy, tech boost
RE
08/29The a2 Milk Company Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended June 30, 2..
CI
08/29Transcript : The a2 Milk Company Limited, 2022 Earnings Call, Aug 29, 2022
CI
08/29The a2 Milk Company Limited authorizes a Buyback Plan.
CI
08/28Australian shares slip on Powell comments, Fortescue drags on subdued earnings
RE
08/28The a2 Milk Company Limited Provides Earnings Guidance for the First Half of 2023 and F..
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 1 594 M 908 M 908 M
Net income 2023 148 M 84,2 M 84,2 M
Net cash 2023 700 M 398 M 398 M
P/E ratio 2023 30,0x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 4 655 M 2 651 M 2 651 M
EV / Sales 2023 2,48x
EV / Sales 2024 2,19x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 96,2%
Chart THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The a2 Milk Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 6,26 NZD
Average target price 6,62 NZD
Spread / Average Target 5,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Bortolussi CEO, Managing Director & Director
David Lovat Hearn Chairman
Shareef Khan Chief Operations Officer
Julia Cecile Hoare Deputy Chairman
Warwick Lynton Every-Burns Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED5.56%2 651
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-20.45%29 667
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED-29.52%15 695
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED-28.35%7 776
NESTLÉ (MALAYSIA)-3.20%6 598
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS-17.13%6 205