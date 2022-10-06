Australian shares close flat as two-day rally fizzles out

(Updates to close)
*
Magellan Financial Group leads losses on ASX 200
*
Energy stocks rise for eight straight session
*
NZX 50 snaps two consecutive sessions of gains
Oct 6 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed flat on
Thursday after two sessions of sharp gains, as gains in energy
stocks on the back of strong crude prices were offset by losses
in banks.
The S&P/ASX 200 closed little changed at 6,817.50,
also weighed down by recession fears. The index gained 5.6% in
the previous two sessions after the country's central bank
delivered a smaller-than-expected interest rate hike.
Hopes of a slowdown or pause in the U.S. Federal Reserve's
tightening pace dwindled after data showed strong labour demand
again, weighing on investor sentiment.
"For now, the major theme playing is the macroeconomic
landscape, with investors looking closely at the RBA (Reserve
Bank of Australia), the Fed, and data on inflation, jobs and
wage growth," said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive officer of
Kalkine Group.
Sawhney said the recent rally seen in ASX 200 was "yet to
translate into a consistent growth in the value of stocks, which
makes this a wait-and-watch game, with little predictability on
what is coming next."
Fund manager Magellan Financial Group was the top
loser on the local bourse as the stock slumped 8.4% to an
eight-year low on higher outflows in the September quarter.
Financials declined 0.4% after gaining about 6.6% in
the last two sessions. Australia's "big four" banks fell between
0.4% and 1%.
Meanwhile, miners rose 0.6% and hit a three-week
high. Sector heavyweights BHP Group and Rio Tinto
rose 0.6% and 0.2%, respectively, while Fortescue
Metals Group eased 0.1%.
Energy stocks climbed 2.2%, hitting their highest in
nearly a month on the back of rising oil prices. The sub-index
rose for an eight consecutive session. Woodside Energy
and Santos advanced 2.6% and 1.8%, respectively.
In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 closed 0.5%
lower at 11,125.24. Dairy firm a2 Milk was among the
top decliners.
(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu
Sahu)