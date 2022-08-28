Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. The a2 Milk Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATM   NZATME0002S8

THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED

(ATM)
  Report
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-25
5.470 NZD   +0.92%
05:18pNZ's a2 Milk annual profit beats; positive on FY23 as China demand rebounds
RE
08/11Australian Dairy Nutritionals still in line to sell baby formula in U.S.
RE
08/10Australian shares end lower as tech stocks drag; focus on U.S data
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NZ's a2 Milk annual profit beats; positive on FY23 as China demand rebounds

08/28/2022 | 05:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

* Shares hit near five-month high

* NZ$150 share buy-back

* Sees high single-digit revenue growth for 2023

Aug 29 (Reuters) - New Zealand's a2 Milk Co posted a better-than-expected annual profit on Monday and forecast a positive 2023, as the dairy producer benefited from a recovery in demand for its China and English label products, sending its shares nearly 8% higher.

A2 Milk, which saw its top revenue stream from China dry up over the past couple of years due to COVID-19 restrictions and decreasing birth rates, now looks to be on the verge of turning around its biggest market as it spends more on marketing and increasing its household penetration.

Sales of infant milk formula (IMF) products in China are expected to grow significantly in fiscal 2023, with growth skewed towards the first-half, thereby boosting the dairy producer's earnings outlook as well.

For fiscal 2023, a2 Milk expects a high single-digit revenue growth, and also sees its operating earnings growing next year with improvement in margins as well.

"The company's most critical business development focus is to ensure it delivers its full potential in China IMF," the dairy producer said.

"With the marketing plan weighted to 1H23, the company expects a slightly higher EBITDA margin in 2H23 versus 1H23," it added.

a2 Milk's China & Other Asia - its major money making segment - recorded a revenue of NZ$726.5 million ($444.33 million) for the year, nearly 25% higher from a year ago.

The company further announced an on-market share buy-back of up to NZ$150 million.

The dairy producer reported a net profit of NZ$122.6 million for the 12 months ended June 30, compared with NZ$80.7 million a year ago. That beat a Refinitiv estimate of NZ$114.8 million.

Shares of a2 Milk rose as much as 7.9%, their highest level since March 30 in their fourth straight session of gains.

($1 = 1.6351 New Zealand dollars)

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh, Sameer Manekar and Archishma Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Sandra Maler and Rashmi Aich)


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
S&P GSCI CLASS III MILK (USD) 1.96% 157.631 Real-time Quote.0.19%
THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 0.92% 5.47 End-of-day quote.-7.76%
All news about THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED
05:18pNZ's a2 Milk annual profit beats; positive on FY23 as China demand rebounds
RE
08/11Australian Dairy Nutritionals still in line to sell baby formula in U.S.
RE
08/10Australian shares end lower as tech stocks drag; focus on U.S data
RE
08/09Tech stocks, a2 Milk drag Australia shares lower ahead of U.S. inflation data
RE
08/09A2 Milk's hopes to sell baby food in U.S. curdled, shares plunge
RE
08/09NZ's a2 Milk says FDA has deferred request to supply baby formula
RE
08/02Australian shares steady as cenbank seen less hawkish on future rates
RE
08/02A2 Milk jumps before halt on FDA nod news, denies report
RE
07/20UBS Adjusts The A2 Milk Company's Price Target to NZ$9.50 from NZ$10.25, Keeps at Buy
MT
06/28Miners lift Australian shares to 2-week high on China demand hopes
RE
More news
Analyst Recommendations on THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 389 M 856 M 856 M
Net income 2022 111 M 68,6 M 68,6 M
Net cash 2022 694 M 428 M 428 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,6x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 068 M 2 507 M 2 507 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,43x
EV / Sales 2023 2,09x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,2%
Chart THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The a2 Milk Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 5,47 NZD
Average target price 6,38 NZD
Spread / Average Target 16,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Bortolussi CEO, Managing Director & Director
David Lovat Hearn Chairman
Shareef Khan Chief Operations Officer
Julia Cecile Hoare Deputy Chairman
Warwick Lynton Every-Burns Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED-7.76%2 507
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-12.71%33 701
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED-18.10%18 248
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED-21.37%8 539
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED-37.00%7 469
NESTLÉ (MALAYSIA)1.19%7 123