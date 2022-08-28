NZ's a2 Milk annual profit beats; positive on FY23 as China demand rebounds

* Shares hit near five-month high
* NZ$150 share buy-back
* Sees high single-digit revenue growth for 2023
Aug 29 (Reuters) - New Zealand's a2 Milk Co posted
a better-than-expected annual profit on Monday and forecast a
positive 2023, as the dairy producer benefited from a recovery
in demand for its China and English label products, sending its
shares nearly 8% higher.
A2 Milk, which saw its top revenue stream from China dry up
over the past couple of years due to COVID-19 restrictions and
decreasing birth rates, now looks to be on the verge of turning
around its biggest market as it spends more on marketing and
increasing its household penetration.
Sales of infant milk formula (IMF) products in China are
expected to grow significantly in fiscal 2023, with growth
skewed towards the first-half, thereby boosting the dairy
producer's earnings outlook as well.
For fiscal 2023, a2 Milk expects a high single-digit revenue
growth, and also sees its operating earnings growing next year
with improvement in margins as well.
"The company's most critical business development focus is
to ensure it delivers its full potential in China IMF," the
dairy producer said.
"With the marketing plan weighted to 1H23, the company
expects a slightly higher EBITDA margin in 2H23 versus 1H23," it
added.
a2 Milk's China & Other Asia - its major money making
segment - recorded a revenue of NZ$726.5 million ($444.33
million) for the year, nearly 25% higher from a year ago.
The company further announced an on-market share buy-back of
up to NZ$150 million.
The dairy producer reported a net profit of NZ$122.6 million
for the 12 months ended June 30, compared with NZ$80.7 million a
year ago. That beat a Refinitiv estimate of NZ$114.8 million.
Shares of a2 Milk rose as much as 7.9%, their highest level
since March 30 in their fourth straight session of gains.
($1 = 1.6351 New Zealand dollars)
