THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED (ATM)

THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED

(ATM)
End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 09/25
18.44 NZD   +1.60%
05:09pNZ's a2 Milk forecasts higher revenue for 2021 citing demand in China
04:40pA2 Milk Sales Dented by Victoria Pandemic Restrictions --Update
04:24pA2 Milk Sales Disrupted by Victoria Pandemic Restrictions
NZ's a2 Milk forecasts higher revenue for 2021 citing demand in China

09/27/2020 | 05:09pm EDT

Sept 28 (Reuters) - New Zealand's a2 Milk Co Ltd said on Monday that lockdown measures in the Australian state of Victoria hurt its corporate "daigou" channel more than expected but that revenue for fiscal 2021 would be higher on the back of strong demand in China.

The dairy producer estimates revenue for fiscal 2021 to be between NZ$1.80 billion ($1.18 billion) and NZ$1.90 billion, compared with revenue of NZ$1.73 billion in the previous year.

Sales from the daigou channel, where shoppers in China buy products in bulk from stores outside the country and import them informally to the mainland, account for a significant portion of the company's infant formula revenue in Australia and New Zealand.

But a2 Milk says impact from the "temporary" disruptions to the channel will likely be short-term, assuming that COVID-19- related issues stabilize in Australia.

The Auckland-based company expects its liquid milk business in Australia and the United States, as well was its strong local China business, to mitigate the impact and drive improvement in the second half of the year.

For the first half of 2021, the company forecast revenue between NZ$725 million and NZ$775 million, compared with revenue of NZ$806.7 million reported a year ago. ($1 = 1.5300 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane Craft and Peter Cooney)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CLASS III MILK FUTURES (DC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.12% 16.33 End-of-day quote.-15.58%
CLASS IV MILK?FUTURES (GDK) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.08% 12.71 End-of-day quote.-24.24%
DRY WHEY?FUTURES (DY) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.55% 31.925 End-of-day quote.-3.64%
MILK (CLASS III) (DA) - CMR (FLOOR)/C1 0.25% 16.35 End-of-day quote.0.00%
NONFAT DRY MILK FUTURES (GNF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.10% 100.15 End-of-day quote.-17.55%
THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 1.60% 18.44 End-of-day quote.22.77%
Financials
Sales 2021 2 075 M 1 357 M 1 357 M
Net income 2021 453 M 296 M 296 M
Net cash 2021 1 205 M 788 M 788 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 693 M 8 963 M 8 954 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,02x
EV / Sales 2022 4,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The a2 Milk Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 20,26 NZD
Last Close Price 18,44 NZD
Spread / Highest target 35,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Geoffrey Howard Babidge Chief Executive Officer
David Lovat Hearn Chairman
Shareef Khan Chief Operations Officer
Strauss Race Chief Financial Officer
Julia Cecile Hoare Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED22.77%8 963
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.23.17%33 977
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED93.44%20 402
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED13.97%18 280
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS9.61%9 576
NESTLÉ (MALAYSIA)-4.90%7 852
