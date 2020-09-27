NZ's a2 Milk forecasts higher revenue for 2021 citing demand in China

Sept 28 (Reuters) - New Zealand's a2 Milk Co Ltd
said on Monday that lockdown measures in the Australian state of
Victoria hurt its corporate "daigou" channel more than expected
but that revenue for fiscal 2021 would be higher on the back of
strong demand in China.
The dairy producer estimates revenue for fiscal 2021 to be
between NZ$1.80 billion ($1.18 billion) and NZ$1.90 billion,
compared with revenue of NZ$1.73 billion in the previous year.
Sales from the daigou channel, where shoppers in China buy
products in bulk from stores outside the country and import them
informally to the mainland, account for a significant portion of
the company's infant formula revenue in Australia and New
Zealand.
But a2 Milk says impact from the "temporary" disruptions to
the channel will likely be short-term, assuming that COVID-19-
related issues stabilize in Australia.
The Auckland-based company expects its liquid milk business
in Australia and the United States, as well was its strong local
China business, to mitigate the impact and drive improvement in
the second half of the year.
For the first half of 2021, the company forecast revenue
between NZ$725 million and NZ$775 million, compared with revenue
of NZ$806.7 million reported a year ago.
($1 = 1.5300 New Zealand dollars)
(Reporting by Arundhati Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Diane
Craft and Peter Cooney)