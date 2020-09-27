Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  New Zealand Stock Exchange  >  The a2 Milk Company Limited    ATM   NZATME0002S8

THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED

(ATM)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 09/25
18.44 NZD   +1.60%
05:09pNZ's a2 Milk forecasts higher revenue for 2021 citing demand in China
RE
04:40pA2 Milk Sales Dented by Victoria Pandemic Restrictions --Update
DJ
04:24pA2 Milk Sales Disrupted by Victoria Pandemic Restrictions
DJ
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NZ's a2 Milk forecasts weaker revenue on disruption to Chinese sales, shares plunge

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/27/2020 | 05:09pm EDT

* H1 revenue forecast at NZ$725 mln-NZ$775 mln

* ATM shares mark worst day since Aug. 21, 2019

Sept 28 (Reuters) - New Zealand's a2 Milk Co Ltd forecast lower first-half revenue on Monday as lockdown measures in Australia's Victoria state hurt its informal Chinese sales channel more than expected, sending its shares down more than 14%.

Sales from the "daigou" channel, where shoppers in China buy products in bulk from stores outside the country and import them informally, account for a significant portion of the dairy firm's infant milk formula (IMF) revenue in Australia and New Zealand.

The Auckland-based company said it already had been experiencing disruptions to its daigou network due to low Chinese tourist and international student numbers, and it now expected difficulties to continue through the first half of fiscal 2021.

The company forecast revenue between NZ$725 million ($474.95 million) and NZ$775 million for the six-months ended December 2020, compared with NZ$806.7 million reported a year ago.

Shares of a2 Milk plunged as much as 14.9% after the announcement, its worst daily performance since Aug. 21, 2019.

"The extended lockdowns in Victoria combined with less tourists and less students throughout the country has meant an increase in inventory and less demand," said Jeremy Sullivan, investment adviser at Christchurch-based advisor firm Hamilton Hindin Greene.

The company said it believed weak daigou trading to be a short-term logistics issue.

It added that demand for its IMF brand in China was still solid and expected full-year revenue between NZ$1.80 billion and NZ$1.90 billion, higher than last year's figure of NZ$1.73 billion but still below Refinitiv estimates of NZ$2.07 billion.

"Whilst revenues are growing year on year, a trend I think will continue, this miss is material and the market is acting in kind," Sullivan said.

Meanwhile, shares of Synlait Milk, which is partly owned by a2 Milk and also depends on daigou shoppers for its sales, were down about 6%. ($1 = 1.5300 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Arundhati Dutta and Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Cooney and Stephen Coates)

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
CLASS III MILK FUTURES (DC) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.12% 16.33 End-of-day quote.-15.37%
CLASS IV MILK?FUTURES (GDK) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 -0.08% 12.71 End-of-day quote.-24.30%
DRY WHEY?FUTURES (DY) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.55% 31.925 End-of-day quote.-3.11%
MILK (CLASS III) (DA) - CMR (FLOOR)/C1 0.25% 16.35 End-of-day quote.0.00%
NONFAT DRY MILK FUTURES (GNF) - CMG (ELECTRONIC)/C1 0.10% 100.15 End-of-day quote.-17.51%
SYNLAIT MILK LIMITED 0.83% 6.05 End-of-day quote.-31.95%
THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED 1.60% 18.44 End-of-day quote.22.77%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED
05:09pNZ's a2 Milk forecasts higher revenue for 2021 citing demand in China
RE
04:40pA2 Milk Sales Dented by Victoria Pandemic Restrictions --Update
DJ
04:24pA2 Milk Sales Disrupted by Victoria Pandemic Restrictions
DJ
09/13Australian shares rise on easing of curbs, low new infections
RE
09/09Tech shares push Australia higher on Wall St cues, NZ rises
RE
09/07Australian shares extend gains on COVID-19 vaccine optimism
RE
09/03Australia shares fall sharply on Wall Street tech sell-off
RE
09/02Australia shares follow Wall Street higher on recovery, stimulus hopes
RE
08/23A2 MILK : Ord Minnett rates A2M as Lighten
AQ
08/20Australia shares rise as Wall Street hits record-high, local virus cases abat..
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 2 075 M 1 360 M 1 360 M
Net income 2021 453 M 297 M 297 M
Net cash 2021 1 205 M 789 M 789 M
P/E ratio 2021 30,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 13 693 M 8 963 M 8 974 M
EV / Sales 2021 6,02x
EV / Sales 2022 4,98x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 90,9%
Chart THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The a2 Milk Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 9
Average target price 20,26 NZD
Last Close Price 18,44 NZD
Spread / Highest target 35,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,88%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Geoffrey Howard Babidge Chief Executive Officer
David Lovat Hearn Chairman
Shareef Khan Chief Operations Officer
Strauss Race Chief Financial Officer
Julia Cecile Hoare Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED22.77%8 963
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.23.17%33 977
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED93.44%20 402
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED13.97%18 280
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS9.61%9 576
NESTLÉ (MALAYSIA)-4.90%7 852
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group