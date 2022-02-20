Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. New Zealand
  4. New Zealand Stock Exchange
  5. The a2 Milk Company Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ATM   NZATME0002S8

THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED

(ATM)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote New Zealand Stock Exchange - 02/18
5.62 NZD   -2.09%
03:41pA2 MILK : 1H22 Results Commentary
PU
03:41pA2 MILK : 1H22 Results Presentation
PU
03:41pA2 MILK : Half Yearly Report and Accounts
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

a2 Milk : 1H22 Results Presentation

02/20/2022 | 03:41pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

onlyuse ersonal1

2022 INTERIM RESULTS

21 FEBRUARY 2022

The a2 Milk Company Limited

Disclaimer

This presentation dated 21 February 2022 provides additional onlycommentary on the Interim Report for the 6 months ended

31 December 2021 of The a2 Milk Company Limited (the "Company" or "a2MC") and accompanying information released to the market on the same date. As such, it should be read in conjunction with the explanations and views in those documents.

This presentation is provided for general information purposes only. The information contained in this presentation is not intended to be relied upon as advice to investors and does not

usetake into account the investment objectives, financial situation or needs of any particular investor. Investors should assess their own individual financial circumstances and consider talking to a financial adviser or consultant before making any investment decision.

This presentation is not a prospectus, investment statement or ersonaldisclosure document, or an offer of shares for subscription, or

sale, in any jurisdiction.

Certain statements in this presentation constitute forward looking statements. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company and which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

2

While all reasonable care has been taken in relation to the preparation of this presentation, none of the Company, its subsidiaries, or their respective directors, officers, employees, contractors or agents accepts responsibility for any loss or damage resulting from the use of or reliance on this presentation by any person.

Past performance is not indicative of future performance and no guarantee of future returns is implied or given.

Some of the information in this presentation is based on unaudited financial data which may be subject to change.

All values are expressed in New Zealand currency unless otherwise stated.

All intellectual property, proprietary and other rights and interests in this presentation are owned by the Company.

2 0 2 2 I N T E R I M R E S U L T S

onlyuse ersonal3

Contents

Results overview

4

Financial overview

6

Regional performance

13

Outlook

37

Questions

39

Appendix

40

1H22 Result overview and additional updates1

Continuing challenging market conditions but making good progress in stabilising sales and expect to deliver revenue growth this year

Results summary

only

Revenue marginally lower than 1H21 in line with guidance, down 2.5% on pcp to $661 million, up 24.8% on 2H21

EBITDA2 down 45.3% on pcp to $97.6 million, EBITDA margin 14.8% in 1H22 (17.3% ex-MVM) vs 26.4% in 1H21

NPAT including non-controlling interest was down 53.3% on pcp to $56.1 million

Closing net cash was $667.2 million with high operational cash conversion during 1H22

Operational highlights

use

China label IMF sales down due to inventory rebalancing, but consumer offtake strong and market share increased to a new high

English label IMF sales down but with improved trajectory in ANZ reseller channel

ANZ liquid milk sales up with market share increased to a new high

USA liquid milk sales down due to the loss of distribution in a club customer

MVM acquisition completed in partnership with China Animal Husbandry Group and insourcing of a2MC product commenced

Strategy update

ersonal

Actions to address IMF channel inventory have had a significant positive impact

Brand health metrics have improved further following a 37.3% increase in investment on pcp

Growth strategy completed and implementation underway with good early progress across key initiatives

FY22 revenue outlook improved but not expected to translate into higher earnings as the Company significantly increases brand and other reinvestment consistent with its growth strategy

1 All figures are in New Zealand Dollars (NZ$) unless otherwise stated

4 2 Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) is a non-GAAP measure. However, the Company believes that it assists in providing investors with a comprehensive understanding of the underlying performance of the business. A reconciliation of EBITDA to net profit after tax is shown on slide number 41

2 0 2 2 I N T E R I M R E S U L T S

Recap of a2MC's refreshed growth strategy with updates provided throughout

R E S U L T S

onlyPurpose Ambition

To enrich lives by harnessing the nutritional wonders of nature

Rebuild a2MC into an exciting, innovative and sustainable growth company

I N T E R I M

Goals

People

Create the safest and most diverse, inclusive and engaging place for our people to thrive

Sustainability

Support our farmers, protect our planet and cows, rethink packaging and contribute to our communities

Consumers

Bring the unique benefits of pure and natural a2 Milk to as many consumers as possible

Shareholders

Create long-term, enduring value for shareholders and a trusted, transparent relationship

2 0 2 2

useStrategic priorities

1 Invest in people and planet leadership

  • Invest in our people to enable them to thrive
  • Take direct action to lead the industry in GHG emissions reduction and farming practices

2 Capture full potential in China IMF

  • Gain more control over CL and EL distribution and get closer to our consumer
  • Increase investment in our brand, digital marketing and E-comm

3 Ramp-up product innovation

  • Expand our CL and EL IMF product portfolios
  • Enter adjacent product categories in relevant markets to drive growth

4 Transform our supply chain

  • Expand CL registered market access
  • Utilise MVM capability
  • Develop China supply capability over time

5 Accelerate path to profitability

  • Take action to realise potential in USA
  • Expedite insourcing and 3rd party volume to significantly increase MVM utilisation

Enablers

ersonalValues

5

Brand strength

Science & innovation

Strategic relationships

Capability development

Bold Passion

Pioneering spirit

Humility

Respect

Integrity

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

A2 Milk Company Ltd. published this content on 20 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 February 2022 20:40:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED
03:41pA2 MILK : 1H22 Results Commentary
PU
03:41pA2 MILK : 1H22 Results Presentation
PU
03:41pA2 MILK : Half Yearly Report and Accounts
PU
03:38pNZ's a2 Milk profit halves on China slowdown but sees sales pick-up
RE
03:33pNZ's a2 Milk profit halves on China slowdown but sees sales pick-up
RE
02/15Australian Dairy, Wellnex Life JV to Launch Organic A2 Infant Formula; Wellnex Life Sha..
MT
02/10A2 MILK : Change in substantial holding
PU
01/25New Zealand shares snap five days of losses ahead of Fed decision
RE
01/25New Zealand shares flat ahead of Fed rate meeting, Australia closed
RE
01/25Australia shares close at 8-month low as rate hikes in focus
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 1 292 M 865 M 865 M
Net income 2022 110 M 73,5 M 73,5 M
Net cash 2022 698 M 467 M 467 M
P/E ratio 2022 36,4x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 4 179 M 2 798 M 2 798 M
EV / Sales 2022 2,69x
EV / Sales 2023 2,27x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 89,1%
Chart THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The a2 Milk Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 5,62 NZD
Average target price 6,87 NZD
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Bortolussi CEO, Managing Director & Director
Race Strauss Chief Financial Officer
David Lovat Hearn Chairman
Shareef Khan Chief Operations Officer
Julia Cecile Hoare Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED-5.23%2 798
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-2.17%41 035
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED12.44%25 188
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED2.29%12 216
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED11.17%12 143
NESTLÉ (MALAYSIA) BERHAD1.27%7 613