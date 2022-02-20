a2 Milk : 1H22 Results Presentation

This presentation dated 21 February 2022 provides additional onlycommentary on the Interim Report for the 6 months ended
31 December 2021 of The a2 Milk Company Limited (the "Company" or "a2MC") and accompanying information released to the market on the same date. As such, it should be read in conjunction with the explanations and views in those documents.
2 0 2 2 I N T E R I M R E S U L T S
Contents
Contents
Results overview
4
Financial overview
6
Regional performance
13
Outlook
37
Questions
39
Appendix
40
1H22 Result overview and additional updates1
• Continuing challenging market conditions but making good progress in stabilising sales and expect to deliver revenue growth this year
•
Results summary
only
‒ Revenue marginally lower than 1H21 in line with guidance, down 2.5% on pcp to $661 million, up 24.8% on 2H21
‒ EBITDA2 down 45.3% on pcp to $97.6 million, EBITDA margin 14.8% in 1H22 (17.3% ex-MVM) vs 26.4% in 1H21
‒ NPAT including non-controlling interest was down 53.3% on pcp to $56.1 million
‒ Closing net cash was $667.2 million with high operational cash conversion during 1H22
•
Operational highlights
use
‒ China label IMF sales down due to inventory rebalancing, but consumer offtake strong and market share increased to a new high
‒ English label IMF sales down but with improved trajectory in ANZ reseller channel
‒ ANZ liquid milk sales up with market share increased to a new high
‒ USA liquid milk sales down due to the loss of distribution in a club customer
‒ MVM acquisition completed in partnership with China Animal Husbandry Group and insourcing of a2MC product commenced
•
Strategy update
ersonal
‒ Actions to address IMF channel inventory have had a significant positive impact
‒ Brand health metrics have improved further following a 37.3% increase in investment on pcp
‒ Growth strategy completed and implementation underway with good early progress across key initiatives
• FY22 revenue outlook improved but not expected to translate into higher earnings as the Company significantly increases brand and other reinvestment consistent with its growth strategy
1 All figures are in New Zealand Dollars (NZ$) unless otherwise stated
42 Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) is a non-GAAP measure. However, the Company believes that it assists in providing investors with a comprehensive understanding of the underlying performance of the business. A reconciliation of EBITDA to net profit after tax is shown on slide number 41
2 0 2 2 I N T E R I M R E S U L T S
Recap of a2MC's refreshed growth strategy with updates provided throughout
R E S U L T S
onlyPurpose Ambition
To enrich lives by harnessing the nutritional wonders of nature
Rebuild a2MC into an exciting, innovative and sustainable growth company
I N T E R I M
Goals
People
Create the safest and most diverse, inclusive and engaging place for our people to thrive
Sustainability
Support our farmers, protect our planet and cows, rethink packaging and contribute to our communities
Consumers
Bring the unique benefits of pure and natural a2 Milk™ to as many consumers as possible
Shareholders
Create long-term, enduring value for shareholders and a trusted, transparent relationship
2 0 2 2
Strategic priorities
1 Invest in people and planet leadership
Invest in our people to enable them to thrive
Take direct action to lead the industry in GHG emissions reduction and farming practices
2 Capture full potential in China IMF
Gain more control over CL and EL distribution and get closer to our consumer
Increase investment in our brand, digital marketing and E-comm
3 Ramp-up product innovation
Expand our CL and EL IMF product portfolios
Enter adjacent product categories in relevant markets to drive growth
4 Transform our supply chain
Expand CL registered market access
Utilise MVM capability
Develop China supply capability over time
5 Accelerate path to profitability
Take action to realise potential in USA
Expedite insourcing and 3rd party volume to significantly increase MVM utilisation
Enablers
ersonalValues
5
Brand strength
Science & innovation
Strategic relationships
Capability development
Bold Passion
Pioneering spirit
Humility
Respect
Integrity
