a2 Milk : Half Yearly Report and Accounts

All comparisons are with the 6 months ended 31 December 2020 (1H21), unless otherwise stated.

All figures are in New Zealand Dollars (NZ$) unless otherwise stated.

MVM which was completed in July 2021. The Group is now

inclusion of five months of revenue from MVM for the first

actions taken by the Company in the first half to rebalance

Inventory at the end of the period was $127.9 million, higher than at the end of FY21, due to the inclusion of MVM. The actions taken in 4Q21 and 1Q22 to address excess English label and China label IMF channel inventory respectively, are proving to be effective with price stabilisation in the CBEC channel, significant price recovery in the ANZ reseller channel and an improvement in China label trade economics. Targeted levels of channel inventory in English label and China label channels were achieved and maintained during the period.

It is, however, likely that both a2MC and channel inventory will need to be increased incrementally in 2H22 to manage COVID-19 supply chain volatility following the omicron outbreak globally and due to product innovation launches and changeovers.

China IMF market dynamics

As noted in the Company's previous announcements in May and August 2021, the China IMF market is rapidly changing and continues to be impacted by China's lower birth rate.

Following an 18.1% decrease in births in 2020, there was a further 11.5% decrease in 2021 to 10.6 million7. In volume terms, the overall IMF market in China decreased8 by 5.0% in 1H22 driven by the reduction in the birth rate impacting early- stage products, partially offset by strong growth in Stage 4.

Although market performance varied by channel and segment, overall, market value also decreased8 by 3.3% in 1H22 due to the lower number of births, an increase in competitive intensity and promotional activity impacting average pricing, partially offset by a continuation of the premiumisation trend as well as a mix shift to higher-priced China label channels.

Key&A cities reported a market value decrease of 6.6% whilst in BCD cities, market value was broadly flat, highlighting a divergence of the impact of the lower birth rate across city tiers.

Local competitors continue to gain market share against the traditional multinational brands, driven both by the strength of local brands, as well as an overall mix shift from cross-border to domestic channels.

In 1H22, the ultra-premium segment (where the Company's China label product competes) performed above market and was in growth, while the premium segment performed below market. The A2 protein segment also performed significantly above market.

Despite the challenging China IMF market dynamics, a2MC performance in 1H22 in China label IMF was encouraging and performance in English label IMF was stabilising.