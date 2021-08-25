Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  New Zealand
  New Zealand Stock Exchange
  The a2 Milk Company Limited
  News
  Summary
    ATM   NZATME0002S8

THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED

(ATM)
  Report
Summary 
Summary

a2 Milk : NZ's a2 Milk to double down on China after profit plunges 80%

08/25/2021 | 05:24pm EDT
* Shares slide as much as 12.7%

* Plans "significant" increase in brand investment, marketing for China

* Decides against buyback of shares

Aug 26 (Reuters) - New Zealand's a2 Milk on Thursday warned of continued uncertainty in supply chains and growth in its top market China, and said it plans to double down on the world's most populous country after it reported a near 80% plunge in profit.

The company's shares, which have already lost around half their value since December, fell a further 12% following the warning and as it did not issue forecasts on revenue or core earnings margin.

COVID-19-led travel restrictions have largely wiped out a key informal sales channel for a2 Milk to get its products into China, leading to a build up in inventory and prompting it to launch a review of its growth strategy.

The company expects to match marketing spending to fiscal 2020 levels. That, along with a rebalance in its channel inventory, will see revenue come in "significantly" higher in the second-half against the same period in fiscal 2021, it said.

Piling on to its issues, a2 Milk also said it sees the value of the overall infant nutrition market falling as China's birthrate slows.

"It was a challenging year for but we remain confident in the long-term opportunity that the infant nutrition market in China represents," CEO David Bortolussi said in a statement.

Citibank analysts said in a note that a2 Milk needs to make material changes around driving growth, innovation and brand positioning to address structural headwinds. "It seems like a leap of faith to assume that a2 can turn its fortunes around."

The firm posted a net profit after tax for the year ended June at NZ$80.7 million ($56.28 million), with revenue down 30% to NZ$1.21 billion.

It had flagged the possibility of a share buyback, but decided against it by saying the funds would rather be used for re-investments or potential acquisitions. ($1 = 1.4339 New Zealand dollars) (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar, additional reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath and Uttaresh.V)


© Reuters 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 228 M 856 M 856 M
Net income 2021 104 M 72,5 M 72,5 M
Net cash 2021 718 M 500 M 500 M
P/E ratio 2021 55,2x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 5 317 M 3 699 M 3 706 M
EV / Sales 2021 3,75x
EV / Sales 2022 3,30x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 85,2%
Chart THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The a2 Milk Company Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 7
Last Close Price 7,15 NZD
Average target price 7,82 NZD
Spread / Average Target 9,43%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
David L. Bortolussi CEO, Managing Director & Director
Race Strauss Chief Financial Officer
David Lovat Hearn Chairman
Shareef Khan Chief Operations Officer
Julia Cecile Hoare Deputy Chairman
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE A2 MILK COMPANY LIMITED-40.76%3 593
INNER MONGOLIA YILI INDUSTRIAL GROUP CO., LTD.-24.12%31 297
CHINA MENGNIU DAIRY COMPANY LIMITED-6.41%22 180
CHINA FEIHE LIMITED-20.04%16 762
WANT WANT CHINA HOLDINGS LIMITED-5.88%8 038
VIETNAM DAIRY PRODUCTS JOINT STOCK COMPANY-20.13%7 888