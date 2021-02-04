Log in
The Aaron's Company, Inc.    AAN

THE AARON'S COMPANY, INC.

(AAN)
  Report
Aaron : Announces Fourth Quarter 2020 Earnings Call and Webcast

02/04/2021 | 05:30pm EST
ATLANTA, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions, will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its fourth quarter 2020 financial results scheduled for release before the market opens on that day. Chief Executive Officer, Douglas Lindsay, and Chief Financial Officer, Kelly Wall, will host the call.

The public is invited to listen to the call by dialing 1-833-979-2858 a few minutes before the scheduled start time and requesting to join the Aaron's call.  For international participants the number is 1-236-714-2899. The call will also be accessible by visiting the company's investor relations website at investor.aarons.com. The webcast will be archived for playback at that same site.

About The Aaron's Company, Inc.
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and purchase solutions. Aaron's engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. For more information, visit Aarons.com or investor.aarons.com. 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aarons-announces-fourth-quarter-2020-earnings-call-and-webcast-301222764.html

SOURCE The Aaron's Company, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
