  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. The Aaron's Company, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AAN   US00258W1080

THE AARON'S COMPANY, INC.

(AAN)
  Report
Aaron : Directors Declare Cash Dividend (Form 8-K)

08/04/2021 | 05:50pm EDT
Aaron's Directors Declare Cash Dividend

ATLANTA, August 4, 2021 - The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and purchase solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share and declared such dividend payable October 5, 2021, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on September 16, 2021.

About Aaron's
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and purchase solutions. Aaron's engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, appliances, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. For more information, visit investor.aarons.com or Aarons.com.

Media and Investor Contact:
Michael P. Dickerson
Vice President, Corporate Communications & Investor Relations
678-402-3590
Mike.dickerson@aarons.com
###

Disclaimer

Aaron S Company Inc. published this content on 04 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 August 2021 21:48:48 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
