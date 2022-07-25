Aaron : Q2 2022 Company Overview

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Information
& Use of Non-GAAP Information
Statements in this presentation regarding our business that are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties which could
cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements generally can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, such as "remain," "believe," "outlook," "expect," "assume," "assumed," and similar terminology. These risks and uncertainties include factors such as (i) factors impacting consumer spending, including the current inflationary environment and general macroeconomic conditions; (ii) any ongoing impact of the COVID-19 pandemic due to new variants or efficacy and rate of vaccinations, as well as related measures taken by governmental or regulatory authorities to combat the pandemic (iii) the possibility that the operational, strategic and shareholder value creation opportunities expected from the separation and spin-off of the Aaron's Business into what is now The Aaron's Company, Inc. may not be achieved in a timely manner, or at all; (iv) the failure of that separation to qualify for the expected tax treatment; (v) the risk that the Company may fail to realize the benefits expected from the acquisition of BrandsMart, including projected synergies; (vi) risks related to the disruption of management time from ongoing business operations due to the acquisition; (vii) failure to promptly and effectively integrate the BrandsMart acquisition; (viii) the effect of the acquisition on our operating results and businesses and on the ability of Aaron's and BrandsMart to retain and hire key personnel or maintain relationships with suppliers; (ix) changes in the enforcement and interpretation of existing laws and regulations and the adoption of new laws and regulations that may unfavorably impact our business; (x) legal and regulatory proceedings and investigations, including those related to consumer protection laws and regulations, customer privacy, third party and employee fraud, and information security; (xi) the risks associated with our strategy and strategic priorities not being successful, including our e-commerce and real estate repositioning and optimization initiatives, or being more costly than anticipated; (xii) risks associated with the challenges faced by our business, including the commoditization of consumer electronics, our high fixed-cost operating model and the ongoing labor shortage; (xiii) increased competition from traditional and virtual lease-to-own competitors, as well as from traditional and online retailers and other competitors;
financial challenges faced by our franchisees; (xv) increases in lease merchandise write-offs, and the potential limited duration and impact of government stimulus and other government payments made by Federal and State governments to counteract the economic impact of the pandemic; (xvi) the availability and prices of supply chain resources, including products and transportation; (xvii) business disruptions due to political or economic instability as a result of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine; and (xviii) the other risks and uncertainties discussed under "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021. Statements in this presentation that are "forward-looking" include without limitation statements about: (i) the execution of our key strategic priorities; (ii) the growth and other benefits we expect from executing those priorities; (iii) our 2022 financial performance outlook; (iv) the Company's goals, plans, expectations, and projections regarding the expected benefits of the BrandsMart acquisition; and (v) the expected impact on our 2022 financial performance of additional rounds of government stimulus payments. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances after the date of this presentation.
Q2 CEO Comments
"With the acquisition of BrandsMart U.S.A., consolidated revenues increased in the second quarter, and we are encouraged by the performance of this new business segment.
In the Aaron's Business, customer demand and payment activity progressively worsened
through the quarter as high inflation impacted the lower-income consumer. In response to these challenging market conditions, we are leveraging our centralized lease decisioning and digital servicing platforms to maintain relationships with our customers and strengthening actions to control costs.
We continue to strategically invest in our growing e-commerce channel, our high- performing GenNext store program, and the value creation opportunities available through the BrandsMart acquisition. Together with our strong balance sheet and liquidity, we believe these investments enable us to continue delivering a market leading value proposition to a large and increasingly diversified customer base that will
expand our market share and position us for future growth."
Douglas A. Lindsay, Chief Executive Officer
The Aaron's Company, Inc.
Q2 Highlights
Consolidated Q2 Highlights1,2
Following the April 1, 2022 acquisition of BrandsMart U.S.A., The Aaron's Company, Inc. operates two business segments: Aaron's Business3 and BrandsMart U.S.A.4
Total Revenues
+30.6%
$610.4M
$467.5M
Q2 2021
Q2 2022
Non-GAAP Diluted EPS
-24.8%
$1.05
$0.79
Q2 2021
Q2 2022
Adjusted EBITDA
-26.4%
$65.3M
$48.1M
Q2 2021
Q2 2022
Margin % 14.0%
7.9%
Free Cash Flow
-84.4%
$23.7M
$3.7M
Q2 2021
Q2 2022
Highlights
Total revenues increased YoY, driven by the acquisition of BrandsMart U.S.A. on April 1, 2022, and offset by the decline in revenues from the Aaron's Business
Adjusted EBITDAand adjusted EBITDA margin decreased YoY primarily due to
Aaron's Business with lower lease renewal rates, higher lease merchandise write-offs, and higher other operating expenses
Partially offset by lower Aaron's
Business personnel costs and adjusted EBITDA generated by the BrandsMart acquisition
As a result, Net Earnings andNon-GAAPDiluted EPS decreased YoY
Free Cash Flow decreased YoY primarily due to a reduction in earnings, changes in working capital and higher capital expenditures, partially offset by lower lease merchandise purchases
1.
Consolidated results for Q2 2022 include the results of BrandsMart subsequent to the April 1, 2022 acquisition date. Financial results for all periods prior to the April 1, 2022 acquisition do not include BrandsMart
2.
Additional metrics are included on page 7; reconciliations of Adjusted EBITDA, Non-GAAP Diluted EPS, and Free Cash Flow are included in the Appendix
3.
Includes Company-operated Aaron's stores, the Aarons.com e-commerce platform, Aaron's franchise operations, BrandsMart Leasing, and Woodhaven
4. Includes BrandsMart U.S.A. retail stores and the Brandsmartusa.com e-commerce platform
