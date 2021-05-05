Log in
    AAN   US00258W1080

THE AARON'S COMPANY, INC.

(AAN)
  Report
Aaron : Directors Declare Cash Dividend

05/05/2021 | 04:16pm EDT
ATLANTA, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading technology-enabled omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and purchase solutions, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share and declared such dividend payable July 6, 2021 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on June 17, 2021. 

About Aaron's
Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), is a leading technology-enabled omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and purchase solutions. Aaron's engages in the sales and lease ownership and specialty retailing of furniture, consumer electronics, appliances and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com. For more information, visit investor.aarons.com or Aarons.com.

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aarons-directors-declare-cash-dividend-301284711.html

SOURCE The Aaron's Company, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2021
