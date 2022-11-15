Aaron's Donates 225 Mattresses to Atlantans relocated from the Forest Cove community in honor of founder Charlie Loudermilk

ATLANTA, Nov. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN), a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions, today announced the donation of 225 mattresses to Atlantans relocated from the Forest Cove apartments to a new community.

The Company made the donation to honor its founder Charlie Loudermilk, who passed away in August.

"Charlie Loudermilk founded Aaron's in 1955 and achieved incredible success as an entrepreneur building our Company. Equally important, he was a champion of giving back to the City of Atlanta and the other communities that we're privileged to serve," said Douglas Lindsay, CEO of The Aaron's Company. "We're proud that we could make this donation so that these Atlanta families can rest comfortably in their new homes."

Aaron's has a long history of supporting the communities where its customers and team members live and work. The Company heeded the call of Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, who has been spearheading the effort to find new homes for people at Forest Cove, a community that was in disrepair, when he asked for help in furnishing the new residences.

Dickens rallied dozens of companies, organizations and nonprofits to raise about $9.1 million to relocate the more than 200 families who were living in the complex that had been severely neglected. They all had choices on where to relocate.

"An equitable Atlanta where no one is left behind requires community partners like Aaron's who show compassion and generosity to our communities," said Mayor Dickens. "When I came into office and met with these families, even though the City was not responsible for the conditions there, we knew we had a moral obligation to act. Thank you to Aaron's and all the other community partners who made the relocation process a success. This is the Atlanta way."

The Aaron's mattresses and foundations were delivered earlier in the month.

Images for media use of the mattress delivery can be found here.

About The Aaron's Company, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods across its brands: Aaron's, BrandsMart U.S.A., BrandsMart Leasing, and Woodhaven. Aaron's offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform. BrandsMart U.S.A. is one of the leading appliance retailers in the country with ten retail stores in Florida and Georgia. BrandsMart Leasing offers lease-to-own solutions to customers of BrandsMart U.S.A. Woodhaven is our furniture manufacturing division. For more information, visit investor.aarons.com, aarons.com, and brandsmartusa.com.

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/aarons-donates-225-mattresses-to-atlantans-relocated-from-the-forest-cove-community-in-honor-of-founder-charlie-loudermilk-301677792.html

SOURCE The Aaron's Company, Inc.