The Aaron's Company, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2022 Earnings Call and Webcast

10/03/2022 | 08:31am EDT
ATLANTA, Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN; "the Company"), a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions will host a conference call and webcast on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time to discuss its third quarter 2022 financial results. The Company will issue its earnings release after the market closes on Monday, October 24, 2022. Chief Executive Officer Douglas A. Lindsay will host the Tuesday call along with President Steve Olsen and Chief Financial Officer C. Kelly Wall.

The public is invited to listen to the call by dialing 1-844-200-6205 a few minutes before the scheduled start time and requesting to join the Company's call and using access code 405360. For international participants, the number is 1-929-526-1599, and access code 405360. The call will also be accessible and archived on the Company's investor relations website at investor.aarons.com.

About The Aaron's Company, Inc.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron's Company, Inc. (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-to-own and retail purchase solutions of appliances, electronics, furniture, and other home goods across its brands: Aaron's, BrandsMart U.S.A., BrandsMart Leasing, and Woodhaven. Aaron's offers a direct-to-consumer lease-to-own solution through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform. BrandsMart U.S.A. is one of the leading appliance retailers in the country with ten retail stores in Florida and Georgia. BrandsMart Leasing offers lease-to-own solutions to customers of BrandsMart U.S.A. Woodhaven is our furniture manufacturing division. For more information, visit investor.aarons.com, aarons.com, and brandsmartusa.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-aarons-company-inc-announces-third-quarter-2022-earnings-call-and-webcast-301638491.html

