The ACME Laboratories Limited is a Bangladesh-based company, which is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pharmaceuticals formulation products. The Company is engaged in manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of generic pharmaceuticals formulation products which includes human drugs comprising dosages form like a tablet, capsule, dry syrup, cream, ointment, powder, injection, dry powder inhaler, metered dosage inhaler, suppository, eye and nasal drop, liquid, liquid in hard gelatine, Blow Fill Seal (BFS) products and sachet products. It also offers veterinary drugs comprising dosages form like bolus, liquid, injection, water-soluble powder, premix, and herbal drugs comprising dosages form like liquid, capsule, tablet and cream and ointment. The products of the Company are sold in domestic and international markets respectively. Its factory is situated at Dhulivita, Dhamrai, Dhaka, Bangladesh. It produces approximately 800 products in different dosage forms.

Sector Pharmaceuticals