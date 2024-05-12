The ACME Laboratories Ltd. reported earnings results for the third quarter and nine months ended March 31, 2024. For the third quarter, the company reported sales was BDT 8,004.48 million compared to BDT 6,587.58 million a year ago. Net income was BDT 582.3 million compared to BDT 536.29 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was BDT 2.75 compared to BDT 2.53 a year ago.
For the nine months, sales was BDT 23,539.79 million compared to BDT 19,676.36 million a year ago. Net income was BDT 1,805.75 million compared to BDT 1,688.94 million a year ago. Basic earnings per share from continuing operations was BDT 8.53 compared to BDT 7.98 a year ago.