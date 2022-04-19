ADIRONDACK TRUST : ANNOUNCES BOBBI JO LUCAS TO HEAD RETAIL EFFORTS

Saratoga Springs, New York-The Adirondack Trust Company announced today that it has named Bobbi Jo Lucas as Senior Vice President, Chief Retail Banking Officer.

Ms. Lucas joined the Adirondack Trust Company in April 2022, and is responsible for the administration, growth, and efficient operation of the bank's retail network, including oversight of the bank's 14 branches in Saratoga and Warren counties.

"Now, more than ever, banking-especially community banking-is all about personal relationships," said Adirondack Trust President and CEO Charles V. Wait, Jr. "Bobbi Jo skillfully develops top talent and has a track record of building trust among both her team and her community."

"We are all looking forward to seeing Bobbi Jo work to uplift our branch network and retail team," he continued. "I believe that our employees are truly our greatest assets, and Bobbi Jo's previous work shows that we share this important value."

Prior to joining Adirondack Trust, Ms. Lucas's 30-year career focused on retail banking and management. With more than 14 years of leadership at Fifth Third Bank, she provided direction to 82 financial centers across six regions in eastern Michigan. During her tenure there, Ms. Lucas also played a lead role in retail staff recruitment, hiring, and development, in addition to raising her profile as an accomplished speaker and thought leader.

Ms. Lucas earned her Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Kaplan University, and a Business Diploma from the Center for Banking Education. Active in her communities, Ms. Lucas has served as an Executive Board Member for the Boy Scouts of America-Water and Woods Council; committee co-chair for the Flint Institute of Art's Art on Tap Event; past President of the Genesee Valley Rotary; Board Member for the Genesis Hospital Foundation, and more. She enjoys spending time with her family, friends, and furry companion Josie.

The Adirondack Trust Company is an independent, locally owned and operated, community bank offering a wide variety of business and personal financial services. The bank has more than $1.7 billion in assets and 14 branch offices. The bank offers banking, trust, insurance, and wealth management services, and originates real estate mortgages, both residential and commercial, and commercial business loans throughout its primary market area. The bank is a Bauer 5-Star Rated Superior bank. The bank's website is AdirondackTrust.com.

###

Adirondack Trust Company

473 Broadway

Saratoga Springs, NY 12866

(518) 584-5844

AdirondackTrust.com