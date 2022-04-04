Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Australia
  4. Australian Stock Exchange
  5. The Agency Group Australia Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    AU1   AU000000AU12

THE AGENCY GROUP AUSTRALIA LIMITED

(AU1)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Agency Australia : Application for quotation of securities - AU1

04/04/2022 | 12:54am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Application for quotation of +securitiesAnnouncement Summary

Entity name

For personal use only

THE AGENCY GROUP AUSTRALIA LTD

Announcement Type

New announcement

Date of this announcement

Monday April 04, 2022

The +securities to be quoted are:Other

Total number of +securities to be quotedASX +security

code

Security description

Issue date

AU1

ORDINARY FULLY PAID

5

04/04/2022

Number of +securities to be quoted

Refer to next page for full details of the announcementApplication for quotation of +securities

1 / 6

Application for quotation of +securitiesPart 1 - Entity and announcement details

For personal use only

1.1 Name of entity

THE AGENCY GROUP AUSTRALIA LTD

We (the entity named above) apply for +quotation of the following +securities and agree to the matters set out in Appendix 2A of the ASX Listing Rules.

1.2 Registered number type ACN

1.3 ASX issuer code AU1

1.4 The announcement isNew announcement

1.5 Date of this announcement 4/4/2022

Registration number 118913232

Application for quotation of +securities

2 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 2 - Type of Issue

  • 2.1 The +securities to be quoted are:

    Other

    For personal use only

  • 2.2 The +securities to be quoted are:

Additional +securities in a class that is already quoted on ASX ("existing class")

  • 2.3c Have these +securities been offered under a +disclosure document or +PDS?

    No

  • 2.3d Please provide any further information needed to understand the circumstances in which you are applying to have these +securities quoted on ASX, including why the issue of the +securities has not been previously announced to the market in an Appendix 3B 1,555,558 performance shares (ASX Code:AU1AD) failed to vest and expired. under the terms the performance shares convert to 5 ordinary shares, one ordinary share issued to each holder.

2.4 Any on-sale of the +securities to be quoted within 12 months of their date of issue will comply with the secondary sale provisions in sections 707(3) and 1012C(6) of the Corporations Act by virtue of:

The publication of a cleansing notice under section 708A(5), 708AA(2)(f), 1012DA(5) or 1012DAA(2)(f)

Application for quotation of +securities

3 / 6

Application for quotation of +securities

Part 3B - number and type of +securities to be quoted (existing class) where issue has not previously been notified to ASX in an Appendix 3B

For personal use only

Additional +securities to be quoted in an existing class

ASX +security code and description

AU1 : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Issue date 4/4/2022

Will the +securities to be quoted rank equally in all respects from their issue date with the existing issued +securities in that class?

Yes

Issue details

Number of +securities to be quoted

5

Are the +securities being issued for a cash consideration?

No

Please describe the consideration being provided for the +securities

On expiry and conversion of the performance shares

Please provide an estimate (in AUD) of the value of the consideration being provided per +security for the +securities to be quoted

0.047000

Any other information the entity wishes to provide about the +securities to be quoted based on share price at 1 Apr 2022

The purpose(s) for which the entity is issuing the securities

Other

Please provide additional details

On expiry and conversion of the performance shares in line with the terms of issue

Application for quotation of +securities

4 / 6

Application for quotation of +securitiesPart 4 - Issued capital following quotation

For personal use only

Following the quotation of the +securities the subject of this application, the issued capital of the entity will comprise:

(A discrepancy in these figures compared to your own may be due to a matter of timing if there is more than one application for quotation/issuance currently with ASX for processing.)

4.1 Quoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities quoted on ASX following the +quotation of the +securities subject of this application)

ASX +security code and description

AU1 : ORDINARY FULLY PAID

Total number of

+securities on issue

4.2 Unquoted +securities (total number of each +class of +securities issued but not quoted on ASX)

428,576,589

Total number of

ASX +security code and description

+securities on issue

AU1AF : OPTION EXPIRING VARIOUS DATES EX VARIOUS PRICES

30,333,333

AU1AD : PERFORMANCE SHARES

1,555,558

Application for quotation of +securities

5 / 6

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

The Agency Group Australia Ltd. published this content on 04 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 April 2022 04:53:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about THE AGENCY GROUP AUSTRALIA LIMITED
12:54aAGENCY AUSTRALIA : Application for quotation of securities - AU1
PU
03/30AGENCY AUSTRALIA : Joseph Leong and The Agency take Bronze Plus Sponsorship with Brisbane ..
PU
02/23AGENCY AUSTRALIA : Appendix 4D & Half Year Financial Report
PU
02/23AGENCY AUSTRALIA : Investor Presentation of the HY Financial Results
PU
02/23The Agency Group Australia Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended Dec..
CI
01/27The Agency Group Australia Announces Board Changes
CI
01/27AGENCY AUSTRALIA : Dec Quarter & HY Update and Appendix 4C
PU
2021The Agency Group Australia Adds Managing Director to CEO's Roles
MT
2021The Agency Group Australia Limited Appoints Geoff Lucas as MD & CEO, Effective 28 Janua..
CI
2021AGENCY AUSTRALIA : Notification regarding unquoted securities - AU1
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 58,4 M 43,8 M 43,8 M
Net income 2021 -1,86 M -1,39 M -1,39 M
Net Debt 2021 10,6 M 7,97 M 7,97 M
P/E ratio 2021 -9,52x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 20,1 M 15,1 M 15,1 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,71x
EV / Sales 2021 0,55x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 23,7%
Chart THE AGENCY GROUP AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Agency Group Australia Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Geoffrey P. Lucas Chief Executive Officer, MD & Director
Arjan van Ameyde Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Jensen Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Paul Clement Niardone Executive Director
Adam Stuart Davey Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE AGENCY GROUP AUSTRALIA LIMITED-4.08%15
CBRE GROUP, INC.-15.46%29 856
KE HOLDINGS INC.-30.37%16 771
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-23.03%12 195
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED-11.09%11 803
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION-27.45%6 373