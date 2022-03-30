Agency Australia : Joseph Leong and The Agency take Bronze Plus Sponsorship with Brisbane City FC

Prominent Brisbane agent Joseph Leong and The Agency Queensland are delighted to have joined the Brisbane City FC stable as a Bronze Plus Sponsor for 2022.

The Agency will take a signage presence on CTM Stadium and will be the front of shirt sponsor for the Under 15's Junior Academy sides as well as the Over 35's side in 2022.

"I've been involved with the club the past two or three years, it's one of the largest in the community and one where the focus is on developing kids through one of the most popular sports in the world" said Mr Leong.

"Growing up, Brisbane City FC was the pinnacle of football and it's great being involved and watching the club go from strength to strength.

"It's great being involved as it's motivational for me to rub shoulders with some of the best in the sport and learning how to do things the City way has also helped how I approach things and the importance of community."

The partnership between Brisbane City FC and The Agency provides a platform for The Agency to strengthen their position in the Brisbane market and reach a broader audience through increased brand awareness.

The Agency is a luxury real estate services provider with a modern and bespoke approach to today's property market. The Agency was created to bring together the most experienced and highly regarded group of professionals in the real estate space who prioritise knowledge, dependability and results. The Agency prides itself on providing its clients with the best experience in the property market.

Joseph Leong pictured with Matt Smith, Football Director and triple premiership captain with Brisbane Roar in the A-League.