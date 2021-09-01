Log in
    AU1   AU000000AU12

THE AGENCY GROUP AUSTRALIA LIMITED

(AU1)
Agency Australia : The Agency Wins WA's Top Office Award... Again!!

09/01/2021
The Agency Group Australia has further cemented its position as the number one office in Western Australia, taking home the coveted prize of top office for the second consecutive year and third time in five years at the annual 2021 reiwa.com Awards Ball on Saturday 28 August at Crown Perth.

The Agency won "Top Large Office By Listings Sold" and "Top Large Office By Value Sold" with 2,251 residential properties going under the hammer for a total value of $1.28 billion, almost doubling The Agency's award-winning results from last year (FY2020: 1,324 listings and $655M total value).

The Agency's wealth of top agents also shone through on the night with Adam Naumovski awarded "Top Assisted Salesperson by Listing Sold" with a massive 197 properties sold for a total value of $86.7 million during the year.

Commenting on his prestigious win, Adam said:

"I joined The Agency in 2016 because I could see potential. Every year I've been here I've set myself new goals and - with immense support from our corporate team - this year I've achieved my goal of being the top selling agent in WA. Thanks to my support partner in the office and the constant desire to grow the company, I can just do what I'm best at, helping clients."

In addition, Jack Wormington, Patrick Harper and Anil Singh all landed in the top five sales agent categories and achieved Grand Master status (selling over $50 million or 150 properties during the year).

Meanwhile, Harley Burke, Kerrie-lee Marrapodi, Michael Keil all achieved Sales Master awards while 31 of The Agency team made it into the million-dollar club.

Commenting on the awards, The Agency's WA General Manager Stuart Cox said:

"The Agency wouldn't be in this position if it wasn't for the incredible assistance our support team provides each and every agent. We operate a unique model which centralises all agent support and other complementary services, such as financing and settlement services, while our technology assists agents in being able to stay on the road and still work effectively.

By not being bogged down by excess paperwork, day-to-day administration and resourcing challenges, our support team gives our agents 100% confidence and ability to get out on the road and do what they do best - making sales and listing properties."

Disclaimer

The Agency Group Australia Ltd. published this content on 01 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 September 2021 07:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
