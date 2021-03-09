Agency Australia : Highly awarded agent Anil Singh joins The Agency in South Perth

The Agency Group Australia is pleased to welcome one of the reigning REIWA Master Salespeople, Mr Anil Singh, to its award-winning South Perth team as the company's disruptive model continues to attract the best talent in Western Australia's real estate sector.

Anil Singh was presented with a Master Salesperson award after building a reputation as one of Western Australia's most active real estate agents, closing more than 90 sales in the past 12 months. The combined value of these sales exceeds $30 million.

The busy sales period for Mr Singh marks the latest success over an impressive 15-year real estate career, in which he has worked closely with residents of the South Perth region.

The introduction of Anil into The Agency's South Perth team bolsters an already active group, which has notched up more than 200 property sales within the past 12 months.

The team is spearheaded by Mr Michael Keil, a four-time REIWA Master Salesperson (2010, 2012, 2015 and 2017) and two-time REIWA Grand Master (2013 and 2014), that is consistently ranked in the upper echelons of WA real estate sales agents.

Commenting on the appointment of Anil and his plan to join forces with the South Perth team, The Agency Managing Director Paul Niardone said:

'Anil is an exceptional salesperson who has built deep links with the South Perth community, which have allowed him to achieve phenomenal success.

'His decision to join the Agency is exceptionally pleasing and is clear evidence that our disruptive model, which places a strong emphasis on empowering agents, is working. We want to attract the very best real estate agents to achieve the best results.'

Chapter One Advisors

David Tasker / Colin Jacoby

T: +61 433 112 936 / +61 439 980 359