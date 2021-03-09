Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Australian Stock Exchange  >  The Agency Group Australia Limited    AU1   AU000000AU12

THE AGENCY GROUP AUSTRALIA LIMITED

(AU1)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Agency Australia : Highly awarded agent Anil Singh joins The Agency in South Perth

03/09/2021 | 03:45am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The Agency Group Australia is pleased to welcome one of the reigning REIWA Master Salespeople, Mr Anil Singh, to its award-winning South Perth team as the company's disruptive model continues to attract the best talent in Western Australia's real estate sector.

Anil Singh was presented with a Master Salesperson award after building a reputation as one of Western Australia's most active real estate agents, closing more than 90 sales in the past 12 months. The combined value of these sales exceeds $30 million.

The busy sales period for Mr Singh marks the latest success over an impressive 15-year real estate career, in which he has worked closely with residents of the South Perth region.

The introduction of Anil into The Agency's South Perth team bolsters an already active group, which has notched up more than 200 property sales within the past 12 months.

The team is spearheaded by Mr Michael Keil, a four-time REIWA Master Salesperson (2010, 2012, 2015 and 2017) and two-time REIWA Grand Master (2013 and 2014), that is consistently ranked in the upper echelons of WA real estate sales agents.

Commenting on the appointment of Anil and his plan to join forces with the South Perth team, The Agency Managing Director Paul Niardone said:

'Anil is an exceptional salesperson who has built deep links with the South Perth community, which have allowed him to achieve phenomenal success.

'His decision to join the Agency is exceptionally pleasing and is clear evidence that our disruptive model, which places a strong emphasis on empowering agents, is working. We want to attract the very best real estate agents to achieve the best results.'

Chapter One Advisors

David Tasker / Colin Jacoby

T: +61 433 112 936 / +61 439 980 359

Disclaimer

The Agency Group Australia Ltd. published this content on 09 March 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2021 08:44:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE AGENCY GROUP AUSTRALIA LIMITED
03:45aAGENCY AUSTRALIA  : Highly awarded agent Anil Singh joins The Agency in South Pe..
PU
03/03AGENCY AUSTRALIA  : The Agency launches new China Desk service to meet imminent ..
PU
02/23AGENCY AUSTRALIA  : AU1 Review Panel Declines to Conduct Proceedings
PU
02/19AGENCY AUSTRALIA  : The Agency Appointed Australian Turf Club's Official Real Es..
PU
02/17AGENCY AUSTRALIA  : Proposed issue of Securities - AU1
PU
02/17AGENCY AUSTRALIA  : Prospectus in accordance with S708A(11) of Corporations Act
PU
02/11AGENCY AUSTRALIA  : ASX Update - Financial Position and Related Matters
PU
02/08AGENCY AUSTRALIA  : Extraordinary sales activity recorded by The Agency in Janua..
PU
02/05AGENCY AUSTRALIA  : 03R - Undertaking
PU
02/02AGENCY AUSTRALIA  : AU1 - Panel Receives Review Application
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 42,9 M 32,9 M 32,9 M
Net income 2020 -9,07 M -6,96 M -6,96 M
Net Debt 2020 17,0 M 13,0 M 13,0 M
P/E ratio 2020 -1,19x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 19,3 M 14,8 M 14,8 M
EV / Sales 2019 0,91x
EV / Sales 2020 0,70x
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 17,1%
Chart THE AGENCY GROUP AUSTRALIA LIMITED
Duration : Period :
The Agency Group Australia Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Paul Clement Niardone Managing Director & Executive Director
Arjan van Ameyde Chief Financial Officer
Andrew Jensen Chairman & Chief Operating Officer
Adam Stuart Davey Non-Executive Director
Matthew Lahood Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
THE AGENCY GROUP AUSTRALIA LIMITED-11.76%15
ZILLOW GROUP, INC.-4.34%30 363
CBRE GROUP, INC.22.27%25 224
JONES LANG LASALLE INCORPORATED19.49%9 061
FIRSTSERVICE CORPORATION8.75%6 558
EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.30.48%5 761
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ