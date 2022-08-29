Aichi Bank : Annual Report 2022

Yukinori Ito, President

MESSAGE FROM THE MANAGEMENT

Business and Financial Conditions

Looking back at Japan's economy during the year ended March 31, 2022, although economic activity, such as face-to-face services, continued to stagnate amid challenging conditions in which the COVID-19 pandemic has been prolonged in addition to the impact of supply restrictions remaining, the economy has continued to recover as exports and manufacturing have continued to increase, which has led to improvements in corporate earnings.

On the other hand, as for the local economy of our business base, which is centered in Aichi Prefecture, exports and manufacturing have come to a standstill as manufacturing in the automobile industry, one of the major local industries, has not yet recovered due to disruptions in the component supply chain because of the long-lasting semiconductor shortage and the spread of COVID-19. Furthermore, with regard to personal consumption, the recovery of the economy is in a lull, which differs from Japan overall, as there is strong downward pressure on restaurants, accommodation services, etc.

Looking forward, in regard to the economic outlook, we are expecting recovery due to the effects of the economic measures, improvement in overseas economies, etc. amid the normalization of

socioeconomic activity, despite increasing uncertainties, such as the spread of COVID-19 and the steady rise of energy prices, etc. caused by the situation in Ukraine.

In the financial sector, the Bank of Japan works to support the cash flows of corporations, etc. and stably maintain financial markets through special programs that support monetary easing in response to COVID-19 under "quantitative and qualitative monetary easing with yield curve control," and will not hesitate to take additional monetary easing measures if necessary.

Looking at the business environment surrounding the Bank, challenges have further increased due to factors such as competition between banks, including financial institutions in other prefectures, steadily intensifying because of the advancement of the development of fintech and parties entering into the banking industry from other industries as well as both long- and short-term interest continuing to remain low in the continuation of monetary easing measures amid a situation in which the end of COVID-19 is still unable to be foreseen.

The Bank set four basic policies of "reinforce sales capabilities & profitability," "increase productivity," "reinforce human resources" and "reinforce governance," in the "Eleventh Medium-Term Management Plan," which spanned from April 2019 until March 2022, and carried out various initiatives with the aim of being a "bank that contributes to the local community as our customers' partner."

Earnings

Our business results on a consolidated basis for the year ended March 31, 2022 are as follows.

Total income increased ¥2,904 million year on year to ¥56,200 million (US$459 million) mainly due to increases in interest on loans and bills discounted and purchased, interest on and dividends from securities and fees and commissions. Total expenses decreased ¥6,504 million year on year to ¥40,825 million (US$333 million) mainly due to a decrease in provision of allowance for possible loan losses. As a result, profit attributable to owners of parent increased ¥6,679 million year on year to ¥10,945 million (US$89 million).

By segment, ordinary income of the banking segment increased ¥2,939 million year on year to ¥47,463 million (US$387 million) and its segment profit increased ¥9,635 million to ¥15,212 million (US$124 million). Ordinary income of the leasing segment decreased ¥83 million year on year to ¥8,082 million (US$66 million), and its segment profit decreased ¥191 million to ¥144 million (US$1 million).

Cash Flows

Net cash provided by operating activities increased ¥279,864 million year on year to ¥314,587 million (US$2,570 million). This was mainly attributable to increases in borrowings and call money and bills sold. Net cash used in investing activities decreased ¥110,378 million to ¥54,626 million (US$446 million). This was mainly attributable to purchases of securities. Net cash used in financing activities amounted to ¥1,746 million (US$14 million), an increase in cash used of ¥646 million. This was mainly due to dividends paid.

As a result, cash and cash equivalents at the end of the year amounted to ¥482,440 million (US$3,941 million), an increase of ¥258,215 million from the previous year-end.

Medium-term Strategy

In the "Twelfth Medium-Term Management Plan," we have set the three basic strategies of "strengthen ability and channels for solving issues (business strategy)," "increase efficiency of and optimize management (foundational strategy)" and "reform corporate culture and develop human resources (human resources strategy)," aiming to "provide trustworthy and ideal financial services to communities, and become the leading bank in generating value that continues to grow together with the community."

The specific details of each basic strategy are as follows: