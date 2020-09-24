A88CBD™ Introduces Highly-Anticipated Gummies Line and CBD Flavored Water

A88CBD™ branded vegan gummies, zero-calorie Lemon-Lime CBD-infused water, bath bombs, and deep-relief cream will be available in October 2020.



SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Sept. 24, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) (the “Company”), is a producer of premium bottled alkaline water, flavor-infused waters, and CBD infused products sold under the brand names Alkaline88®, A88 Infused™, and A88CBD™, respectively. Today, the Company announces that it will introduce new A88CBD™ infused ingestible and topical products for its lifestyle brand at A88CBD.com and select retail outlets in October 2020.

“We are excited to announce our much-awaited A88CBD line of gummies available in four exciting flavors. Also, we strengthened our water portfolio with a new Lemon-Lime CBD flavored water and our A88CBD topicals portfolio with a deep-relief cream and bath bombs,” stated Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company. “As a trusted lifestyle brand, our new products are all-natural and zero-calorie and include the same high-quality and lab-tested CBD. Guided by data-driven insights and carefully curated formulations, we believe these new items for our A88CBD line are some of the best in the industry. The all-natural element of our ingestible and topical line fits well with our target demographic of consumers seeking healthier alternatives. We are well-positioned with our channel partners, which serve this demographic, and our sales pipeline continues to build across traditional brick-and-mortar retailers, MSO’s, dispensaries, and online wholesalers. We already have commitments from over 100 recently announced retail stores to carry our exciting new products, which will also be available online on our e-commerce site, A88CBD.com, and online-only stores. We anticipate our A88CBD line to be a solid contributor to our top-line during the second half of our current fiscal year and beyond.”

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on the image or link below:

The global CBD gummy market size is forecasted to reach USD 6.94 billion by 2025, exhibiting a 31.9% CAGR over the period, according to a recent Grandview Research report. The firm also expects the global cannabis beverages market size to reach USD 2.8 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 17.8%. The report looked at alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages using either TCH or CBD. Separately, another industry research house, Brightfield Group, expects the water category to drive a substantial portion of the growth in the CBD drinks segment, forecasted to sell over one billion dollars in products by 2022. Both firms expect the collective market for CBD sales in the US to surpass $20 billion by 2024.

A88CBD™ New Products:

A88CBD ™ Gummies – All natural and vegan gummies will be initially available in 10-count and 50-count pouches and jar containing 5mg high-quality, lab-tested, full-spectrum hemp per gummy.

• At launch, gummies will be available in Cherry, Tangerine, Key Lime, and Lemon flavors.

The Alkaline Water Company

Founded in 2012, The Alkaline Water Company (NASDAQ and CSE: WTER) is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. Its flagship product, Alkaline88®, is a leading premier alkaline water brand available in bulk and single-serve sizes along with eco-friendly aluminum packaging options. With its innovative, state-of-the-art proprietary electrolysis process, Alkaline88® delivers perfect 8.8 pH balanced alkaline drinking water with trace minerals and electrolytes and boasts our trademarked label ‘Clean Beverage.’ Quickly being recognized as a growing lifestyle brand, Alkaline88® launched A88 Infused™ in 2019 to meet consumer demand for flavor-infused products. A88 Infused™ flavored water is available in six unique all-natural flavors, with new flavors coming soon. Additionally, in 2020, the Company launched A88 Infused Beverage Division Inc., which includes the Company’s CBD water and flavor-infused water. For the Company’s topical and ingestible offerings, A88 Infused Products Inc. includes both the Company’s lab-tested full-spectrum hemp salves, balms, lotions, essential oils, and bath salts, along with broad-spectrum hemp powder packs, oil tinctures, capsules, and gummies.

To purchase A88CBD™ products online, visit us at www.A88CBD.com. To learn more about The Alkaline Water Company, please visit www.thealkalinewaterco.com or connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or LinkedIn.

This news release contains “forward-looking statements.” Statements in this news release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements and include any statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the following: that the Company anticipates its A88CBD line to be a solid contributor to its top-line during the second half of its current fiscal year and beyond; that the global CBD gummy market size is forecasted to reach USD 6.94 billion by 2025, exhibiting a 31.9% CAGR over the period; that Grandview Research expects the global cannabis beverages market size to reach USD 2.8 Billion by 2025 at a CAGR of 17.8%; that Brightfield Group expects the water category to drive a substantial portion of the growth in the CBD drinks segment, forecasted to sell over one billion dollars in products by 2022; and that both Grandview Research and Brightfield Group expect the collective market for CBD sales in the US to surpass $20 billion by 2024.

The material assumptions supporting these forward-looking statements include, among others, that the demand for the Company's products will continue to significantly grow; that the past production capacity of the Company's co-packing facilities can be maintained or increased; that there will be increased production capacity through implementation of new production facilities, new co-packers and new technology; that there will be an increase in number of products available for sale to retailers and consumers; that there will be an expansion in geographical areas by national retailers carrying the Company's products; that there will be an expansion into new national and regional grocery retailers; that there will be an expansion into new e-commerce, home delivery, convenience, and healthy food channels; that there will not be interruptions on production of the Company's products; that there will not be a recall of products due to unintended contamination or other adverse events relating to the Company's products; and that the Company will be able to obtain additional capital to meet the Company's growing demand and satisfy the capital expenditure requirements needed to increase production and support sales activity.

