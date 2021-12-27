Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Alkaline Water Company Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WTER   US01643A2078

THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC.

(WTER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Alkaline Water : Alkaline88® Finishes the Year Strong

12/27/2021 | 09:57am EST
From Thanksgiving, 2021 to December 31, 2021, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is advertising in New York City's Times Square. The advertisements take up 14 stories of digital billboard space on the corner of West 64th Street and 7th Ave. They have three 15-second spots each and every hour for the duration of the contract. Advertisements will highlight the full line of Deliciously Smooth™ Alkaline88® products. Thanks to the nascent partnership with Ohi, New Yorkers can get Alkaline88® delivered to their door in as little as two hours.

On November 11, 2021, the Company announced its partnership with iDEAL Hospitality Partners Group. Together with iDEAL, the Company will coordinate marketing efforts, business development, and sales in the non-commercial hospitality channel-a multi-billion-dollar industry. iDEAL brings over 217 years of combined hospitality experience to the table, making them a premier partner for the Company.

Disclaimer

Alkaline Water Company Inc. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 14:56:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 62,4 M - -
Net income 2022 - - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 138 M 138 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,22x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 94,3%
Chart THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC.
Duration : Period :
The Alkaline Water Company Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 1,29 $
Average target price 3,00 $
Spread / Average Target 133%
Managers and Directors
Richard A. Wright President, CEO, COO, Director & Vice President
David A. Guarino CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Aaron Keay Chairman
Brian Sudano Independent Director
Frank Lazaran Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC.27.72%138
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY6.16%251 477
PEPSICO, INC.14.48%237 479
NONGFU SPRING CO., LTD.-8.93%72 099
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.12.31%50 962
MONSTER BEVERAGE CORPORATION1.47%49 654