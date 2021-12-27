Alkaline Water : Alkaline88® Finishes the Year Strong
12/27/2021 | 09:57am EST
From Thanksgiving, 2021 to December 31, 2021, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is advertising in New York City's Times Square. The advertisements take up 14 stories of digital billboard space on the corner of West 64th Street and 7th Ave. They have three 15-second spots each and every hour for the duration of the contract. Advertisements will highlight the full line of Deliciously Smooth™ Alkaline88® products. Thanks to the nascent partnership with Ohi, New Yorkers can get Alkaline88® delivered to their door in as little as two hours.
On November 11, 2021, the Company announced its partnership with iDEAL Hospitality Partners Group. Together with iDEAL, the Company will coordinate marketing efforts, business development, and sales in the non-commercial hospitality channel-a multi-billion-dollar industry. iDEAL brings over 217 years of combined hospitality experience to the table, making them a premier partner for the Company.
Alkaline Water Company Inc. published this content on 27 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 December 2021 14:56:03 UTC.