Alkaline Water : Alkaline88® Finishes the Year Strong

From Thanksgiving, 2021 to December 31, 2021, The Alkaline Water Company Inc. is advertising in New York City's Times Square. The advertisements take up 14 stories of digital billboard space on the corner of West 64th Street and 7th Ave. They have three 15-second spots each and every hour for the duration of the contract. Advertisements will highlight the full line of Deliciously Smooth™ Alkaline88® products. Thanks to the nascent partnership with Ohi, New Yorkers can get Alkaline88® delivered to their door in as little as two hours.