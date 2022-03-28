Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Alkaline Water Company Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WTER   US01643A2078

THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC.

(WTER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Alkaline Water : Increasing National Expansion

03/28/2022 | 01:21pm EDT
The Alkaline Water Company has expanded in more stores across the U.S., accelerating revenue growth.

The Company's 57% Year-Over-Year Growth

On February 14, 2022, The Alkaline Water Company announced its revenue of $15.1 million for the fiscal third quarter. This contributes to the Company's year-over-year quarterly growth of 57%.

The Company's variety of Alkaline88® products and expansion into different channels drove its immense growth. Alkaline88® is being sold across the country-and now, even in Mexico and Canada. Bolstered by its dedication to creating Clean Beverage®, the Company's growth continues to look promising.

"This represents our second consecutive quarter with greater than 50% year-over-year growth," stated Ricky Wright, President, and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company Inc. "What makes the results of this quarter even more impressive is that historically, our third-quarter sales are the lowest of the fiscal year. Our growth continued to accelerate into our fourth quarter as we now begin to see bottled water 'resets' and new SKU additions at retailers across the country. We believe that year-over-year quarterly growth will continue through fiscal 2023, and we reiterate our guidance of $62 Million for fiscal 2022." (See the Company's disclaimer on these forward-looking statements HERE)


The Shaq Paq Arrives to East Coast Stores

Lidl operates approximately 11,550 stores across the world and has been growing rapidly in the U.S. In all of its U.S. stores, Lidl will begin selling the Shaq Paq (six 2-Liter bottles per box), giving East Coast consumers a chance to buy Shaq's favorite Alkaline88® bottle size.

"The addition of the Shaq Paq to Lidl's stores is a tribute to both the power of our brand and our brand ambassador Shaquille O'Neal," said Mr. Wright. "Lidl is already a great partner of ours, and we are thrilled that they are adding the Shaq Paq to their stores. Lidl is one of the fastest-growing grocers in the country and, in 2020, came in first on the National Retail Federation (NRF)/Kantar 2020 Hot 100 Retailers list of the fastest-growing retail companies. Lidl was also ranked a top three U.S. supermarket in USA Today's 10 Best Readers' Choice Awardsin 2021. The 2-liter size is unique, and we believe the perfect size for Alkaline88® consumers. Our online reviews have indicated that it is perfect for both the refrigerator and the gym."

The Alkaline Water Company and Columbia Distributing's New Partnership

In another expansion move, The Alkaline Water Company has partnered with Columbia Distributing to bring Alkaline88® to Washington, Oregon, and Idaho.

Since 1935, Columbia Distributing has been an integral part of the beverage industry on the West Coast. Colombia works with big names like Corona, Nestle Pure Life, and more. In conjunction with their efforts, Columbia will begin selling, marketing, and distributing Alkaline88® products in convenience stores and retailers across the Pacific Northwest.

"This agreement will be key to gaining market share in the great Northwest," said Mr. Wright. "Our recent success with other DSD partners in Arizona and Nevada showed us the importance of the DSD model in certain channels and markets. The timing also couldn't be better as we will be opening a new co-packer in the Northwest sometime in the first fiscal quarter. This plant will help us meet the increased regional demand that we expect from our DSD rollout. We look forward to serving our Deliciously Smooth™ Alkaline88® to millions of new health-conscious consumers in the Northwest." (See the Company's disclaimer on these forward-looking statements HERE)

Disclaimer

Alkaline Water Company Inc. published this content on 28 March 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 March 2022 17:20:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
