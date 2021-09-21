Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  The Alkaline Water Company Inc.
  News
  Summary
    WTER   US01643A2078

THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC.

(WTER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alkaline Water : It's the End of Summer—Here's What Alkaline88® Has Been Up To

09/21/2021 | 05:32pm EDT
Summer was quite a season for The Alkaline Company. Here are the highlights from the past couple of months at Alkaline88®.

Alkaline88® Soon To Be Featured in Nine Major U.S. Airports & Gyms Across the Country

Expansion across the U.S. isn't slowing down anytime soon. The Alkaline Water Company is pleased to announce that Alkaline88® products will soon be available in nine major U.S. airports and hundreds of gyms and fitness centers across the country.

Alkaline88®'s 1-liter and 700 ml bottles will be available in the following airports:

  • JFK
  • La Guardia
  • Newark
  • Chicago O'Hare
  • Reagan International
  • Orlando International
  • George Bush Intercontinental/Houston
  • Minneapolis - St. Paul International
  • Philadelphia International

"With the rebounding of the airline industry, this was an ideal time for Alkaline88® to enter into this channel...Now, hundreds of millions of passengers will have access to Deliciously Smooth™ Alkaline88® as they travel through major airports to destinations around the world," mentioned Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company.

The Company's distribution agreement with Premier Distribution Services states that PDS will distribute Alkaline88® to over 800 gyms, sports nutrition stores, personal training studios, and smoothie bars across the entire U.S. These places will carry the entire Alkaline88® bottle water line, making it easier than ever to find alkaline water near you.

PDS will begin the expansion in Florida, Nevada, and Texas, with short-term plans for continued expansion in the South and Midwest.

"This is a great partnership for both parties. PDS's clients will be able to offer health-conscious gym-goers the Smooth Hydration™ of Alkaline88®, the Clean Beverage™," mentioned Mr. Wright.

The Latest Alkaline88® Eco-Friendly Water Bottles

A new eco-friendly aluminum water bottle was introduced in August. It's the latest version of Alkaline88®'s aluminum bottle. This newer one, available soon, features a modern, white color and comes in a bigger 750 ml size.

"Alkaline88®'s new 750ml fully-recyclable and refillable aluminum bottle will be a flagship product for our strategic expansion into the billion-dollar hospitality channel," said Mr. Wright.

The 16-ounce aluminum bottles have increased store presence over the past three months by 330% and are now available in over 9,000 locations. These new 750 ml bottles will soon follow.

Meet the Company's New Chief Marketing Officer, Tom Hutchison

On July 30, 2021, The Alkaline Water Company announced that Tom Hutchison joined the team as the new CMO. Tom is a highly experienced marketing executive with expertise in technology, data, and analytical skills, and has recently served as the Vice President of Marketing and Customer Engagement at Sprouts Farmers Market. At the Company, he will be lead in developing and implementing marketing strategies, including the upcoming omni-channel marketing campaign with Shaquille O'Neal.

"I am absolutely thrilled to join the Alkaline88® team," state Mr. Hutchison. "As a marketer, it's a dream to be able to work for a company with a true purpose and products that have such positive impact on people's lives."

President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company, Ricky Wright, stated, "The management team and our Board are delighted to find such a strong leader like Tom Hutchison to join our team...Combining Tom's experience with Shaq's unparalleled marketing prestige and business acumen is another huge step in building Alkaline88® into a household brand."

Disclaimer

Alkaline Water Company Inc. published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 21:31:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
