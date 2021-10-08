Alkaline Water : Starts Autumn Off Strong

Alkaline88® is on a mission to provide high-quality wellness products to people everywhere. These updates are a testament to that-learn more below.

The Launch of Six All-New CBD Functional Waters

Exciting developments are under way for The Alkaline Water Company. On September 23, 2021, they announced the release of six new A88CBD™ Functional Waters. These waters feature patented Vessl® Closure technology to meet the demand for fresh ingredients and flavors. At the twist of a cap, fresh vitamins, CBD, and flavors become infused into the alkaline water. The new Functional Waters will include:

Relax

Refresh

Rest

Reenergize

Relief

Resistance

"Our current A88CBD™ Lemon Lime is having tremendous success in the marketplace and our customers have asked us to expand into functionality, additional non-functional flavors, and a non-flavored plain CBD alkaline water. Within the next 60 days we'll have nine total A88CBD™ waters in the marketplace." said Ricky Wright, President and CEO of the Alkaline Water Company.

Alkaline88® Now Country's 8th Largest Enhanced Water Company

According to Nielsen Grocery Data, Alkaline88® is now the 8th largest enhanced water in the country in the Grocery channel. Nielsen is a global leader in retail measurement services. They collect information from more than 900,000 stores worldwide to gather their data and insights.

Other highlights from the Nielsen Total US Food data include:

Alkaline88® grew 25.4% in dollar volume and 25.2% in unit volume over the past 52 weeks.

In the last 4-week period, the Company surpassed Pepsi's LifeWTR to become the eighth-largest value-added water brand

For the last 4-week period, the company is up 39.4% in dollar volume growth

+.6% market share over the 4-week period a year ago, 28x the average of the top ten brands

It's no secret that Alkaline88® keeps growing. Their dedication to premium quality and well-executed growth strategies continue to push them to the forefront of innovative wellness offerings.

"As we continue to outpace the category and the majority of our competitors, we believe that we are on a trajectory to move even higher in the Nielsen rankings before the end of the fiscal year," continued Mr. Wright.

Alkaline88® and A88CBD™ To Be Showcased at 2021 NACS Show

On October 4, 2021, the Company announced that their product lines from Alkaline88® and A88CBD™ will exhibit at the 2021 NACS Show in Chicago, Illinois. The Association for Convenience & Fuel Retailing operates this show. Historically, 23,000+ people attend the NACS Show from over 70 countries and more than 1,200 companies exhibit.

"The 2021 NACS Show is a great opportunity for The Alkaline Water Company to showcase two strong brands. We're looking forward to meeting buyers and sharing with them our Deliciously Smooth™ Alkaline88® and our six new A88CBD Functional Waters...We've had outstanding growth in the convenience channel, and it remains a focus for us in fiscal year 2022," said Ricky Wright, President and CEO of The Alkaline Water Company.

The Company has two booths at the expo to showcase both the flagship brand, Alkaline88®, and their innovative A88CBD™ brand.