  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. The Alkaline Water Company Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WTER   US01643A2078

THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC.

(WTER)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Alkaline Water : Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities (Form 8-K)

09/21/2021 | 05:12pm EDT
Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities

Effective as of September 20, 2021, we issued an aggregate of 3,809,522 shares of our common stock upon exercise of our common stock purchase warrants with an exercise price of $1.25 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,761,902.50. We issued these shares to three non-U.S. person (as that term is defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933) in an offshore transaction relying on Regulation S and/or Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933.

Disclaimer

Alkaline Water Company Inc. published this content on 21 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 September 2021 21:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC.
05:12pALKALINE WATER : Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities (Form 8-K)
PU
05:02pALKALINE WATER CO INC : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
09:19aALKALINE WATER : Will Have Two Booths at the Natural Products Expo East 2021
BU
09/16ALKALINE WATER : Enters New Era of E-Commerce Sales
BU
09/13ALKALINE WATER : Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities (Form 8-K)
PU
09/13ALKALINE WATER CO INC : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
09/09ALKALINE WATER : to Present at H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference
BU
09/09The Alkaline Water Company Inc. announced that it has received $0.14857 million in fund..
CI
09/08ALKALINE WATER : Company's C-Store Sales Up 228% in Current Fiscal Year
BU
09/03ALKALINE WATER CO INC : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities (form 8-K)
AQ
Analyst Recommendations on THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC.
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 46,6 M - -
Net income 2021 -16,4 M - -
Net cash 2021 3,96 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 -4,62x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 146 M 146 M -
EV / Sales 2020 0,79x
EV / Sales 2021 1,96x
Nbr of Employees 29
Free-Float 93,8%
Chart THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC.
The Alkaline Water Company Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 1,53 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Richard A. Wright President, CEO, COO, Director & Vice President
David A. Guarino CFO, Secretary, Treasurer & Director
Aaron Keay Chairman
Brian Sudano Independent Director
Frank Lazaran Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC.51.49%146
THE COCA-COLA COMPANY-1.42%233 356
PEPSICO, INC.3.58%212 307
NONGFU SPRING CO., LTD.-31.79%54 450
MONSTER BEVERAGE CORPORATION0.34%49 075
KEURIG DR PEPPER INC.7.25%48 654