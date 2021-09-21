Alkaline Water : Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities (Form 8-K)

Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities
Effective as of September 20, 2021, we issued an aggregate of 3,809,522 shares of our common stock upon exercise of our common stock purchase warrants with an exercise price of $1.25 per share for aggregate gross proceeds of $4,761,902.50. We issued these shares to three non-U.S. person (as that term is defined in Regulation S of the Securities Act of 1933) in an offshore transaction relying on Regulation S and/or Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933.
