  Homepage
  Equities
  United States
  Nasdaq
  The Alkaline Water Company Inc.
  News
  Summary
    WTER   US01643A2078

THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC.

(WTER)
  Report
Alkaline Water : Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities - Form 8-K

12/23/2021 | 04:57pm EST
The Alkaline Water Company Inc.: Form 8-K - Filed by newsfilecorp.com

UNITED STATES
SECURITIES AND EXCHANGE COMMISSION
Washington, D.C. 20549
___________________________

FORM 8-K

CURRENT REPORT
Pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 23, 2021

THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC.
(Exact name of registrant as specified in its charter)

Nevada 001-38754 99-0367049
(State or other jurisdiction (Commission (IRS Employer
of incorporation) File Number) Identification No.)

8541 E. Anderson Drive, Suite 100
Scottsdale, Arizona, United States85255
(Address of principal executive offices) (ZIP Code)

Registrant's telephone number, including area code: (480) 656-2423

Not Applicable
(Former name or former address, if changed since last report)

Check the appropriate box below if the Form 8-K filing is intended to simultaneously satisfy the filing obligation of the registrant under any of the following provisions:

☐ Written communications pursuant to Rule 425 under the Securities Act (17 CFR 230.425)

☐ Soliciting material pursuant to Rule 14a-12 under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14a-12)

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 14d-2(b) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.14d-2(b))

☐ Pre-commencement communications pursuant to Rule 13e-4(c) under the Exchange Act (17 CFR 240.13e-4(c))

Securities registered pursuant to Section 12(b) of the Act:

Title of each class Trading Symbols Name of each exchange on which registered
Common stock, par value $0.001 per share WTER The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC

Indicate by check mark whether the registrant is an emerging growth company as defined in Rule 405 of the Securities Act of 1933 (§ 230.405 of this chapter) or Rule 12b-2 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (§ 240.12b -2 of this chapter).

Emerging growth company ☐

If an emerging growth company, indicate by check mark if the registrant has elected not to use the extended transition period for complying with any new or revised financial accounting standards provided pursuant to Section 13(a) of the Exchange Act. ☐

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities

On December 20, 2021, we granted an award of 15,000 shares of our common stock as a "restricted award" under our 2020 Equity Incentive Plan to a director. These shares will vest on December 21, 2021. We granted the award of these shares to 1 U.S. Person and in granting these awards we relied on the registration exemption provided for in Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933.

SIGNATURES

Pursuant to the requirements of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, the registrant has duly caused this report to be signed on its behalf by the undersigned hereunto duly authorized.

THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC.

/s/ Richard A. Wright

Richard A. Wright

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

December 23, 2021

Disclaimer

Alkaline Water Company Inc. published this content on 23 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 December 2021 21:56:12 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
