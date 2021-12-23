Alkaline Water : Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities - Form 8-K

UNITED STATES

Date of Report (Date of earliest event reported): December 23, 2021

THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC.

Item 3.02 Unregistered Sales of Equity Securities

On December 20, 2021, we granted an award of 15,000 shares of our common stock as a "restricted award" under our 2020 Equity Incentive Plan to a director. These shares will vest on December 21, 2021. We granted the award of these shares to 1 U.S. Person and in granting these awards we relied on the registration exemption provided for in Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933.

THE ALKALINE WATER COMPANY INC.

/s/ Richard A. Wright

Richard A. Wright

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director

December 23, 2021